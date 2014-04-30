Maximizing Electronic Resources Management in Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347477, 9781780634289

Maximizing Electronic Resources Management in Libraries

1st Edition

Applying Business Process Management

Authors: Lenore England Stephen Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781780634289
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347477
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th April 2014
Page Count: 152
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
86.32
73.37
80.00
68.00
55.00
46.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
47.50
40.38
55.00
46.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • List of Figures
  • About the Authors
  • Chapter 1. Introduction: Business Process Management (BPM) and Electronic Resources Management
    • 1.1. Introduction to the Book
    • 1.2. How We Decided to Use Business Process Management
    • 1.3. Purpose of the Book
    • 1.4. Focus of the Book
    • 1.5. Summary of the Structure of the Text and the Application of BPM to ERM
  • Chapter 2. Elements of ERM from a BPM Point of View
    • 2.1. What Is Electronic Resources Management?—Basic Definitions and Overview
    • 2.2. Elements of ERM
    • 2.3. Functions of ERM
    • 2.4. Importance of ERM to Libraries
    • 2.5. ERM as Knowledge Work
    • 2.6. ERM as Supporting Infrastructure in Libraries
    • 2.7. Conclusion
  • Chapter 3. Organization of ERM
    • 3.1. Disparate Business Processes
    • 3.2. Why Is Organization Important?
    • 3.3. ERM Organizational Structure Mapped to Workflows
    • 3.4. Summary
  • Chapter 4. The History and Evolution of Business Process Management
    • 4.1. What Is a “Business Process”?
    • 4.2. History of BPM
    • 4.3. The Development of BPM
    • 4.4. Summary
  • Chapter 5. Application of BPM to ERM
    • 5.1. Business Process Management Applications in Libraries
    • 5.2. Overview of BPM Applications to Electronic Resources Management
    • 5.3. How BPM Can Help with ERM Organization
    • 5.4. BPM Concepts
    • 5.5. Change Management and Leadership in BPM/ERM
    • 5.6. Leveraging Expanded Knowledge of License Agreement and Procurement Procedures
    • 5.7. Conclusions of the Application of BPM to ERM
  • Chapter 6. Systems Thinking, Process Mapping, and Implications for ERM
    • 6.1. Systems Thinking
    • 6.2. Implications of Systems Thinking and Knowledge Work for Electronic Resources Management and Business Process Management
    • 6.3. Systems Librarians and Other Technical Staff and ERM
    • 6.4. Process Discovery and Mapping
    • 6.5. Process Mapping and ERM
    • 6.6. Summary
  • Chapter 7. Future Development of ERM Based on BPM Principles
    • 7.1. ERM Lean Knowledge Management
    • 7.2. Social BPM Analysis for ERM
    • 7.3. “Sweet Spot” BPM Analysis for ERM
    • 7.4. Summary
  • Chapter 8. Conclusions for BPM Applications to ERM
    • 8.1. BPM to ERM Conclusions
    • 8.2. Summary of Book
    • 8.3. Ideas Presented
    • 8.4. How to Apply BPM to ERM Ideas in the Book
    • 8.5. ERM Budgets—Financial Benefits
    • 8.6. Future of BPM for ERM
  • Index

Description

Maximizing Electronic Resources Management in Libraries: Applying Business Process Management examines the use of Business Process Management (BPM) and the ways it can be beneficially applied to electronic resources management (ERM) to help organize processes in libraries.

The book offers librarians a skillset that will make them ready for a variety of library environments. It focuses on the organizational tools offered by BPM, including key elements of ERM functions that lay the groundwork for the present and future use of ERM, and how they will drive methods by which libraries provide access to resources. BPM theories are then reviewed, along with a discussion of present applications of BPM to ERM and a final look at possibilities for future applications.

Key Features

  • discusses numerous BPM theories and principles as effective organizational strategies for ERM processes and operations
  • offers a practical and simple application process for BPM principles, that leads towards effective organizational change
  • demonstrates real-life ERM projects using BPM principles

Readership

Librarians and Business professionals using electronic resources

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780634289
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347477

Reviews

"organized in a methodical manner that allows the reader to move easily from one concept to the next....offers solid ideas for ERM librarians who are looking for a way to organize ERM systems and processes in any size or type of library." --LRTS, Maximizing Electronic Resources Management in Libraries

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Lenore England Author

Lenore England is Assistant Director for Electronic Resources Management at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC). Lenore is responsible for ERM, financial, and procurement matters for the UMUC Library. She received the 2012 Association of Library Collections and Technical Services/Collection Management Section Coutts Award for Innovation in Electronic Resources Management. Lenore holds a Master of Library and Information Science from San Jose State University School of Information, and a Master’s of Business Administration from George Mason University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Director for Electronic Resources Management, University of Maryland University College, USA

Stephen Miller Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.