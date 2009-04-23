McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781437716948

McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

7th Edition

Authors: Joanna Bassert Dennis McCurnin Joanna Bassert Dennis McCurnin
eBook ISBN: 9781437716948
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd April 2009
Key Features

  • Full color visuals make learning easier with accurate depictions of specific disorders, diseases, and procedures.
  • Detailed information of the technician’s role in every procedure enables you to focus on your role in veterinary practice.
  • Birds, reptiles, and small mammals chapter keeps you up-to-date with care and treatment for these increasingly popular pets.
  • Chapters on pharmacology, pain management, restraint, and veterinary oncology offer a broader understanding of the responsibilities of a technician.
  • The TEACH manual provides instructors with teaching/learning objectives, key terms, critical thinking challenges, and chapter quizzes, while the workbook contains applied quizzes and activities for each chapter.

Details

About the Author

Joanna Bassert

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA

Dennis McCurnin

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired

