McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians
8th Edition
A fundamental text in the field of veterinary technology, McCurnin’s Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, 8th Edition has the trusted content, simplified layout, and novel study tools every Vet Tech needs. Sections on small and large animals, birds, reptiles, and small mammals embrace every aspect of the veterinary field, while case presentations of actual patient situations link information to relevant, real-life scenarios. This color-coded, fully illustrated guide will give you a leg up in the constantly evolving Vet Tech field.
- Full color photos bring concepts to life and emphasize the role of the vet tech.
- Vet Tech Threads offer helpful pedagogical aids such as introductions, suggested readings, boxed Technician Notes, learning objectives, chapter outlines and key terms.
- Large animal care integrated throughout the book with medical records, dentistry, physical examination, surgical instrumentation, and more.
- Step-by-step instructions and photographs makes information readily accessible in emergency and clinical situations.
- A companion workbook is available separately to help you master and apply key concepts and procedures with multiple choice questions, matching exercises, photo quizzes, labeling exercises, crossword puzzles, and more.
- Birds, reptiles, and small mammals chapter keeps you up-to-date with care and treatment for these increasingly popular pets.
- Chapters on pharmacology, pain management, restraint, and veterinary oncology offer a broader understanding of the responsibilities of a technician.
Module One: Veterinary Technology: An Overview
- Introduction to Veterinary Technology: Its Laws and Ethics
- Veterinary Practice Management
- Written and Digital Medical Records
- Occupational Health and Safety in Veterinary Hospitals
- Animal Behavior
- Restraint and Handling of Animals
- History and Physical Examination
- Preventive Health Programs
- Companion Animal Nutrition
- Large Animal Nutrition
- Animal Reproduction
- Hematology, Cytology
- Clinical Chemistry, Serology and Urinalysis
- Parasitology
- Clinical Microbiology
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Basic Necropsy Procedures
- Diagnostic Sampling and Treatment Techniques
- Small Animal Medical Nursing
- Large Animal Medical Nursing
- Neonatal Care of Puppy, Kitten, and Foal
- Care of Birds, Reptiles and Small Mammals
- Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Alternative Medical Nursing
- Fluid Therapy and Transfusion Medicine
- Emergency & Critical Care Nursing
- Wound Management and Bandaging
- Pharmacology and Pharmacy
- Pain Management
- Veterinary Anesthesia
- Surgical instruments and Aseptic Technique
- Surgical Assistance and Suture Material
- Small Animal Surgical Nursing
- Large Animal Surgical Nursing
- Veterinary Dentistry
- Geriatric and Hospice Care: Supporting the Aged and Dying Patient
- The Human Animal Bond and Euthanasia
- 1496
- English
- © Saunders 2014
- 5th April 2013
- Saunders
- 9781455728848
Joanna Bassert
Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA
John Thomas
Assistant Professor, Veterinary Technology, Cuyahoga Community College, Cleveland, OH
"You'll find all you need to master to work with animials, from capture and restraint of swine to calculation of RBC indices. This is really a very thorough work. Recommended readings are listed at the end of the chapters and eye catching 'technican notes' help the reader focus on key points."
Vet Nurses Today, April 2014