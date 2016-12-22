Maxillofacial Surgery

Part 1: Trauma

1. Etiology and Changing Patterns of Maxillofacial Trauma

Tim Forouzanfar

2. Primary Care of Maxillofacial Injuries

Jan Roodenburg

3. Establishing a Clinical Diagnosis And Surgical Treatment Plan

Christian Lindqvist and Riitta Seppänen-Kaijansinkko

4. Principles of Fracture Management: Reduction, Choice of Fixation, and Timing of Treatment

Wolfgang Puelacher

5. Surgical Management of Mandibular Fractures

Rudolf Bos

6. Condylar Fractures

Richard A. Loukota and Khalid Abdel-Galil

7. Surgical Management of Maxillary and Zygomatic Fractures

Nils-Claudius Bernhard Gellrich and Rüdiger M. Zimmerer

8. Surgical Management of Craniofacial, Nasoethmoid, and Grossly Comminuted Midface Fractures

Ashraf Messiha

9. Periorbital and Intraorbital Trauma and Orbital Reconstruction

Simon Holmes

10. Pediatric Maxillofacial Trauma

Bodo Hoffmeister

11. Primary Management of Soft Tissue Trauma and Nerve Reconstruction

Rainer Schmelzeisen, Tobias Fretwurst and Nils-Claudius Bernhard Gellrich

12. Neurosurgical Considerations in Craniofacial Trauma

Peter C. Whitfield

13. Management of Military Ballistic Injuries to the Face and Neck

Neil Mackenzie

Part 2: Oncology

14. The molecular biology of head and neck cancer

Jag Dhanda and Richard J. Shaw

15. Prognostic Factors in Oral, Oropharyngeal, and Salivary Gland Cancer

Richard J. Shaw, James Brown and Janet Mary Risk

16. Molecular Biology of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Mediated Head and Neck Cancer

Andrew Graeme Schache

17. The Team Approach in the Management of Head and Neck Cancer

Ramchandani Parkash and Simon Ellis

18. The Role of Diagnostic Radiology in Head and Neck Cancer

Julian Eamon Kabala

19. Heath-Related Quality of Life (HRQOL) in Head and Neck Surgery

Simon N. Rogers and Anastasios Kanatas

20. Radiotherapy in the Management of Orofacial Cancer

Charles Gerald Kelly

21. Chemotherapy and Targeted Agents

Kevin J. Harrington

Section 1: Principles of Ablative Surgery

22. Anesthesia and Airway Management for Oral Cancer and Microvascular Surgery

Alison Chalmers

23. Ablative Surgery for Cancer of the Tongue, Floor of Mouth, and Mandible

Henning Schliephake

24. Ablative Surgery for Malignant Tumours of the Maxilla, Nasal, and Paranasal Sinuses

Wilfried Wagner and Bilal Al-Nawas

25. NECK DISSECTON

Ludi Smeele

26. Branchial Cysts

Ben C. Green and Peter A. Brennan

27. Primary Neck Masses

Christopher Harris

28. Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck

Jens Bodem

29. Tumors of the Skull Base

Robert A. Ord

30. Locally Aggressive Benign Jaw Tumors

Eric R. Carlson

Section 2: Principles of Reconstructive Surgery

31. Principles of Reconstruction

Mark L. Urken and Ilya Likhterov

32. Principles of Microvascular Surgery

Abdul Ahmed and Michael Gilhooly

33. Reconstruction of the Maxilla

Joseph Helman

34. Mandibular Reconstruction

Jürgen Hoffmann and Dominik Horn

35. The Radial Forearm

Christopher M.E. Avery

36. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Fibula

Joshua E. Lubek

37. The Rectus Abdominis

Abdul Ahmed

38. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Scapula -

Henning Schliephake

39. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Latissimus Dorsi

Norbert R. Kübler

40. Vascularised Iliac Crest Grafts

Andrew Lyons and Rabindra P. Singh

41. The Anterolateral Thigh and Other Perforator Flaps

Peirong Yu

42. Other Free Flaps Used in Head and Neck Reconstruction

Alexander Johann Gaggl Sr.

43. Local and Regional Flap Reconstruction of Maxillofacial Defects

Rui P. Fernandes and Michael R. MARKIEWICZ

44. Facial Transplantation

Eduardo D. Rodriguez

45. Tissue engineering

Henning Schliephake, Jörg Wiltfang and Hendrik Naujokat

Section 3: Surgical Management of Salivary Disease

46. Principles of Management of Neoplastic Salivary Gland Disease

Siegmar Reinert

47. Imaging of Salivary Glands

Gitta Madani

48. Surgical Techniques for Parotid and Submandibular Glands and Ranulae

Katherine George

49. Salivary Endoscopy

Mark McGurk and Jonathan E. Gottlieb

50. Immediate Facial Nerve Reconstruction Following Iatrogenic Injuries

William Townley

Section 4: Surgical Management of Facial Skin Tumors

51. Skin Cancer of the Head and Neck

Daryl R. Godden and Mark K. Singh

52. Cutaneous Lesions of the Periorbital and Lid Region

Jörg Wiltfang, Hendrik Naujokat and Jerry N. Farrier

53. Cutaneous and Mucosal Lip Lesions and their Reconstruction

Kunmi A. Fasanmade and Jerry N. Farrier

54. Nonsurgical Management of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

Anita Takwale and Margaret Jean Coyle

Section 5: Surgical Rehabilitation and Long Term Care

55. Prosthetic Rehabilitation and Implantology after Cancer Ablation

Beomjune B. Kim

56. Reconstruction After Tumor Ablation: Extra-Oral Implants

Friedrich-Wilhelm Neukam

57. Palliative Therapy, Terminal Care, and Counseling

Friedemann Nauck

Part 3: Craniofacial Deformity

58. Classification, Diagnosis and Etiology of Craniofacial Deformities

Douglas P. Sinn and David Yates

59. Principles of Craniofacial Surgery and the Management of Complications

Timothy A. Turvey

60. Psychosocial Aspects of Visual Facial Difference

Adam Blancher

61. Surgical Management of Craniosynostosis

Ghali E. Ghali, Jennifer E. Woerner and Jason E. Dashow

62. Hemifacial Microsomia: The Disorder and Its Surgical Management

Bonnie L. Padwa

63. Treacher Collins Syndrome

David A. Koppel

64. Osteodistraction: The Present and the Future

Cesar A. Guerrero and Eric Arnaud

65. Reanimation in Congenital Disorders

Rudolf F. Buntic

Section 2: Surgical Management of Cleft Lip and Palate Patients

66. Cleft Lip and Palate and Evidence-based Care

Serryth Colbert and Simon Van Eeden

67. Techniques for cleft lip repair

David Drake and Serryth Colbert

68. Technique for cleft Palate Repair

Brian Sommerlad

69. Alveolar Cleft Defect Bone Grafting

Adrian Sugar and Serryth Colbert

70. Secondary Cleft Surgery

Chris Neil Penfold and Rachel Anne Mumford

71. The Role of the Speech and Language Therapist in the Care of the Individual with Cleft Palate and Velopharyngeal Dysfunction

Helen Extence and Siwan Cassidy

72. Secondary Palatal Surgery and Pharyngoplasty

Nigel Mercer, Alistair R M Cobb and Victoria Beale

73. Orthodontics in Cleft Care

Stephen Robinson

Section 3: Orthognathic Surgery

74. Surgical Planning in Orthognathic Surgery and Outcome Stability

Larry M. Wolford

75. The Orthodontic Surgical Interface

Thomas Aldridge

76. Orthognathic Surgical Techniques

David E. Frost and Michael P. Powers

77. Avoiding Surgical Complications in Orthognathic Surgery

Ghali E. Ghali, Jennifer E. Woerner and Stavan Patel

Section 4: Esthetic Facial Surgery

78. Overview of Facial Aesthetic Surgery: Indications and Patient Selection

Jon D. Perenack

79. Surgical Techniques: The Forehead and Brow

Clark O. Taylor

80. Facelift

T. William Evans

81. Management of the Aging Neck

Angelo Cuzalina and C. Blake Smith

82. Cosmetic Surgery of the Eyes

Michael J. Will

83. Basic Rhinoplasty

Faisal A. Quereshy and Yirae Ort

84. Ear Reconstruction and pinaplasty

Faisal A. Quereshy and Brady Burton

85. Skin Rejuvenation and Resurfacing

Suzan Obagi and Rishi Kumar Gandhi

86. Facial Bone Sculpturing

Stephen A. Schendel and Rishi Jay Gupta

Part 4: Oral Surgery, TMJ and Oral Medicine

Section 1: Oral Surgery

87. Surgical Management of Non-Malignant Lesions of the Mouth

Michael Bornstein and Martin Woods

88. Pathological Perspectives of Non-Malignant Lesions of the Mouth

Gernot Jundt

89. Fibrous Dysplasia

Timothy Lloyd and Natasha Louise Berridge

90. Surgical endodontics

Frank Peter Strietzel

91. Avoiding and Managing Complications in Oral and Dento-Alveolar Surgery

Ravinder Pabla

92. Orofacial Infections

Amir Ketabchi and Nabeela Ahmed

93. Implant Treatment: Modern Techniques Including Dynamic Navigation

Michael S. Block

94. Controversies in office based surgery

Shahme Ahamed Farook

Section 2: TMJ Surgery

95. Assessment and Conservative Management of the Temporomandibular Joint

Nigel Shaun Matthews and David Chapireau

96. Arthrocentesis and Arthroscopic Management of the TMJ

Andrew J. Sidebottom and KenIchiro Murakami

97. The Role of Open Surgery in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders

Florencio Monje and Nadeem Saeed

98. Management of Dislocation of the TMJ

Andrew J. Sidebottom, Nabeela Ahmed and Sujeev Rajapakse

99. Temporomandibular Joint Ankylosis

Divya Mehrotra and Andrew J. Sidebottom

100. TMJ Reconstruction: Joint Replacement Alternatives

Louis Gerard Mercuri

Section 3: Oral medicine

101. Neuropathic Orofacial Pain

Henry Alan Gremillion

102. Orofacial Pain

Henry Alan Gremillion

103. Medical management of oral mucosal lesions

Andrea Maria Schmidt-Westhausen

104. Human Factors Recognition and Ways To Minimise Error in the Operating Room

Peter A. Brennan