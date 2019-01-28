McMinn and Abrahams' Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy

Abrahams' and McMinn’s Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy, 8th Edition delivers the straightforward visual guidance you need to perform confidently in all examinations and understand spatial relationships required during your medical training, while also acquiring the practical anatomical knowledge needed for your future clinical career. Respected authority Prof. Peter Abrahams and his team of leading international anatomists and radiologists link a vast collection of clinical images to help you master all the essential correlations between the basic science of anatomy and its clinical practice.

See what to look for and how to proceed thanks to an unsurpassed collection of labelled dissection photographs, supported by clear, explanatory diagrams and modern imaging

Correlate anatomy to clinical practice with a wealth of MR, CT, DSA, radiographic, endoscopic, and operative images that demonstrate how structures are viewed today in the clinical setting

Thoroughly revised and updated throughout, including:

brand new dissections, to further improve clarity and consistency throughout the book in every region



all new colour overlays added to selected dissections making it even easier to identify key nerves, arteries, veins and especially lymphatics



fully revised neuroanatomy content reflects the latest understanding of functional neuroanatomy as seen with modern 3D and functional imaging



updated and coloured and a unique lymphatics section