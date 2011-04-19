Mayes' Midwifery: A Textbook for Midwives

Sue has been a midwife for over 30 years, and believes passionately in the contribution that midwives can make to the lives of women, babies and families. This has driven her career path and practice in clinical midwifery, education and research. Sue is is currently undertaking an MPhil/PhD at Middlesex University looking at compassionate care from womens and midwives perspectives. Sue is a midwife and educationalist by background. After qualifying as a nurse at Guy’s Hospital, she trained as a midwife and, following a year working in Australia, returned to practice as a midwife in London and in Dorset, working in all areas of maternity services. Sue completed the Advanced Diploma in Midwifery and then moved into midwifery education, completing a Post Graduate Certificate in the Education of Adults. Sue designed the first ‘direct entry’ midwifery programme in London, based on her own original ‘patchwork’ design. She was Principal Lecturer and Lead Midwife for Education (LME) at the Middlesex University, London, and developed a range of innovative continuing education courses for midwives from initial degree to Masters level. Sue worked at the Royal College of Midwives for ten years as the research and education manager and LME, and in this role supported key national education initiatives including the RCM examination of the newborn learning module; RCM return to midwifery practice programme, the RCM education strategy ‘Valuing Practice’ and overseas pre-registration curricula. She managed the PEARLS research project sponsored by the Health Foundation. Her RCM role included acting as a media spokesperson on midwifery and neonatal issues. More recently, Sue has been working as an independent midwife consultant, and has been involved in a major UNICEF programme overseas, has developed and curated a number of major national conferences, and has designed electronic learning materials. She has edited the previous 13th and 14th editions of Mayes Midwifery. She received an Honorary Fellowship from the RCM in June 2014.