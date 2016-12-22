Maxillofacial Surgery
3rd Edition
2-Volume Set
Now in full color, Maxillofacial Surgery, 3rd Edition covers the entire specialty of maxillofacial surgery, including craniofacial deformity, oral surgery, trauma, and oncology. Unlike other OMFS texts where the contributors are singly boarded in oral surgery, this richly illustrated text boasts OMFS contributors who are all dual boarded in both oral surgery and medicine. Thoroughly updated with evidence-based content, it addresses the advances in technology and procedures providing oral and maxillofacial surgeons with new and exciting treatment options. And with print and digital formats, it is easy to use in any setting.
- Authoritative guidance on oral and maxillofacial surgery by internationally recognized experts in the field.
- 2,800 illustrations, including radiographs and full color artwork and clinical photos, provide clinicians and OMS residents with a clear visual guide to diagnoses, key concepts, and surgical techniques, as well as examples of preoperative and postoperative results.
- A multidisciplinary approach reflects the best practices in the disciplines of oral and maxillofacial surgery, head and neck surgery, plastic surgery, and otolaryngology.
- Covers contemporary techniques and technological advances at the forefront of maxillofacial surgery.
- Evidence-based content supports the newest, most up-to-date diagnostic and therapeutic options available for a wide variety of clinical problems.
- Key Points and Pitfalls boxes clearly identify the most important information, as well as potential problem areas that can arise when treating patients.
- Available in print and digital formats that can be easily accessed via mobile tablets and smart phones in any setting, making it perfect for the modern student of surgery.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Trauma
1. Etiology and Changing Patterns of Maxillofacial Trauma
Tim Forouzanfar
2. Primary Care of Maxillofacial Injuries
Jan Roodenburg
3. Establishing a Clinical Diagnosis And Surgical Treatment Plan
Christian Lindqvist and Riitta Seppänen-Kaijansinkko
4. Principles of Fracture Management: Reduction, Choice of Fixation, and Timing of Treatment
Wolfgang Puelacher
5. Surgical Management of Mandibular Fractures
Rudolf Bos
6. Condylar Fractures
Richard A. Loukota and Khalid Abdel-Galil
7. Surgical Management of Maxillary and Zygomatic Fractures
Nils-Claudius Bernhard Gellrich and Rüdiger M. Zimmerer
8. Surgical Management of Craniofacial, Nasoethmoid, and Grossly Comminuted Midface Fractures
Ashraf Messiha
9. Periorbital and Intraorbital Trauma and Orbital Reconstruction
Simon Holmes
10. Pediatric Maxillofacial Trauma
Bodo Hoffmeister
11. Primary Management of Soft Tissue Trauma and Nerve Reconstruction
Rainer Schmelzeisen, Tobias Fretwurst and Nils-Claudius Bernhard Gellrich
12. Neurosurgical Considerations in Craniofacial Trauma
Peter C. Whitfield
13. Management of Military Ballistic Injuries to the Face and Neck
Neil Mackenzie
Part 2: Oncology
14. The molecular biology of head and neck cancer
Jag Dhanda and Richard J. Shaw
15. Prognostic Factors in Oral, Oropharyngeal, and Salivary Gland Cancer
Richard J. Shaw, James Brown and Janet Mary Risk
16. Molecular Biology of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Mediated Head and Neck Cancer
Andrew Graeme Schache
17. The Team Approach in the Management of Head and Neck Cancer
Ramchandani Parkash and Simon Ellis
18. The Role of Diagnostic Radiology in Head and Neck Cancer
Julian Eamon Kabala
19. Heath-Related Quality of Life (HRQOL) in Head and Neck Surgery
Simon N. Rogers and Anastasios Kanatas
20. Radiotherapy in the Management of Orofacial Cancer
Charles Gerald Kelly
21. Chemotherapy and Targeted Agents
Kevin J. Harrington
Section 1: Principles of Ablative Surgery
22. Anesthesia and Airway Management for Oral Cancer and Microvascular Surgery
Alison Chalmers
23. Ablative Surgery for Cancer of the Tongue, Floor of Mouth, and Mandible
Henning Schliephake
24. Ablative Surgery for Malignant Tumours of the Maxilla, Nasal, and Paranasal Sinuses
Wilfried Wagner and Bilal Al-Nawas
25. NECK DISSECTON
Ludi Smeele
26. Branchial Cysts
Ben C. Green and Peter A. Brennan
27. Primary Neck Masses
Christopher Harris
28. Vascular Lesions of the Head and Neck
Jens Bodem
29. Tumors of the Skull Base
Robert A. Ord
30. Locally Aggressive Benign Jaw Tumors
Eric R. Carlson
Section 2: Principles of Reconstructive Surgery
31. Principles of Reconstruction
Mark L. Urken and Ilya Likhterov
32. Principles of Microvascular Surgery
Abdul Ahmed and Michael Gilhooly
33. Reconstruction of the Maxilla
Joseph Helman
34. Mandibular Reconstruction
Jürgen Hoffmann and Dominik Horn
35. The Radial Forearm
Christopher M.E. Avery
36. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Fibula
Joshua E. Lubek
37. The Rectus Abdominis
Abdul Ahmed
38. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Scapula -
Henning Schliephake
39. Common Free Vascularized Flaps: The Latissimus Dorsi
Norbert R. Kübler
40. Vascularised Iliac Crest Grafts
Andrew Lyons and Rabindra P. Singh
41. The Anterolateral Thigh and Other Perforator Flaps
Peirong Yu
42. Other Free Flaps Used in Head and Neck Reconstruction
Alexander Johann Gaggl Sr.
43. Local and Regional Flap Reconstruction of Maxillofacial Defects
Rui P. Fernandes and Michael R. MARKIEWICZ
44. Facial Transplantation
Eduardo D. Rodriguez
45. Tissue engineering
Henning Schliephake, Jörg Wiltfang and Hendrik Naujokat
Section 3: Surgical Management of Salivary Disease
46. Principles of Management of Neoplastic Salivary Gland Disease
Siegmar Reinert
47. Imaging of Salivary Glands
Gitta Madani
48. Surgical Techniques for Parotid and Submandibular Glands and Ranulae
Katherine George
49. Salivary Endoscopy
Mark McGurk and Jonathan E. Gottlieb
50. Immediate Facial Nerve Reconstruction Following Iatrogenic Injuries
William Townley
Section 4: Surgical Management of Facial Skin Tumors
51. Skin Cancer of the Head and Neck
Daryl R. Godden and Mark K. Singh
52. Cutaneous Lesions of the Periorbital and Lid Region
Jörg Wiltfang, Hendrik Naujokat and Jerry N. Farrier
53. Cutaneous and Mucosal Lip Lesions and their Reconstruction
Kunmi A. Fasanmade and Jerry N. Farrier
54. Nonsurgical Management of Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Anita Takwale and Margaret Jean Coyle
Section 5: Surgical Rehabilitation and Long Term Care
55. Prosthetic Rehabilitation and Implantology after Cancer Ablation
Beomjune B. Kim
56. Reconstruction After Tumor Ablation: Extra-Oral Implants
Friedrich-Wilhelm Neukam
57. Palliative Therapy, Terminal Care, and Counseling
Friedemann Nauck
Part 3: Craniofacial Deformity
58. Classification, Diagnosis and Etiology of Craniofacial Deformities
Douglas P. Sinn and David Yates
59. Principles of Craniofacial Surgery and the Management of Complications
Timothy A. Turvey
60. Psychosocial Aspects of Visual Facial Difference
Adam Blancher
61. Surgical Management of Craniosynostosis
Ghali E. Ghali, Jennifer E. Woerner and Jason E. Dashow
62. Hemifacial Microsomia: The Disorder and Its Surgical Management
Bonnie L. Padwa
63. Treacher Collins Syndrome
David A. Koppel
64. Osteodistraction: The Present and the Future
Cesar A. Guerrero and Eric Arnaud
65. Reanimation in Congenital Disorders
Rudolf F. Buntic
Section 2: Surgical Management of Cleft Lip and Palate Patients
66. Cleft Lip and Palate and Evidence-based Care
Serryth Colbert and Simon Van Eeden
67. Techniques for cleft lip repair
David Drake and Serryth Colbert
68. Technique for cleft Palate Repair
Brian Sommerlad
69. Alveolar Cleft Defect Bone Grafting
Adrian Sugar and Serryth Colbert
70. Secondary Cleft Surgery
Chris Neil Penfold and Rachel Anne Mumford
71. The Role of the Speech and Language Therapist in the Care of the Individual with Cleft Palate and Velopharyngeal Dysfunction
Helen Extence and Siwan Cassidy
72. Secondary Palatal Surgery and Pharyngoplasty
Nigel Mercer, Alistair R M Cobb and Victoria Beale
73. Orthodontics in Cleft Care
Stephen Robinson
Section 3: Orthognathic Surgery
74. Surgical Planning in Orthognathic Surgery and Outcome Stability
Larry M. Wolford
75. The Orthodontic Surgical Interface
Thomas Aldridge
76. Orthognathic Surgical Techniques
David E. Frost and Michael P. Powers
77. Avoiding Surgical Complications in Orthognathic Surgery
Ghali E. Ghali, Jennifer E. Woerner and Stavan Patel
Section 4: Esthetic Facial Surgery
78. Overview of Facial Aesthetic Surgery: Indications and Patient Selection
Jon D. Perenack
79. Surgical Techniques: The Forehead and Brow
Clark O. Taylor
80. Facelift
T. William Evans
81. Management of the Aging Neck
Angelo Cuzalina and C. Blake Smith
82. Cosmetic Surgery of the Eyes
Michael J. Will
83. Basic Rhinoplasty
Faisal A. Quereshy and Yirae Ort
84. Ear Reconstruction and pinaplasty
Faisal A. Quereshy and Brady Burton
85. Skin Rejuvenation and Resurfacing
Suzan Obagi and Rishi Kumar Gandhi
86. Facial Bone Sculpturing
Stephen A. Schendel and Rishi Jay Gupta
Part 4: Oral Surgery, TMJ and Oral Medicine
Section 1: Oral Surgery
87. Surgical Management of Non-Malignant Lesions of the Mouth
Michael Bornstein and Martin Woods
88. Pathological Perspectives of Non-Malignant Lesions of the Mouth
Gernot Jundt
89. Fibrous Dysplasia
Timothy Lloyd and Natasha Louise Berridge
90. Surgical endodontics
Frank Peter Strietzel
91. Avoiding and Managing Complications in Oral and Dento-Alveolar Surgery
Ravinder Pabla
92. Orofacial Infections
Amir Ketabchi and Nabeela Ahmed
93. Implant Treatment: Modern Techniques Including Dynamic Navigation
Michael S. Block
94. Controversies in office based surgery
Shahme Ahamed Farook
Section 2: TMJ Surgery
95. Assessment and Conservative Management of the Temporomandibular Joint
Nigel Shaun Matthews and David Chapireau
96. Arthrocentesis and Arthroscopic Management of the TMJ
Andrew J. Sidebottom and KenIchiro Murakami
97. The Role of Open Surgery in the Management of Temporomandibular Disorders
Florencio Monje and Nadeem Saeed
98. Management of Dislocation of the TMJ
Andrew J. Sidebottom, Nabeela Ahmed and Sujeev Rajapakse
99. Temporomandibular Joint Ankylosis
Divya Mehrotra and Andrew J. Sidebottom
100. TMJ Reconstruction: Joint Replacement Alternatives
Louis Gerard Mercuri
Section 3: Oral medicine
101. Neuropathic Orofacial Pain
Henry Alan Gremillion
102. Orofacial Pain
Henry Alan Gremillion
103. Medical management of oral mucosal lesions
Andrea Maria Schmidt-Westhausen
104. Human Factors Recognition and Ways To Minimise Error in the Operating Room
Peter A. Brennan
- No. of pages:
- 1698
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2017
- Published:
- 22nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702060564
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060625
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060595
Peter Brennan
Professor Peter A. Brennan, MD, FRCS, FRCSI, FDSRCS, Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Professor of Surgery, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, UK. President-Elect, British Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (2015). Honorary Editor, British Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Henning Schliephake
G.E. Ghali
Surgeon, Louisiana State University, USA