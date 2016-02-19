Matroid Theory
1st Edition
Some Results on Small'' Matroids (D.M. Acketa). On Matroids, Groups and Exchange Matroids (A. Björner). Coordinating the Dilworth Truncation (T. Brylawski). On Simplical Matroids and Sperner's Lemma (R. Cordovil). The Combinatorial Theory of Structures (H. Crapo). Graphic Description of Binary Spaces (F. Jaeger). On Homogeneous Forms Related to Four-Colourings (L. Kászonyi). Posets, Matroids and Greedoids (B. Korte, L. Lovász). Special Amalgams and Ramsey Matroids (J. Nešetřil, S. Poljak, D. Turzik). Finite Partition Sublattice Representations for some Geometric Lattices (R. Peele). Some Open Problems of Matroid Theory, Suggested by its Applications (A. Recski). Supermodular Colourings (A. Schrijver). Applications of the Regular Matroid Decomposition (P.D. Seymour). Generalized Matroids and Supermodular Colourings (É. Tardos). Dilworth Truncations and Modular Cuts (J. Tůma). Augmenting Circuit Methods for Submodular Flow Problems (U. Zimmerman).
Among the large number of international combinatorial colloquia organized in Hungary by the János Bolyai Mathematical Society, this was the first one devoted entirely to matroid theory. Tutorial series on regular matroids and matroid minors, oriented matroids, matroid oracles, engineering applications of matroids, and a large number of invited and contributed talks gave an up-to-date picture of this rapidly developing branch of discrete mathematics. Special attention was paid to the applications of matroids, which are becoming more and more important in many areas.
A. Recski Editor
L. Lovász Editor
Princeton University, Department of Computer Science, USA