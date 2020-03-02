Matrix Methods - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128184196

Matrix Methods

4th Edition

Applied Linear Algebra and Sabermetrics

Authors: Richard Bronson Gabriel Costa
Paperback ISBN: 9780128184196
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Page Count: 464
Matrix Methods: Applied Linear Algebra and Sabermetrics, Fourth Edition provides a unique and comprehensive balance between the theory and computation of matrices. Rapid changes in technology have made this valuable overview on the application of matrices relevant not just to mathematicians, but to a broad range of other fields. Matrix methods, the essence of linear algebra, can be used to help physical scientists-- chemists, physicists, engineers, statisticians, and economists-- solve real world problems.

  • Provides early coverage of applications like Markov chains, graph theory and Leontief Models
  • Contains accessible content that requires only a firm understanding of algebra
  • Includes dedicated chapters on Linear Programming and Markov Chains

Advanced UG and Grad Students in advanced linear algebra, applied linear algebra, and matrix algebra courses

1. Matrices
2. Simultaneous Linear Equations
3. The Inverse
4. Linear Programming
5. Determinants
6. Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
7. Matrix Calculus
8. Linear Differential Equations
9. Markov Chains
10. Real Inner Products and Least Squares

Appendix: Computational Tools and technology

Richard Bronson

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Gabriel Costa

Father Gabriel B. Costa, Ph.D., Department of Mathematical Sciences, United States Military Academy, West Point, NY, USA

United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, USA

