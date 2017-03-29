McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians

Part One: Veterinary Technology: An Overview

1. Introduction to Veterinary Technology: Its Laws and Ethics

Joanna M. Bassert, Teresa Lazo and Monica M. Tighe

2. Veterinary Practice Management

Karen E. Felsted

3. Veterinary Medical Records

Joanna M. Bassert

4. Occupational Health and Safety in Veterinary Hospitals

Philip J. Seibert Jr.

Part Two: Patient Management and Nutrition

5. Animal Behavior

Valarie V. Tynes

6. Restraint and Handling of Animals

Barbara Dugan, Darren Remsburg, Karen Todd-Jenkins and Chris Montgomery

7. History and Physical Examination

Mark Rondeau and George W. McCommon

8. Preventive Health Programs

George W. McCommon and Anna Ellis

9. Companion Animal Nutrition

Craig A. Datz and Allison Wara

10. Large Animal Nutrition

Tanja M. Hess and Shawn L. Archibeque

11. Animal Reproduction

Lenore Southam

Part Three: Clinical Sciences

12. Hematology, Cytology

Maxey L. Wellman and M. Judith Radin

13. Clinical Chemistry, Serology and Urinalysis

Maxey L. Wellman and M. Judith Radin

14. Parasitology

Oreta Marie Samples and Charles M. Hendrix

15. Clinical Microbiology

Sara D. Lawhon

16. Diagnostic Imaging

Rachel McGinty

17. Basic Necropsy Procedures

Michele D. Coarsey and Moges Woldemeskel

Part Four: Medical Nursing

18. Diagnostic Sampling and Treatment Techniques

Oreta Marie Samples

19. Small Animal Medical Nursing

David Liss

20. Large Animal Medical Nursing

Amy Bentz and Laura H. Javsicas

21. Veterinary Oncology

Beth Overley Adamson and Samantha Fritz Waibel

22. Neonatal Care of Puppy, Kitten, and Foal

Amy Bentz and Margret L. Casal

23. Care of Birds, Reptiles and Small Mammals

Lorelei Tibbetts

24. Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Alternative Medical Nursing

Carolina Medina

Part Five: Emergency and Critical Care

25. Fluid Therapy and Transfusion Medicine

Edward Cooper, Margaret Mudge, Courtney Beiter and Olivia M. Holt Williams

26. Emergency & Critical Care Nursing

Andrew J. Niehaus, Ann M. Peruski, Jarred Williams, Michelle E. Goodnight and Darcy Brittain Adin

27. Toxicology

Tina Wismer and MaryEllen Malysiak

28. Wound Management and Bandaging

Bianca F. Hettlich, Jarred Williams, Andrew J. Niehaus and Harry James Markwell

Part Six: Anesthesia, Analgesia and Pharmacology

29. Pharmacology and Pharmacy

Angela Beal and Katrina R. Viviano

30. Pain Management

Nancy Shaffran and Tamara Grubb

31. Veterinary Anesthesia

John A. Thomas

Part Seven: Surgical Nursing

32. Surgical instruments and Aseptic Technique

George W. McCommon and Anna Ellis

33. Surgical Assistance and Suture Material

Nanette Walker Smith

34. Small Animal Surgical Nursing

Loretta J. Bubenik-Angapen

35. Large Animal Surgical Nursing

Colin F. Mitchell

36. Veterinary Dentistry

Bonnie Miller and John R. Lewis

Part Eight: End of Life

37. Geriatric and Hospice Care: Supporting the Aged and Dying Patient

Amy Bentz and Karen Todd-Jenkins

38. The Human Animal Bond and Euthanasia

Oreta Marie Samples

Glossary

Index