McMinn and Abrahams' Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy
8th Edition
Description
Abrahams' and McMinn’s Clinical Atlas of Human Anatomy, 8th Edition delivers the straightforward visual guidance you need to perform confidently in all examinations and understand spatial relationships required during your medical training, while also acquiring the practical anatomical knowledge needed for your future clinical career. Respected authority Prof. Peter Abrahams and his team of leading international anatomists and radiologists link a vast collection of clinical images to help you master all the essential correlations between the basic science of anatomy and its clinical practice.
- See what to look for and how to proceed thanks to an unsurpassed collection of labelled dissection photographs, supported by clear, explanatory diagrams and modern imaging
- Correlate anatomy to clinical practice with a wealth of MR, CT, DSA, radiographic, endoscopic, and operative images that demonstrate how structures are viewed today in the clinical setting
- Thoroughly revised and updated throughout, including:
- brand new dissections, to further improve clarity and consistency throughout the book in every region
- all new colour overlays added to selected dissections making it even easier to identify key nerves, arteries, veins and especially lymphatics
- fully revised neuroanatomy content reflects the latest understanding of functional neuroanatomy as seen with modern 3D and functional imaging
- updated and coloured and a unique lymphatics section
- Includes access to the complete, enhanced eBook – unlocking a huge, carefully-selected collection of BONUS CLINICAL material, integrated throughout on almost every page to enhance your study and help make those essential clinical / anatomical connections.
- This sets Abrahams' and McMinn’s apart from any other atlases of human anatomy!
- 200+ 3D scans,– allowing you to view the body in a more dynamic way to aid your understanding of dynamic anatomy.
- Master the 500 clinical conditions every physician should know by reviewing the associated clinical topics - featuring over 2000 additional clinical photos, radiological images, and case presentations not found in the printed book. Learn from the culmination of over 45 years international clinical experience of Prof. Abrahams and over 100 of his colleagues worldwide who have contributed to this unique collection of clinical anatomy images.
Table of Contents
- Head, Neck and Brain
- Vertebral Column and Spinal Cord
- Upper Limb
- Thorax
- Abdomen and Pelvis
- Lower Limb
- Lymphatics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702073328
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073359
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073342
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075162
About the Author
Peter Abrahams
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom
Jonathan Spratt
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director of Radiology, City Hospitals Sunderland, UK.
Marios Loukas
Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI
Albert-Neels van Schoor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Head of Section of Clinical Anatomy, Department of Anatomy, School of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Pretoria, Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa