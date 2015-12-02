The standard in prosthodontics for nearly 50 years, McCracken's Removable Partial Prosthodontics, 13th Edition walks readers through all the principles and concepts surrounding removable partial denture treatment planning and design that today’s practitioners need to know. Using an evidence-based approach, this full-color text incorporates the latest information on new techniques, procedures, and equipment, including expanded information on dynamic communication and the use of implants with removable partial dentures. From initial contact with the patient to post-treatment care, McCracken’s is the complete foundation today’s dentists need to successfully practice prosthodontic care.