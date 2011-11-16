Maxillofacial Trauma and Esthetic Facial Reconstruction - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437724202, 9781455743858

Maxillofacial Trauma and Esthetic Facial Reconstruction

2nd Edition

Authors: Peter Ward Booth Barry Eppley Rainer Schmelzeisen
eBook ISBN: 9781455743858
eBook ISBN: 9780702047022
eBook ISBN: 9781455777419
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th November 2011
Page Count: 640
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Filled with hundreds of superb, full-color photographs and step-by-step, illustrated procedures, Maxillofacial Trauma and Esthetic Facial Reconstruction, 2nd Edition, is your definitive source on all aspects of managing facial trauma. World-renowned authors Peter Ward Booth, Barry L. Eppley, and Rainer Schmelzeisen deliver today's foremost guidance on everything from management of the acute trauma patient to the newest materials in surgical trauma to secondary procedures for improved facial appearance.

"Maxillofacial Trauma and Esthetic Facial Reconstruction is a comprehensive text dealing with a difficult area and where competing titles are plentiful. This book is refreshing and seems to add a new perspective in this genre with the combination of facial trauma management and reconstruction in the one hardback book. For this reason together with the sheer quantity and quality of the photos and illustrations - this book is highly recommended."

- The Journal of Surgery, review of the first edition

Key Features

  • Offers complete coverage of maxillofacial trauma highlighted by an unparalleled collection of outstanding, full-color photographs, and highly detailed line drawings that clarify surgical procedures.

  • Addresses secondary surgery in a dedicated section, covering such topics as facial scar management; secondary osteotomies and bone grafting to correct deformities; bone distraction, used commonly with congenital malformations; secondary rhinoplasty for traumatic nasal deformities, which are associated with a variety of cosmetic and functional issues; secondary orbital surgery; facial nerve injuries; and psychological support for patient with facial trauma.

  • Features an outstanding, full-color art program, with more than 750 color photos that cover all aspects of injury and treatment, and 250 color line drawings that walk you step by step through surgical procedures.

  • Includes contributions from a "who's who" list of international experts in oral and maxillofacial surgery, psychology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, and craniofacial surgery.

Table of Contents

1. Etiology and Prevention of Facial Trauma

2. Medicolegal Implications of Facial Injuries

3. Immediate Care (Emergency Room)

4. Management of Head Injuries

5. Radiographic Assessment

6. Principles of Facial soft Tissue Injury Repair

7. Principles of Reduction of Fractures and Methods of Fixation

8. Alloplastic Biomaterials for Facial Reconstruction

9. Surgical Access

10. A Logical Approach to the Controversies Around Orbital Trauma

11. Frontal Sinus Fractures

12. Nasoethmoid Fractures

13. Nasal Fractures

14. Maxillary and Pan Facial Fractures

15. Mandibular Fractures

16. Condylar neck fractures

17. Dentoalveolar Injuries

18: Eyelid and Lacrimal Injuries

19. Primary Repair of Facial Soft Tissue Injuries

20. Reconstruction of Large Hard and Soft Tissue Loss of the Face

21. Facial and Trigeminal Nerve Injuries

22. Facial Burns

23. Facial Scar Management

24. Secondary Osteotomies and Bone Grafting

25: Distraction Techniques

26: Secondary Rhinoplasty for traumatic Nasal Deformities

27: Secondary Orbital Surgery

28. Facial Nerve Injuries: Reconstruction, Reanimation, and Masking Procedures

29. Psychological Support

30: Biomaterials in Craniomaxillofacial Surgery

31: Minimally Invasive Surgery

32: Computer-Assisted Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: Technology and Clinical Developments

33: Clinical Application of Computer-Assisted Reconstruction in Complex Posttraumatic Deformities

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455743858
eBook ISBN:
9780702047022
eBook ISBN:
9781455777419

About the Author

Peter Ward Booth

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, The Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK

Barry Eppley

Rainer Schmelzeisen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Albert-Ludwigs-University and Hospital, Freiburg, Germany

Reviews

"This book is your definitive source on all aspects of managing facial trauma. World-renowned authors deliver today's foremost guidance on everything from management of the acute trauma patient to the newest materials in surgical trauma and secondary procedures for improved facial appearance...This text offers complete coverage of maxillofacial trauma highlighted by an unparalleled collection of 800 outstanding, full-colour photographs and over 300 highly detailed line drawings that clarify surgical procedures...this book is highly recommended."

British Dental Journal,  June 2012

"The book is hardback and classifed as a major work, with just over 600 pages of text covering all the major trauma topics of relevance. In addition, the work has been significantly updated to reflect current evidence-based practice, supported by 800 colour pictures and new chapters on immediate care and secondary surgery...Clearly an important text for any trainee in the area as well as a reference for those practising the increasingly busy surgical speciality that is oral and maxilofacial surgery. A book that can be thoroughly recommended."

Faculty Dental Journal, April 2013 

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.