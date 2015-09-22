McDonald and Avery's Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent
10th Edition
Description
You can count on McDonald: the go-to source for expert, complete coverage of oral care for infants, children, and teenagers for over half a century. McDonald and Avery’s Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent, 10th Edition discusses pediatric examination, development, morphology, eruption of the teeth, and dental caries in depth — and emphasizes prevention and the treatment of the medically compromised patient. Boasting a new design and handy Evolve site, this new edition by Jeffrey A. Dean equips you with the latest diagnostic and treatment recommendations in the fast-growing field of pediatric dentistry.
Key Features
- Complete, one-source coverage includes the best patient outcomes for all of the major pediatric treatments in prosthodontics, restorative dentistry, trauma management, occlusion, gingivitis and periodontal disease, and facial esthetics.
- A clinical focus includes topics such as such as radiographic techniques, dental materials, pit and fissure sealants, and management of cleft lip and palate.
- Practical discussions include practice management and how to deal with child abuse and neglect.
- Evolve site provides you with the best learning tools and resources.
Table of Contents
Part I: Diagnoses
1. Examination of the Mouth and Other Relevant Structures
Jeffrey A. Dean
2. Radiographic Techniques
Edwin Parks and Johan Karel Aps
3. Acquired and Developmental Disturbances of the Teeth and Associated Oral Structures
Angus Cameron and James Kennedy Hartsfield Jr.
4. Development and Morphology of the Primary Teeth
Jeffrey A. Dean and Erwin G. Turner
5. Clinical Genetics for the Dental Practitioner
James Kennedy Hartsfield Jr.
6. Child Abuse and Neglect
Brian Sanders, Roberta Hibbard and Shannon Thompson
Part II: Caries and Periodontology
7. Mechanical and Chemotherapeutic Home Oral Hygiene
Jeffrey A. Dean and Christopher V. Hughes
8. Nutritional Considerations for the Pediatric Dental Patient
Laura Romito and James McDonald
9. Dental Caries in the Child and Adolescent
Judith Chin, Joan Elizabeth Kowolik and George Kenneth Stookey
10. Pit and Fissure Sealants and Preventative Resin Restorations
Brian Sanders
11. Restorative Dentistry
Kevin Donly and Jeffrey A. Dean
12. Dental Materials
Jeffrey A. Platt
13. Treatment of Deep Caries, Vital Pulp Exposure, and Pulpless Teeth
Jeffrey A. Dean
14. Gingivitis and Periodontal Disease
Vanchit John, James A. Weddell, Daniel Shin and James Earl Jones
Part III: Pain Control and Behaviour Guidance
15. Local Anesthesia for the Child and Adolescent
James Earl Jones and Jeffrey A. Dean
16. Nonpharmacologic Management of Children's Behaviors
Jenny Stigers
17. Pharmacologic Management of Patient Behavior
Mark Saxen
18. Hospital Dental Services for Children and the Use of General Anesthesia
James A. Weddell and James Earl Jones
Part IV: Growth and Development
19. Eruption of the Teeth: Local, Systemic, and Congenital Factors That Influence the Process
Jeffrey A. Dean and Erwin G. Turner
20. Growth of the Face and Dental Arches
Donald J. Ferguson
21. Cephalometrics and Facial Esthetics: The Key to Complete Treatment Planning
John T. Krull and George Krull
22. Managing the Developing Occlusion
Jeffrey A. Dean
23. Multidisciplinary Team Approach to Cleft Lip and Palate Management
LaQuia Walker Vinson, James Earl Jones, Donald V. Huebener and Roberto Flores
24. Prosthodontic Treatment of the Adolescent Patient
David Brown and Mathew Thomas Kattadiyil
Part V: Management of Special Medical Issues and Practice Management
25. Dental Problems of Children with Special Needs
James A. Weddell, Brian Sanders and James Earl Jones
26. Management of the Medically Comprimised Patient: Hematology, Oncology, Hepatitis, and AIDS
Brian Sanders, Amy Shapiro, James A. Weddell, John J. Manaloor and Randy Hock
27. Management of Trauma to the Teeth and Supporting Tissues
James Earl Jones and Jeffrey A. Dean
28. Tumors of the Oral Soft Tissues and Cysts and Tumors of the Bone
John S. McDonald
29. Oral Surgery for the Pediatric Patient
Elie M. Ferneini and Jeffrey Bennett
30. Community Oral Health
Karen M. Yoder and Burton Leonard Edelstein
31. Practice Management
Julie Weir
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 22nd September 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287463
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287494
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323287456
About the Editor
Jeffrey Dean
Affiliations and Expertise
Ralph E. McDonald Professor of Pediatric Dentistry and Professor of Orthodontics, Indiana University School of Dentistry, James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, IN