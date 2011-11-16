Maxillofacial Trauma and Esthetic Facial Reconstruction
2nd Edition
Description
Filled with hundreds of superb, full-color photographs and step-by-step, illustrated procedures, Maxillofacial Trauma and Esthetic Facial Reconstruction, 2nd Edition, is your definitive source on all aspects of managing facial trauma. World-renowned authors Peter Ward Booth, Barry L. Eppley, and Rainer Schmelzeisen deliver today's foremost guidance on everything from management of the acute trauma patient to the newest materials in surgical trauma to secondary procedures for improved facial appearance.
"Maxillofacial Trauma and Esthetic Facial Reconstruction is a comprehensive text dealing with a difficult area and where competing titles are plentiful. This book is refreshing and seems to add a new perspective in this genre with the combination of facial trauma management and reconstruction in the one hardback book. For this reason together with the sheer quantity and quality of the photos and illustrations - this book is highly recommended."
- The Journal of Surgery, review of the first edition
Key Features
- Offers complete coverage of maxillofacial trauma highlighted by an unparalleled collection of outstanding, full-color photographs, and highly detailed line drawings that clarify surgical procedures.
- Addresses secondary surgery in a dedicated section, covering such topics as facial scar management; secondary osteotomies and bone grafting to correct deformities; bone distraction, used commonly with congenital malformations; secondary rhinoplasty for traumatic nasal deformities, which are associated with a variety of cosmetic and functional issues; secondary orbital surgery; facial nerve injuries; and psychological support for patient with facial trauma.
- Features an outstanding, full-color art program, with more than 750 color photos that cover all aspects of injury and treatment, and 250 color line drawings that walk you step by step through surgical procedures.
- Includes contributions from a "who's who" list of international experts in oral and maxillofacial surgery, psychology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, and craniofacial surgery.
Table of Contents
1. Etiology and Prevention of Facial Trauma
2. Medicolegal Implications of Facial Injuries
3. Immediate Care (Emergency Room)
4. Management of Head Injuries
5. Radiographic Assessment
6. Principles of Facial soft Tissue Injury Repair
7. Principles of Reduction of Fractures and Methods of Fixation
8. Alloplastic Biomaterials for Facial Reconstruction
9. Surgical Access
10. A Logical Approach to the Controversies Around Orbital Trauma
11. Frontal Sinus Fractures
12. Nasoethmoid Fractures
13. Nasal Fractures
14. Maxillary and Pan Facial Fractures
15. Mandibular Fractures
16. Condylar neck fractures
17. Dentoalveolar Injuries
18: Eyelid and Lacrimal Injuries
19. Primary Repair of Facial Soft Tissue Injuries
20. Reconstruction of Large Hard and Soft Tissue Loss of the Face
21. Facial and Trigeminal Nerve Injuries
22. Facial Burns
23. Facial Scar Management
24. Secondary Osteotomies and Bone Grafting
25: Distraction Techniques
26: Secondary Rhinoplasty for traumatic Nasal Deformities
27: Secondary Orbital Surgery
28. Facial Nerve Injuries: Reconstruction, Reanimation, and Masking Procedures
29. Psychological Support
30: Biomaterials in Craniomaxillofacial Surgery
31: Minimally Invasive Surgery
32: Computer-Assisted Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: Technology and Clinical Developments
33: Clinical Application of Computer-Assisted Reconstruction in Complex Posttraumatic Deformities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 16th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455743858
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047022
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777419
About the Author
Peter Ward Booth
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, The Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK
Barry Eppley
Rainer Schmelzeisen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Albert-Ludwigs-University and Hospital, Freiburg, Germany
Reviews
"This book is your definitive source on all aspects of managing facial trauma. World-renowned authors deliver today's foremost guidance on everything from management of the acute trauma patient to the newest materials in surgical trauma and secondary procedures for improved facial appearance...This text offers complete coverage of maxillofacial trauma highlighted by an unparalleled collection of 800 outstanding, full-colour photographs and over 300 highly detailed line drawings that clarify surgical procedures...this book is highly recommended."
British Dental Journal, June 2012
"The book is hardback and classifed as a major work, with just over 600 pages of text covering all the major trauma topics of relevance. In addition, the work has been significantly updated to reflect current evidence-based practice, supported by 800 colour pictures and new chapters on immediate care and secondary surgery...Clearly an important text for any trainee in the area as well as a reference for those practising the increasingly busy surgical speciality that is oral and maxilofacial surgery. A book that can be thoroughly recommended."
Faculty Dental Journal, April 2013