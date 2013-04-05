McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9781437726800, 9781455728848

McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians

8th Edition

Authors: Joanna Bassert Joanna Bassert John Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781455728848
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th April 2013
Page Count: 1496
Description

A fundamental text in the field of veterinary technology, McCurnin’s Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, 8th Edition has the trusted content, simplified layout, and novel study tools every Vet Tech needs. Sections on small and large animals, birds, reptiles, and small mammals embrace every aspect of the veterinary field, while case presentations of actual patient situations link information to relevant, real-life scenarios. This color-coded, fully illustrated guide will give you a leg up in the constantly evolving Vet Tech field.

Key Features

  • Full color photos bring concepts to life and emphasize the role of the vet tech.
  • Vet Tech Threads offer helpful pedagogical aids such as introductions, suggested readings, boxed Technician Notes, learning objectives, chapter outlines and key terms.
  • Large animal care integrated throughout the book with medical records, dentistry, physical examination, surgical instrumentation, and more.
  • Step-by-step instructions and photographs makes information readily accessible in emergency and clinical situations.
  • A companion workbook is available separately to help you master and apply key concepts and procedures with multiple choice questions, matching exercises, photo quizzes, labeling exercises, crossword puzzles, and more.
  • Birds, reptiles, and small mammals chapter keeps you up-to-date with care and treatment for these increasingly popular pets.
  • Chapters on pharmacology, pain management, restraint, and veterinary oncology offer a broader understanding of the responsibilities of a technician.

Table of Contents

Module One: Veterinary Technology: An Overview

  1. Introduction to Veterinary Technology: Its Laws and Ethics

  2. Veterinary Practice Management

  3. Written and Digital Medical Records

  4. Occupational Health and Safety in Veterinary Hospitals

    5. Module Two: Patient Management and Nutrition

  5. Animal Behavior

  6. Restraint and Handling of Animals

  7. History and Physical Examination

  8. Preventive Health Programs

  9. Companion Animal Nutrition

  10. Large Animal Nutrition

  11. Animal Reproduction

    12. Module Three: Clinical Sciences

  12. Hematology, Cytology

  13. Clinical Chemistry, Serology and Urinalysis

  14. Parasitology

  15. Clinical Microbiology

  16. Diagnostic Imaging

  17. Basic Necropsy Procedures

    18. Module Four: Medical Nursing

  18. Diagnostic Sampling and Treatment Techniques

  19. Small Animal Medical Nursing

  20. Large Animal Medical Nursing

  21. Neonatal Care of Puppy, Kitten, and Foal

  22. Care of Birds, Reptiles and Small Mammals

  23. Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Alternative Medical Nursing

    24. Module Five: Emergency and Critical Care

  24. Fluid Therapy and Transfusion Medicine

  25. Emergency & Critical Care Nursing

  26. Wound Management and Bandaging

    27. Module Six: Anesthesia, Analgesia and Pharmacology

  27. Pharmacology and Pharmacy

  28. Pain Management

  29. Veterinary Anesthesia

    30. Module Seven: Surgical Nursing

  30. Surgical instruments and Aseptic Technique

  31. Surgical Assistance and Suture Material

  32. Small Animal Surgical Nursing

  33. Large Animal Surgical Nursing

  34. Veterinary Dentistry

    35. Module Eight: End of Life

  35. Geriatric and Hospice Care: Supporting the Aged and Dying Patient

  36. The Human Animal Bond and Euthanasia

About the Author

Joanna Bassert

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA

John Thomas

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Veterinary Technology, Cuyahoga Community College, Cleveland, OH

Reviews

"You'll find all you need to master to work with animials, from capture and restraint of swine to calculation of RBC indices. This is really a very thorough work. Recommended readings are listed at the end of the chapters and eye catching 'technican notes' help the reader focus on key points."

Vet Nurses Today, April 2014

