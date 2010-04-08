McDonald and Avery Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057240, 9780323168380

McDonald and Avery Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent

9th Edition

Editors: Jeffrey Dean
Authors: Ralph McDonald David Avery Ralph McDonald David Avery Jeffrey Dean David Avery Ralph McDonald
eBook ISBN: 9780323168380
eBook ISBN: 9780323079662
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323057240
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th April 2010
Page Count: 720
Description

A leading text in pediatric dentistry, McDonald and Avery’s Dentistry for the Child and Adolescent provides expert, complete coverage of oral care for infants, children, and teenagers. All the latest diagnostic and treatment recommendations are included! Comprehensive discussions are provided on pediatric examination, development, morphology, eruption of the teeth, and dental caries. This edition helps you improve patient outcomes with up-to-date coverage of restorative materials, cosmetic tooth whitening, care of anxious patients, and sedation techniques for children.

Key Features

  • Complete, one-source coverage includes the best patient outcomes for all of the major pediatric treatments in prosthodontics, restorative dentistry, trauma management, occlusion, gingivitis and periodontal disease, and facial esthetics.
  • A clinical focus includes topics such as such as radiographic techniques, dental materials, pit and fissure sealants, and management of cleft lip and palate.
  • Practical discussions include practice management and how to deal with child abuse and neglect.

Table of Contents

  1. Examination of the Mouth and Other Relevant Structures

  2. Child Abuse and Neglect

  3. Psychologic Management of Children’s Behaviors

  4. Development and Morphology of the Primary Teeth

  5. Radiographic Techniques

  6. Clinical Genetics for the Dental Practitioner

  7. Acquired and Developmental Disturbances of the Teeth and Associated Oral Structures

  8. Tumors of the Oral Soft Tissues and Cysts and Tumors of the Bone

  9. Eruption of the Teeth: Local, Systemic, and Congenital Factors That Influence the Process

  10. Dental Caries in the Child and Adolescent

  11. Mechanical and Chemotherapeutic Home Oral Hygiene

  12. Nutritional Considerations for the Pediatric Dental Patient

  13. Local Anesthesia for the Child and Adolescent

  14. Pharmacologic Management of Patient Behavior

  15. Hospital Dental Services for Children and the Use of General Anesthesia

  16. Dental Materials

  17. Pit and Fissure Sealants

  18. Restorative Dentistry

  19. Treatment of Deep Caries, Vital Pulp Exposure, and Pulpless Teeth

  20. Gingivitis and Periodontal Disease

  21. Management of Trauma to the Teeth and Supporting Tissues

  22. Prosthodontic Treatment of the Adolescent Patient

  23. Dental Problems of Children with Disabilities

  24. Management of the Medically Compromised Patient: Hematology, Oncology, Hepatitis, and AIDS

  25. Growth of the Face and Dental Arches

  26. Cephalometrics and Facial Esthetics: The Key to Complete Treatment Planning

  27. Managing the Developing Occlusion

  28. Multidisciplinary Team Approach to Cleft Lip and Palate Management

  29. Practice Management

  30. Community Oral Health

  31. Pediatric Oral Surgery NEW!

Details

About the Editor

Jeffrey Dean

Affiliations and Expertise

Ralph E. McDonald Professor of Pediatric Dentistry and Professor of Orthodontics, Indiana University School of Dentistry, James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, IN

About the Author

