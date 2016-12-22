Maxillofacial Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702060564, 9780702060625

Maxillofacial Surgery

3rd Edition

2-Volume Set

Authors: Peter Brennan Henning Schliephake G.E. Ghali Luke Cascarini
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702060564
eBook ISBN: 9780702060625
eBook ISBN: 9780702060595
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd December 2016
Page Count: 1698
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now in full color, Maxillofacial Surgery, 3rd Edition covers the entire specialty of maxillofacial surgery, including craniofacial deformity, oral surgery, trauma, and oncology. Unlike other OMFS texts where the contributors are singly boarded in oral surgery, this richly illustrated text boasts OMFS contributors who are all dual boarded in both oral surgery and medicine. Thoroughly updated with evidence-based content, it addresses the advances in technology and procedures providing oral and maxillofacial surgeons with new and exciting treatment options. And with print and digital formats, it is easy to use in any setting.

Key Features

  • Authoritative guidance on oral and maxillofacial surgery by internationally recognized experts in the field.
  • 2,800 illustrations, including radiographs and full color artwork and clinical photos, provide clinicians and OMS residents with a clear visual guide to diagnoses, key concepts, and surgical techniques, as well as examples of preoperative and postoperative results.
  • A multidisciplinary approach reflects the best practices in the disciplines of oral and maxillofacial surgery, head and neck surgery, plastic surgery, and otolaryngology.
  • Covers contemporary techniques and technological advances at the forefront of maxillofacial surgery.
  • Evidence-based content supports the newest, most up-to-date diagnostic and therapeutic options available for a wide variety of clinical problems.
  • Key Points and Pitfalls boxes clearly identify the most important information, as well as potential problem areas that can arise when treating patients.
  • Available in print and digital formats that can be easily accessed via mobile tablets and smart phones in any setting, making it perfect for the modern student of surgery.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Trauma
1. Etiology and Changing Patterns of Maxillofacial Trauma
  Tim Forouzanfar
2. Primary Care of Maxillofacial Injuries
  Jan Roodenburg
3. Establishing a Clinical Diagnosis And Surgical Treatment Plan 
  Christian Lindqvist and Riitta Seppänen-Kaijansinkko
4. Principles of Fracture Management: Reduction, Choice of Fixation, and Timing of Treatment
  Wolfgang Puelacher
5. Surgical Management of Mandibular Fractures
  Rudolf Bos
6. Condylar Fractures
  Richard A. Loukota and Khalid Abdel-Galil
7. Surgical Management of Maxillary and Zygomatic Fractures
  Nils-Claudius Bernhard Gellrich and Rüdiger M. Zimmerer
8. Surgical Management of Craniofacial, Nasoethmoid, and Grossly Comminuted Midface Fractures
  Ashraf Messiha
9. Periorbital and Intraorbital Trauma and Orbital Reconstruction
  Simon Holmes
10. Pediatric Maxillofacial Trauma
  Bodo Hoffmeister
11.  Primary Management of Soft Tissue Trauma and Nerve Reconstruction
  Rainer Schmelzeisen, Tobias Fretwurst and Nils-Claudius Bernhard Gellrich
12.  Neurosurgical Considerations in Craniofacial Trauma
  Peter C. Whitfield
13.  Management of Military Ballistic Injuries to the Face and Neck
  Neil Mackenzie

Part 2: Oncology
14. The molecular biology of head and neck cancer
  Jag Dhanda and Richard J. Shaw
15. Prognostic Factors in Oral, Oropharyngeal, and Salivary Gland Cancer
  Richard J. Shaw, James Brown and Janet Mary Risk
16. Molecular Biology of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Mediated Head and Neck Cancer
  Andrew Graeme Schache
17. The Team Approach in the Management of Head and Neck Cancer
  Ramchandani Parkash and Simon Ellis
18. The Role of Diagnostic Radiology in Head and Neck Cancer
  Julian Eamon Kabala
19.  Heath-Related Quality of Life (HRQOL) in Head and Neck Surgery
  Simon N. Rogers and Anastasios Kanatas
20. Radiotherapy in the Management of Orofacial Cancer
  Charles Gerald Kelly
21. Chemotherapy and Targeted Agents
  Kevin J. Harrington

Section 1: Principles of Ablative Surgery
22.  Anesthesia and Airway Management for Oral Cancer and Microvascular Surgery
  Alison Chalmers
23.  Ablative Surgery for Cancer of the Tongue, Floor of Mouth, and Mandible
  Henning Schliephake
24.  Ablative Surgery for Malignant Tumours of the Maxilla, Nasal, and Paranasal Sinuses
  Wilfried Wagner and Bilal Al-Nawas
25. NECK DISSECTON
  Ludi Smeele
26. Branchial Cysts
  Ben C. Green and Peter A. Brennan
27. Primary Neck Masses
  Christopher Harris
28. Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck
  Jens Bodem
29. Tumors of the Skull Base
  Robert A. Ord
30.  Locally Aggressive Benign Jaw Tumors
  Eric R. Carlson

Section 2: Principles of Reconstructive Surgery
31.  Principles of Reconstruction
  Mark L. Urken and Ilya Likhterov
32.  Principles of Microvascular Surgery
  Abdul Ahmed and Michael Gilhooly
33. Reconstruction of the Maxilla
  Joseph Helman
34.  Mandibular Reconstruction
  Jürgen Hoffmann and Dominik Horn
35.  The Radial Forearm
  Christopher M.E. Avery
36. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Fibula
  Joshua E. Lubek
37. The Rectus Abdominis
  Abdul Ahmed
38. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Scapula -
  Henning Schliephake
39. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Latissimus Dorsi
  Norbert R. Kübler
40. Vascularised Iliac Crest Grafts
  Andrew Lyons and Rabindra P. Singh
41.  The Anterolateral Thigh and Other Perforator Flaps
  Peirong Yu
42.  Other Free Flaps Used in Head and Neck Reconstruction
  Alexander Johann Gaggl Sr.
43. Local and Regional Flap Reconstruction of Maxillofacial Defects
  Rui P. Fernandes and Michael R. MARKIEWICZ
44.  Facial Transplantation
  Eduardo D. Rodriguez
45.  Tissue engineering
  Henning Schliephake, Jörg Wiltfang and Hendrik Naujokat

Section 3: Surgical Management of Salivary Disease
46. Principles of Management of Neoplastic Salivary Gland Disease
  Siegmar Reinert
47. Imaging of Salivary Glands
  Gitta Madani
48. Surgical Techniques for Parotid and Submandibular Glands and Ranulae
  Katherine George
49. Salivary Endoscopy
  Mark McGurk and Jonathan E. Gottlieb
50.  Immediate Facial Nerve Reconstruction Following Iatrogenic Injuries
  William Townley

Section 4: Surgical Management of Facial Skin Tumors
51.  Skin Cancer of the Head and Neck
  Daryl R. Godden and Mark K. Singh
52. Cutaneous Lesions of the Periorbital and Lid Region
  Jörg Wiltfang, Hendrik Naujokat and Jerry N. Farrier
53.  Cutaneous and Mucosal Lip Lesions and their Reconstruction
  Kunmi A. Fasanmade and Jerry N. Farrier
54.  Nonsurgical Management of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
  Anita Takwale and Margaret Jean Coyle

Section 5: Surgical Rehabilitation and Long Term Care
55. Prosthetic Rehabilitation and Implantology after Cancer Ablation
  Beomjune B. Kim
56. Reconstruction After Tumor Ablation: Extra-Oral Implants
  Friedrich-Wilhelm Neukam
57. Palliative Therapy, Terminal Care, and Counseling
  Friedemann Nauck

Part 3: Craniofacial Deformity
58. Classification, Diagnosis and Etiology of Craniofacial Deformities
  Douglas P. Sinn and David Yates
59.  Principles of Craniofacial Surgery and the Management of Complications
  Timothy A. Turvey
60.  Psychosocial Aspects of Visual Facial Difference
  Adam Blancher
61. Surgical Management of Craniosynostosis
  Ghali E. Ghali, Jennifer E. Woerner and Jason E. Dashow
62.   Hemifacial Microsomia: The Disorder and Its Surgical Management
  Bonnie L. Padwa
63. Treacher Collins Syndrome 
  David A. Koppel
64. Osteodistraction: The Present and the Future
  Cesar A. Guerrero and Eric Arnaud
65. Reanimation in Congenital Disorders
  Rudolf F. Buntic

Section 2: Surgical Management of Cleft Lip and Palate Patients
66. Cleft Lip and Palate and Evidence-based Care
  Serryth Colbert and Simon Van Eeden
67. Techniques for cleft lip repair
  David Drake and Serryth Colbert
68. Technique for cleft Palate Repair
  Brian Sommerlad
69.  Alveolar Cleft Defect Bone Grafting
  Adrian Sugar and Serryth Colbert
70. Secondary Cleft Surgery
  Chris Neil Penfold and Rachel Anne Mumford
71.  The Role of the Speech and Language Therapist in the Care of the Individual with Cleft Palate and Velopharyngeal Dysfunction
  Helen Extence and Siwan Cassidy
72. Secondary Palatal Surgery and Pharyngoplasty
  Nigel Mercer, Alistair R M Cobb and Victoria Beale
73.  Orthodontics in Cleft Care
  Stephen Robinson

Section 3: Orthognathic Surgery
74. Surgical Planning in Orthognathic Surgery and Outcome Stability
  Larry M. Wolford
75.  The Orthodontic Surgical Interface
  Thomas Aldridge
76. Orthognathic Surgical Techniques
  David E. Frost and Michael P. Powers
77. Avoiding Surgical Complications in Orthognathic Surgery
  Ghali E. Ghali, Jennifer E. Woerner and Stavan Patel

Section 4: Esthetic Facial Surgery
78.  Overview of Facial Aesthetic Surgery: Indications and Patient Selection
  Jon D. Perenack
79.  Surgical Techniques: The Forehead and Brow
  Clark O. Taylor
80. Facelift
  T. William Evans
81. Management of the Aging Neck
  Angelo Cuzalina and C. Blake Smith
82.  Cosmetic Surgery of the Eyes
  Michael J. Will
83.  Basic Rhinoplasty
  Faisal A. Quereshy and Yirae Ort
84. Ear Reconstruction and pinaplasty
  Faisal A. Quereshy and Brady Burton
85.  Skin Rejuvenation and Resurfacing 
  Suzan Obagi and Rishi Kumar Gandhi
86. Facial Bone Sculpturing
  Stephen A. Schendel and Rishi Jay Gupta

Part 4: Oral Surgery, TMJ and Oral Medicine
Section 1: Oral Surgery
87. Surgical Management of Non-Malignant Lesions of the Mouth
  Michael Bornstein and Martin Woods
88. Pathological Perspectives of Non-Malignant Lesions of the Mouth
  Gernot Jundt
89. Fibrous Dysplasia
  Timothy Lloyd and Natasha Louise Berridge
90. Surgical endodontics
  Frank Peter Strietzel
91.  Avoiding and Managing Complications in Oral and Dento-Alveolar Surgery
  Ravinder Pabla
92.  Orofacial Infections
  Amir Ketabchi and Nabeela Ahmed
93. Implant Treatment: Modern Techniques Including Dynamic Navigation
  Michael S. Block
94. Controversies in office based surgery
  Shahme Ahamed Farook

Section 2: TMJ Surgery
95.  Assessment and Conservative Management of the Temporomandibular Joint
  Nigel Shaun Matthews and David Chapireau
96.   Arthrocentesis and Arthroscopic Management of the TMJ
  Andrew J. Sidebottom and KenIchiro Murakami
97.  The Role of Open Surgery in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders
  Florencio Monje and Nadeem Saeed
98. Management of Dislocation of the TMJ
  Andrew J. Sidebottom, Nabeela Ahmed and Sujeev Rajapakse
99. Temporomandibular Joint Ankylosis
  Divya Mehrotra and Andrew J. Sidebottom
100. TMJ Reconstruction:  Joint Replacement Alternatives
  Louis Gerard Mercuri

Section 3: Oral medicine
101.  Neuropathic Orofacial Pain
  Henry Alan Gremillion
102. Orofacial Pain
  Henry Alan Gremillion
103. Medical management of oral mucosal lesions
  Andrea Maria Schmidt-Westhausen
104.  Human Factors Recognition and Ways To Minimise Error in the Operating Room
  Peter A. Brennan

Details

No. of pages:
1698
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702060564
eBook ISBN:
9780702060625
eBook ISBN:
9780702060595

About the Author

Peter Brennan

Professor Peter A. Brennan, MD, FRCS, FRCSI, FDSRCS, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Professor of Surgery, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, UK. President-Elect, British Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (2015). Honorary Editor, British Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Henning Schliephake

G.E. Ghali

Affiliations and Expertise

Surgeon, Louisiana State University, USA

Luke Cascarini

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.