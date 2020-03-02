Matrix Methods
4th Edition
Applied Linear Algebra and Sabermetrics
Description
Matrix Methods: Applied Linear Algebra and Sabermetrics, Fourth Edition provides a unique and comprehensive balance between the theory and computation of matrices. Rapid changes in technology have made this valuable overview on the application of matrices relevant not just to mathematicians, but to a broad range of other fields. Matrix methods, the essence of linear algebra, can be used to help physical scientists-- chemists, physicists, engineers, statisticians, and economists-- solve real world problems.
Key Features
- Provides early coverage of applications like Markov chains, graph theory and Leontief Models
- Contains accessible content that requires only a firm understanding of algebra
- Includes dedicated chapters on Linear Programming and Markov Chains
Readership
Advanced UG and Grad Students in advanced linear algebra, applied linear algebra, and matrix algebra courses
Table of Contents
1. Matrices
2. Simultaneous Linear Equations
3. The Inverse
4. Linear Programming
5. Determinants
6. Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
7. Matrix Calculus
8. Linear Differential Equations
9. Markov Chains
10. Real Inner Products and Least Squares
Appendix: Computational Tools and technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184196
About the Author
Richard Bronson
Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA
Gabriel Costa
Father Gabriel B. Costa, Ph.D., Department of Mathematical Sciences, United States Military Academy, West Point, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, USA