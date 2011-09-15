McKee's Pathology of the Skin
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print 2 Vol Set
Description
McKee's Pathology of the Skin is the most complete, in-depth resource on dermatopathology, covering etiology, pathogenesis, disease mechanisms, and recent genetic, molecular, and basic science data. Drs. J. Eduardo Calonje, Thomas Brenn, Alexander Lazar, and Phillip McKee present new illustrations, updated chapters, and coverage of new entities such as lymphomas, cutaneous tissue tumors, diseases of the nail, and more in this extensively revised fourth edition. This new edition is an absolute must for practicing dermatopathologists and general pathologists who sign out skin biopsies. It has over 5,000 images and new chapters on the pathology of HIV/AIDS, conjunctival tumors, sentinel lymph node biopsies, laboratory techniques in dermatopathology and a section on the pathology of salivary gland tumors. Also, the chapters on disorders of keratinization and diseases of the nails have been completely updated. With access to the full text, image and video bank online at www.expertconsult.com, you'll have convenient access to the guidance you need to formulate the most accurate reports.
Key Features
- Recognize all the histological variations of any skin condition through coverage that integrates dermatopathology, clinical correlations, and clinical photographs.
- Easily reference key points thanks to bulleted lists of clinical features and differential diagnosis tables.
- Diagnose accurately using over 5,000 histopathologic and clinical illustrations that demonstrate the range of histologic manifestations.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
1 The structure and function of skin
John McGrath
2 Specialized techniques in dermatopathology
Pratista Ramdial , Boris Bastian , John Goodlad ,
John McGrath and Alexander Lazar
3 Disorders of keratinization
Dieter Metze
4 Inherited and autoimmune subepidermal blistering
diseases
5 Acantholytic disorders
6 Spongiotic, psoriasiform and pustular
dermatoses
7 Lichenoid and interface dermatoses
Wei-Lien Wang and Alexander Lazar
8 Superficial and deep perivascular inflammatory
dermatoses
9 Granulomatous, necrobiotic and perforating
dermatoses
10 Inflammatory diseases of the subcutaneous fat
Bostjan Luzar and Eduardo Calonje
11 Diseases of the oral mucosa
Sook-Bin Woo
12 Diseases of the anogenital skin
Eduardo Calonje , Sallie Neill , Chris Bunker ,
Nick Francis , Alcides Chaux and Antonio C Cubilla
13 Degenerative and metabolic diseases
Nooshin Brinster and Eduardo Calonje
14 Cutaneous adverse reactions to drugs
Nooshin Brinster
15 Neutrophilic and eosinophilic
dermatoses
16 Vascular diseases
Thomas Brenn
17 Idiopathic connective tissue
disorders
Eduardo Calonje and Bostjan Luzar
18 Infectious diseases of the skin
Wayne Grayson
Volume 2
19 Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
and acquired immunodeficiency
syndrome (AIDS)-associated cutaneous
diseases
P. K. Ramdial and W . Grayson
20 Disorders of pigmentation
21 Diseases of collagen and elastic tissue
Alexander Lazar and Wei-Lien Wang
22 Diseases of the hair
Rodrigo Restrepo and Eduardo Calonje
23 Diseases of the nails
Josette Andre , Ursula Sass and Anne Theunis
24 Tumors of the surface epithelium
25 Melanocytic nevi
Bostgan Luzar , Eduardo Calonje and Boris Bastian
26 Melanoma
Alex Lazar and Boris Bastian
27 Tumors of the conjunctiva
Jacob Péer , Sharhar Frenkel
28 Sentinel node biopsies
A.J. Cochran
29 Cutaneous lymphoproliferative
diseases and related
disorders
John Goodlad and Eduardo Calonje
30 Cutaneous metastases and Paget's disease
of the skin
Doina Ivan and Eduardo Calonje
31 Tumors of the hair follicle
32 Tumors and related lesions of the sebaceous
glands
33 Tumors of the sweat glands
34 Cutaneous cysts
35 Connective tissue tumors
Eduardo Calonje and Alex Largar
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1906
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 15th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437185
About the Author
J. Eduardo Calonje
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Diagnostic Dermatopathology, Department of Dermato-Histopathology, St John's Institute of Dermatology, St Thomas' Hospital, London, UK
Thomas Brenn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine and Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Alexander Lazar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Pathology and Dermatology, Sections of Dermatopathology and Sarcoma Pathology, Faculty, Sarcoma Research Center and Graduate School of Biomedical Science, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA
Phillip McKee
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Associate Professor of Pathology and Director, Division of Dermatopathology, Department of Surgical Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Reviews
“Unreservedly, no dermatologist or dermatopathologist can really afford to be without a copy of this truly masterly and unqiue publication”
ACP News – Association of Clinical Pathologists
"The book that no dermatologist or dermatopathologist can resist buying . . . the constant companion of the dermatopathology microscope" British Medical Journal
"Magnificent work is one of the best illustrated books available that covers the gamut of dermatopathology"
New England Journal of Medicine
"This excellent dermatopathology textbook has both high quality photomicrographs of histology and clinical photographs of many entities. This is a book of the highest quality. McKee's has the advantage of being the most current, with up-to-date material by expert authors, as well as exceptionally good illustrations."
- Barbara M. Egbert, MD, VA Palo Alto Health Care System
5 Star - Doody Rating, March 2013