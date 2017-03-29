McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians
9th Edition
Description
Immerse yourself in every aspect of the veterinary technology field with McCurnin’s Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, 9th Edition, covering small and large animals, birds, reptiles, and small mammals. With a new zoonoses theme threaded throughout each chapter, this comprehensive text describes how each disease affects the host, how it is spread, and how it is treated. Case presentations provide you with relevant, real-life scenarios so you can practice your critical thinking and decision-making skills.
Key Features
- Introduction to the concept of the Technician Practice Model ensures that excellent nursing care is provided to each patient.
- Content on fluid therapy and transfusion medicine keeps you current and prepared for success in practice.
- Thorough coverage of electrocardiography included in the Emergency Nursing chapter to teach you how to interpret, and how to examine and differentiate, normal from abnormal and dangerous from non-dangerous.
- Case presentations provide you with real-life scenarios so you can practice your critical thinking and decision-making skills.
- Large animal care is integrated throughout the book with medical records, dentistry, physical examination, surgical instrumentation, surgical assistance, emergency care, and euthanasia, in addition to the individual Large Animal Medical Nsing chapter, to prepare you to care for large animals.
- A chapter dedicated to birds, reptiles, and small mammals keeps you up-to-date with care and treatment for these increasingly popular pets.
- Comprehensive chapters on pharmacology, pain management, restraint, and veterinary oncology offer a broader understanding of the responsibilities of a technician.
- Vet Tech Threads design emphasizes important study points and ensures you understand the content introduced to you.
- Step-by-step instructions and photographs show you how to perform dozens of procedures, and make information readily accessible in emergency and clinical situations.
- Evolve site with TEACH instructor resources, an image collection, and a test bank accompanies the text, and provides instructors with everything they need to successfully teach each chapter and evaluate students' progress.
Table of Contents
Part One: Veterinary Technology: An Overview
1. Introduction to Veterinary Technology: Its Laws and Ethics
Joanna M. Bassert, Teresa Lazo and Monica M. Tighe
2. Veterinary Practice Management
Karen E. Felsted
3. Veterinary Medical Records
Joanna M. Bassert
4. Occupational Health and Safety in Veterinary Hospitals
Philip J. Seibert Jr.
Part Two: Patient Management and Nutrition
5. Animal Behavior
Valarie V. Tynes
6. Restraint and Handling of Animals
Barbara Dugan, Darren Remsburg, Karen Todd-Jenkins and Chris Montgomery
7. History and Physical Examination
Mark Rondeau and George W. McCommon
8. Preventive Health Programs
George W. McCommon and Anna Ellis
9. Companion Animal Nutrition
Craig A. Datz and Allison Wara
10. Large Animal Nutrition
Tanja M. Hess and Shawn L. Archibeque
11. Animal Reproduction
Lenore Southam
Part Three: Clinical Sciences
12. Hematology, Cytology
Maxey L. Wellman and M. Judith Radin
13. Clinical Chemistry, Serology and Urinalysis
Maxey L. Wellman and M. Judith Radin
14. Parasitology
Oreta Marie Samples and Charles M. Hendrix
15. Clinical Microbiology
Sara D. Lawhon
16. Diagnostic Imaging
Rachel McGinty
17. Basic Necropsy Procedures
Michele D. Coarsey and Moges Woldemeskel
Part Four: Medical Nursing
18. Diagnostic Sampling and Treatment Techniques
Oreta Marie Samples
19. Small Animal Medical Nursing
David Liss
20. Large Animal Medical Nursing
Amy Bentz and Laura H. Javsicas
21. Veterinary Oncology
Beth Overley Adamson and Samantha Fritz Waibel
22. Neonatal Care of Puppy, Kitten, and Foal
Amy Bentz and Margret L. Casal
23. Care of Birds, Reptiles and Small Mammals
Lorelei Tibbetts
24. Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Alternative Medical Nursing
Carolina Medina
Part Five: Emergency and Critical Care
25. Fluid Therapy and Transfusion Medicine
Edward Cooper, Margaret Mudge, Courtney Beiter and Olivia M. Holt Williams
26. Emergency & Critical Care Nursing
Andrew J. Niehaus, Ann M. Peruski, Jarred Williams, Michelle E. Goodnight and Darcy Brittain Adin
27. Toxicology
Tina Wismer and MaryEllen Malysiak
28. Wound Management and Bandaging
Bianca F. Hettlich, Jarred Williams, Andrew J. Niehaus and Harry James Markwell
Part Six: Anesthesia, Analgesia and Pharmacology
29. Pharmacology and Pharmacy
Angela Beal and Katrina R. Viviano
30. Pain Management
Nancy Shaffran and Tamara Grubb
31. Veterinary Anesthesia
John A. Thomas
Part Seven: Surgical Nursing
32. Surgical instruments and Aseptic Technique
George W. McCommon and Anna Ellis
33. Surgical Assistance and Suture Material
Nanette Walker Smith
34. Small Animal Surgical Nursing
Loretta J. Bubenik-Angapen
35. Large Animal Surgical Nursing
Colin F. Mitchell
36. Veterinary Dentistry
Bonnie Miller and John R. Lewis
Part Eight: End of Life
37. Geriatric and Hospice Care: Supporting the Aged and Dying Patient
Amy Bentz and Karen Todd-Jenkins
38. The Human Animal Bond and Euthanasia
Oreta Marie Samples
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 29th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323394611
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496223
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496407
About the Author
Joanna Bassert
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA