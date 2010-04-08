McDonald and Avery Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent
9th Edition
Description
A leading text in pediatric dentistry, McDonald and Avery’s Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent provides expert, complete coverage of oral care for infants, children, and teenagers. All the latest diagnostic and treatment recommendations are included! Comprehensive discussions are provided on pediatric examination, development, morphology, eruption of the teeth, and dental caries. This edition helps you improve patient outcomes with up-to-date coverage of restorative materials, cosmetic tooth whitening, care of anxious patients, and sedation techniques for children.
Key Features
- Complete, one-source coverage includes the best patient outcomes for all of the major pediatric treatments in prosthodontics, restorative dentistry, trauma management, occlusion, gingivitis and periodontal disease, and facial esthetics.
- A clinical focus includes topics such as such as radiographic techniques, dental materials, pit and fissure sealants, and management of cleft lip and palate.
- Practical discussions include practice management and how to deal with child abuse and neglect.
Table of Contents
- Examination of the Mouth and Other Relevant Structures
- Child Abuse and Neglect
- Psychologic Management of Children’s Behaviors
- Development and Morphology of the Primary Teeth
- Radiographic Techniques
- Clinical Genetics for the Dental Practitioner
- Acquired and Developmental Disturbances of the Teeth and Associated Oral Structures
- Tumors of the Oral Soft Tissues and Cysts and Tumors of the Bone
- Eruption of the Teeth: Local, Systemic, and Congenital Factors That Influence the Process
- Dental Caries in the Child and Adolescent
- Mechanical and Chemotherapeutic Home Oral Hygiene
- Nutritional Considerations for the Pediatric Dental Patient
- Local Anesthesia for the Child and Adolescent
- Pharmacologic Management of Patient Behavior
- Hospital Dental Services for Children and the Use of General Anesthesia
- Dental Materials
- Pit and Fissure Sealants
- Restorative Dentistry
- Treatment of Deep Caries, Vital Pulp Exposure, and Pulpless Teeth
- Gingivitis and Periodontal Disease
- Management of Trauma to the Teeth and Supporting Tissues
- Prosthodontic Treatment of the Adolescent Patient
- Dental Problems of Children with Disabilities
- Management of the Medically Compromised Patient: Hematology, Oncology, Hepatitis, and AIDS
- Growth of the Face and Dental Arches
- Cephalometrics and Facial Esthetics: The Key to Complete Treatment Planning
- Managing the Developing Occlusion
- Multidisciplinary Team Approach to Cleft Lip and Palate Management
- Practice Management
- Community Oral Health
- Pediatric Oral Surgery NEW!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 8th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168380
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079662
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323057240
About the Editor
Jeffrey Dean
Affiliations and Expertise
Ralph E. McDonald Professor of Pediatric Dentistry and Professor of Orthodontics, Indiana University School of Dentistry, James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, IN
About the Author
Ralph McDonald
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Pediatric Dentistry, Indiana University School of Dentistry, Indianapolis, IN
David Avery
Affiliations and Expertise
Ralph E. McDonald Professor Emeritus of Pediatric Dentistry, Indiana University School of Dentistry, James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, IN
