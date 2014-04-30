Maximizing Electronic Resources Management in Libraries
1st Edition
Applying Business Process Management
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Figures
- About the Authors
- Chapter 1. Introduction: Business Process Management (BPM) and Electronic Resources Management
- 1.1. Introduction to the Book
- 1.2. How We Decided to Use Business Process Management
- 1.3. Purpose of the Book
- 1.4. Focus of the Book
- 1.5. Summary of the Structure of the Text and the Application of BPM to ERM
- Chapter 2. Elements of ERM from a BPM Point of View
- 2.1. What Is Electronic Resources Management?—Basic Definitions and Overview
- 2.2. Elements of ERM
- 2.3. Functions of ERM
- 2.4. Importance of ERM to Libraries
- 2.5. ERM as Knowledge Work
- 2.6. ERM as Supporting Infrastructure in Libraries
- 2.7. Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Organization of ERM
- 3.1. Disparate Business Processes
- 3.2. Why Is Organization Important?
- 3.3. ERM Organizational Structure Mapped to Workflows
- 3.4. Summary
- Chapter 4. The History and Evolution of Business Process Management
- 4.1. What Is a “Business Process”?
- 4.2. History of BPM
- 4.3. The Development of BPM
- 4.4. Summary
- Chapter 5. Application of BPM to ERM
- 5.1. Business Process Management Applications in Libraries
- 5.2. Overview of BPM Applications to Electronic Resources Management
- 5.3. How BPM Can Help with ERM Organization
- 5.4. BPM Concepts
- 5.5. Change Management and Leadership in BPM/ERM
- 5.6. Leveraging Expanded Knowledge of License Agreement and Procurement Procedures
- 5.7. Conclusions of the Application of BPM to ERM
- Chapter 6. Systems Thinking, Process Mapping, and Implications for ERM
- 6.1. Systems Thinking
- 6.2. Implications of Systems Thinking and Knowledge Work for Electronic Resources Management and Business Process Management
- 6.3. Systems Librarians and Other Technical Staff and ERM
- 6.4. Process Discovery and Mapping
- 6.5. Process Mapping and ERM
- 6.6. Summary
- Chapter 7. Future Development of ERM Based on BPM Principles
- 7.1. ERM Lean Knowledge Management
- 7.2. Social BPM Analysis for ERM
- 7.3. “Sweet Spot” BPM Analysis for ERM
- 7.4. Summary
- Chapter 8. Conclusions for BPM Applications to ERM
- 8.1. BPM to ERM Conclusions
- 8.2. Summary of Book
- 8.3. Ideas Presented
- 8.4. How to Apply BPM to ERM Ideas in the Book
- 8.5. ERM Budgets—Financial Benefits
- 8.6. Future of BPM for ERM
- Index
Description
Maximizing Electronic Resources Management in Libraries: Applying Business Process Management examines the use of Business Process Management (BPM) and the ways it can be beneficially applied to electronic resources management (ERM) to help organize processes in libraries.
The book offers librarians a skillset that will make them ready for a variety of library environments. It focuses on the organizational tools offered by BPM, including key elements of ERM functions that lay the groundwork for the present and future use of ERM, and how they will drive methods by which libraries provide access to resources. BPM theories are then reviewed, along with a discussion of present applications of BPM to ERM and a final look at possibilities for future applications.
Key Features
- discusses numerous BPM theories and principles as effective organizational strategies for ERM processes and operations
- offers a practical and simple application process for BPM principles, that leads towards effective organizational change
- demonstrates real-life ERM projects using BPM principles
Readership
Librarians and Business professionals using electronic resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 30th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634289
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347477
Reviews
"organized in a methodical manner that allows the reader to move easily from one concept to the next....offers solid ideas for ERM librarians who are looking for a way to organize ERM systems and processes in any size or type of library." --LRTS, Maximizing Electronic Resources Management in Libraries
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Lenore England Author
Lenore England is Assistant Director for Electronic Resources Management at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC). Lenore is responsible for ERM, financial, and procurement matters for the UMUC Library. She received the 2012 Association of Library Collections and Technical Services/Collection Management Section Coutts Award for Innovation in Electronic Resources Management. Lenore holds a Master of Library and Information Science from San Jose State University School of Information, and a Master’s of Business Administration from George Mason University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Director for Electronic Resources Management, University of Maryland University College, USA