Mayes' Midwifery: A Textbook for Midwives - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780702052330, 9780702045967

Mayes' Midwifery: A Textbook for Midwives

14th Edition

Editors: Sue Macdonald
eBook ISBN: 9780702045967
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 19th April 2011
Page Count: 1034
Key Features

  • New chapters on essential contemporary issues:

    • Vulnerable women

    • Perspectives on the future of midwifery, in a global context

  • Evidence-based information to guide best practice

  • Learning outcomes and Key Points in all chapters

  • Reflective activities

Table of Contents

Part 1 The Midwife in Context

1 The global midwife

2 A history of the midwifery profession in the United Kingdom

3 Statutory framework for practice

4 The midwife as a lifelong learner

5 Evidence-based practice and research for practice

6 Leadership and management in midwifery

7 Governance in Midwifery

8 Ethics and midwifery practice

9 Law and the midwife

10 Pharmacology and the midwife

Part 2 Childbirth in Context

11 Social, cultural and spiritual context of childbearing

12 Psychological context

13 Sexuality

14 The Health Service Context and Midwifery

15 Frameworks for the care of the child (Children Act) and Social Services

Part 3 Public Health, Health promotion and Childbirth

16 Epidemiology

17 Nutrition

18 Complementary therapies in maternity care: responsibilities of midwives

19 Health promotion and education

20 Preconception care

21 Education for parenthood

22 Physical preparation for childbirth and beyond, and the role of physiotherapy

23 Vulnerable women

Part 4 The anatomy and physiology of fertility, conception and pregnancy

24 Anatomy of male and female reproduction

25 Female reproductive physiology

26 Genetics

27 Fertility and its control

28 Infertility and assisted conception

29 Fertilization, embryonic, fetal and placental development

30 The fetal skull

Part 5 Pregnancy

31 Maternal and fetal responses to pregnancy

32 Confirming pregnancy and care of the pregnant woman

33 Antenatal investigations

34 The choice agenda and place of birth and care

 

 

Part 6 Labour and Birth

35 Physiological changes in labour

36 Care in the first stage of labour

37 Care in the second stage of labour

38 Pain, Labour and women's choice of pain relief

39 Care in the third stage of labour

40 The pelvic floor

Part 7 The Newborn Baby

41 Physiology, assessment and care

Part A Newborn physiology

Part B Assessment and care of the newborn

42 Thermoregulation

43 Infant feeding

44 The pre-term baby and the small baby

45 Respiratory and cardiac disorders

46 Neonatal jaundice

47 Infection

48 Congenital anomalies, fetal and neonatal surgery, and pain

49 Metabolic and endocrine disorders

50 Sudden infant death syndrome

Part 8 The Postnatal and Neonatal Period

51 Content and organization of postnatal care

52 Morbidity following childbirth

Part 9 Problems and Disorders of Pregnancy, Childbearing and Birth and their Management

53 Nausea and vomiting

54 Bleeding in pregnancy

55 Medical disorders of pregnancy

56 Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy

57 Sexually transmitted infections

58 Abnormalities of the genital tract

59 Multiple pregnancy

60 Pre-term labour

61 Procedures in obstetrics

62 Induction of labour and post-term pregnancy

63 Rhythmic variations of labour

64 Malpositions and malpresentations

65 Disproportion, obstructed labour and uterine rupture

66 Shoulder dystocia

67 Presentation and prolapse of the umbilical cord

68 Complications of the third stage of labour

69 Maternal mental health and psychological problems

70 Grief and bereavement

Part 10 the Future

71 Midwives for the 21st century

About the Editor

Sue Macdonald

Sue has been a midwife for over 30 years, and believes passionately in the contribution that midwives can make to the lives of women, babies and families. This has driven her career path and practice in clinical midwifery, education and research. Sue is is currently undertaking an MPhil/PhD at Middlesex University looking at compassionate care from womens and midwives perspectives. Sue is a midwife and educationalist by background. After qualifying as a nurse at Guy’s Hospital, she trained as a midwife and, following a year working in Australia, returned to practice as a midwife in London and in Dorset, working in all areas of maternity services. Sue completed the Advanced Diploma in Midwifery and then moved into midwifery education, completing a Post Graduate Certificate in the Education of Adults. Sue designed the first ‘direct entry’ midwifery programme in London, based on her own original ‘patchwork’ design. She was Principal Lecturer and Lead Midwife for Education (LME) at the Middlesex University, London, and developed a range of innovative continuing education courses for midwives from initial degree to Masters level. Sue worked at the Royal College of Midwives for ten years as the research and education manager and LME, and in this role supported key national education initiatives including the RCM examination of the newborn learning module; RCM return to midwifery practice programme, the RCM education strategy ‘Valuing Practice’ and overseas pre-registration curricula. She managed the PEARLS research project sponsored by the Health Foundation. Her RCM role included acting as a media spokesperson on midwifery and neonatal issues. More recently, Sue has been working as an independent midwife consultant, and has been involved in a major UNICEF programme overseas, has developed and curated a number of major national conferences, and has designed electronic learning materials. She has edited the previous 13th and 14th editions of Mayes Midwifery. She received an Honorary Fellowship from the RCM in June 2014.

Midwife Consultant and Educationalist; Formerly Education and Research Manager and Lead Midwife for Education, Royal College of Midwives, London, UK

