McDonald and Avery's Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent

Part I: Diagnoses

1. Examination of the Mouth and Other Relevant Structures

Jeffrey A. Dean

2. Radiographic Techniques

Edwin Parks and Johan Karel Aps

3. Acquired and Developmental Disturbances of the Teeth and Associated Oral Structures

Angus Cameron and James Kennedy Hartsfield Jr.

4. Development and Morphology of the Primary Teeth

Jeffrey A. Dean and Erwin G. Turner

5. Clinical Genetics for the Dental Practitioner

James Kennedy Hartsfield Jr.

6. Child Abuse and Neglect

Brian Sanders, Roberta Hibbard and Shannon Thompson

Part II: Caries and Periodontology

7. Mechanical and Chemotherapeutic Home Oral Hygiene

Jeffrey A. Dean and Christopher V. Hughes

8. Nutritional Considerations for the Pediatric Dental Patient

Laura Romito and James McDonald

9. Dental Caries in the Child and Adolescent

Judith Chin, Joan Elizabeth Kowolik and George Kenneth Stookey

10. Pit and Fissure Sealants and Preventative Resin Restorations

Brian Sanders

11. Restorative Dentistry

Kevin Donly and Jeffrey A. Dean

12. Dental Materials

Jeffrey A. Platt

13. Treatment of Deep Caries, Vital Pulp Exposure, and Pulpless Teeth

Jeffrey A. Dean

14. Gingivitis and Periodontal Disease

Vanchit John, James A. Weddell, Daniel Shin and James Earl Jones

Part III: Pain Control and Behaviour Guidance

15. Local Anesthesia for the Child and Adolescent

James Earl Jones and Jeffrey A. Dean

16. Nonpharmacologic Management of Children's Behaviors

Jenny Stigers

17. Pharmacologic Management of Patient Behavior

Mark Saxen

18. Hospital Dental Services for Children and the Use of General Anesthesia

James A. Weddell and James Earl Jones

Part IV: Growth and Development

19. Eruption of the Teeth: Local, Systemic, and Congenital Factors That Influence the Process

Jeffrey A. Dean and Erwin G. Turner

20. Growth of the Face and Dental Arches

Donald J. Ferguson

21. Cephalometrics and Facial Esthetics: The Key to Complete Treatment Planning

John T. Krull and George Krull

22. Managing the Developing Occlusion

Jeffrey A. Dean

23. Multidisciplinary Team Approach to Cleft Lip and Palate Management

LaQuia Walker Vinson, James Earl Jones, Donald V. Huebener and Roberto Flores

24. Prosthodontic Treatment of the Adolescent Patient

David Brown and Mathew Thomas Kattadiyil

Part V: Management of Special Medical Issues and Practice Management

25. Dental Problems of Children with Special Needs

James A. Weddell, Brian Sanders and James Earl Jones

26. Management of the Medically Comprimised Patient: Hematology, Oncology, Hepatitis, and AIDS

Brian Sanders, Amy Shapiro, James A. Weddell, John J. Manaloor and Randy Hock

27. Management of Trauma to the Teeth and Supporting Tissues

James Earl Jones and Jeffrey A. Dean

28. Tumors of the Oral Soft Tissues and Cysts and Tumors of the Bone

John S. McDonald

29. Oral Surgery for the Pediatric Patient

Elie M. Ferneini and Jeffrey Bennett

30. Community Oral Health

Karen M. Yoder and Burton Leonard Edelstein

31. Practice Management

Julie Weir

