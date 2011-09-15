McKee's Pathology of the Skin - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416056492, 9780723437185

McKee's Pathology of the Skin

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print 2 Vol Set

Authors: J. Eduardo Calonje Thomas Brenn Alexander Lazar Phillip McKee
eBook ISBN: 9780723437185
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th September 2011
Page Count: 1906
Description

McKee's Pathology of the Skin is the most complete, in-depth resource on dermatopathology, covering etiology, pathogenesis, disease mechanisms, and recent genetic, molecular, and basic science data. Drs. J. Eduardo Calonje, Thomas Brenn, Alexander Lazar, and Phillip McKee present new illustrations, updated chapters, and coverage of new entities such as lymphomas, cutaneous tissue tumors, diseases of the nail, and more in this extensively revised fourth edition. This new edition is an absolute must for practicing dermatopathologists and general pathologists who sign out skin biopsies.  It has over 5,000 images and new chapters on the pathology of HIV/AIDS, conjunctival tumors, sentinel lymph node biopsies, laboratory techniques in dermatopathology and a section on the pathology of salivary gland tumors. Also, the chapters on disorders of keratinization and diseases of the nails have been completely updated. With access to the full text, image and video bank online at www.expertconsult.com, you'll have convenient access to the guidance you need to formulate the most accurate reports.

Key Features

  • Recognize all the histological variations of any skin condition through coverage that integrates dermatopathology, clinical correlations, and clinical photographs.

  • Easily reference key points thanks to bulleted lists of clinical features and differential diagnosis tables.

  • Diagnose accurately using over 5,000 histopathologic and clinical illustrations that demonstrate the range of histologic manifestations.

Table of Contents

Volume 1

1 The structure and function of skin

John McGrath

2 Specialized techniques in dermatopathology

Pratista Ramdial , Boris Bastian , John Goodlad ,

John McGrath and Alexander Lazar

3 Disorders of keratinization

Dieter Metze

4 Inherited and autoimmune subepidermal blistering

diseases

5 Acantholytic disorders

6 Spongiotic, psoriasiform and pustular

dermatoses

7 Lichenoid and interface dermatoses

Wei-Lien Wang and Alexander Lazar

8 Superficial and deep perivascular inflammatory

dermatoses

9 Granulomatous, necrobiotic and perforating

dermatoses

10 Inflammatory diseases of the subcutaneous fat

Bostjan Luzar and Eduardo Calonje

11 Diseases of the oral mucosa

Sook-Bin Woo

12 Diseases of the anogenital skin

Eduardo Calonje , Sallie Neill , Chris Bunker ,

Nick Francis , Alcides Chaux and Antonio C Cubilla

13 Degenerative and metabolic diseases

Nooshin Brinster and Eduardo Calonje

14 Cutaneous adverse reactions to drugs

Nooshin Brinster

15 Neutrophilic and eosinophilic

dermatoses

16 Vascular diseases

Thomas Brenn

17 Idiopathic connective tissue

disorders

Eduardo Calonje and Bostjan Luzar

18 Infectious diseases of the skin

Wayne Grayson

Volume 2

19 Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

and acquired immunodeficiency

syndrome (AIDS)-associated cutaneous

diseases

P. K. Ramdial and W . Grayson

20 Disorders of pigmentation

21 Diseases of collagen and elastic tissue

Alexander Lazar and Wei-Lien Wang

22 Diseases of the hair

Rodrigo Restrepo and Eduardo Calonje

23 Diseases of the nails

Josette Andre , Ursula Sass and Anne Theunis

24 Tumors of the surface epithelium

25 Melanocytic nevi

Bostgan Luzar , Eduardo Calonje and Boris Bastian

26 Melanoma

Alex Lazar and Boris Bastian

27 Tumors of the conjunctiva

Jacob Péer , Sharhar Frenkel

28 Sentinel node biopsies

A.J. Cochran

29 Cutaneous lymphoproliferative

diseases and related

disorders

John Goodlad and Eduardo Calonje

30 Cutaneous metastases and Paget's disease

of the skin

Doina Ivan and Eduardo Calonje

31 Tumors of the hair follicle

32 Tumors and related lesions of the sebaceous

glands

33 Tumors of the sweat glands

34 Cutaneous cysts

35 Connective tissue tumors

Eduardo Calonje and Alex Largar

Index

About the Author

J. Eduardo Calonje

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Diagnostic Dermatopathology, Department of Dermato-Histopathology, St John's Institute of Dermatology, St Thomas' Hospital, London, UK

Thomas Brenn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine and Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Alexander Lazar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Pathology and Dermatology, Sections of Dermatopathology and Sarcoma Pathology, Faculty, Sarcoma Research Center and Graduate School of Biomedical Science, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA

Phillip McKee

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Associate Professor of Pathology and Director, Division of Dermatopathology, Department of Surgical Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

Reviews

“Unreservedly, no dermatologist or dermatopathologist can really afford to be without a copy of this truly masterly and unqiue publication”

ACP News – Association of Clinical Pathologists

"The book that no dermatologist or dermatopathologist can resist buying . . . the constant companion of the dermatopathology microscope" British Medical Journal
"Magnificent work is one of the best illustrated books available that covers the gamut of dermatopathology"

New England Journal of Medicine

"This excellent dermatopathology textbook has both high quality photomicrographs of histology and clinical photographs of many entities. This is a book of the highest quality. McKee's has the advantage of being the most current, with up-to-date material by expert authors, as well as exceptionally good illustrations."

- Barbara M. Egbert, MD, VA Palo Alto Health Care System

5 Star - Doody Rating, March 2013

