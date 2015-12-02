McCracken's Removable Partial Prosthodontics
13th Edition
Description
The standard in prosthodontics for nearly 50 years, McCracken's Removable Partial Prosthodontics, 13th Edition walks readers through all the principles and concepts surrounding removable partial denture treatment planning and design that today’s practitioners need to know. Using an evidence-based approach, this full-color text incorporates the latest information on new techniques, procedures, and equipment, including expanded information on dynamic communication and the use of implants with removable partial dentures. From initial contact with the patient to post-treatment care, McCracken’s is the complete foundation today’s dentists need to successfully practice prosthodontic care.
Key Features
- A variety of philosophies and techniques are featured throughout the text, so readers can select and incorporate applicable techniques on a case-by-case basis.
- Full-color drawings and photographs give readers a detailed view of techniques, materials, and anatomic detail.
- Evidence-based approach uses current research to help readers diagnose, design, develop, and sequence a treatment plan.
- Expert guidance from both authors walks readers through the latest techniques as well as technological advances specific to removable partial dentures.
Table of Contents
PART I: GENERAL CONCEPTS/TREATMENT PLANNING
1. PARTIALLY EDENTULOUS EPIDEMIOLOGY, PHYSIOLOGY, AND TERMINOLOGY
2. CONSIDERATION FOR MANAGING PARTIAL TOOTH LOSS
3. CLASSIFICATION OF PARTIALLY EDENTULOUS ARCHES
4. BIOMECHANICS OF REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
5. MAJOR AND MINOR CONNECTORS
6. RESTS AND REST SEATS
7. DIRECT RETAINERS
8. INDIRECT RETAINERS
9. DENTURE BASE CONSIDERATIONS
10. PRINCIPLES OF REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURE DESIGN
11. SURVEYING
PART II: CLINICAL AND LABORATORY
12. DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING
13. PREPARATION OF MOUTH FOR REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
14. PREPARATION OF ABUTMENT TEETH
15. IMPRESSION MATERIALS AND PROCEDURES FOR REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
16. SUPPORT FOR THE DISTAL EXTENSION DENTURE BASE
17. OCCLUSAL RELATIONSHIPS FOR REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
18. LABORATORY PROCEDURES
19. WORK AUTHORIZATIONS FOR REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
20. INITIAL PLACEMENT, ADJUSTMENT, AND SERVICING OF THE REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURE
PART III: MAINTENANCE
21. RELINING AND REBASING THE REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURE
22. REPAIRS AND ADDITIONS TO REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
23. INTERIM REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
24. REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURE CONSIDERATIONS IN MAXILLOFACIAL PROSTHETICS
25. CONSIDERATIONS FOR THE USE OF DENTAL IMPLANTS WITH REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES
APPENDIX A: GLOSSARY
APPENDIX B: SELECTED READING RESOURCES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 2nd December 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323339902
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339940
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339919
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339926
About the Author
Alan Carr
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Dental Specialties, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
David Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chairman, Department of Restorative Dentistry, School of Dentistry, Indiana University, Indianapolis, IN, USA