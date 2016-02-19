Matrix Methods: An Introduction is a nine-chapter text that emphasizes the methodological aspects of mathematical matrices. This book is intended for an introductory course in matrices similar to those given to sophomore and junior engineering students at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The first five chapters deal with the elementary aspects of matrices, including their definition, determinants, method of inversion, simultaneous linear equations, eigenvalues, and eigenvectors. The remaining chapters explore the materials of fundamental importance to both engineers and scientists. These chapters discuss the principles of matrix calculus, linear differential equations, Jordan canonical forms, and special matrices. A set of exercises is provided at the end of each section, which is basically routine in nature and serves primarily to enhance the reader's ability to use the methods just presented. On occasion, problems are assigned that will extend or complete topics previously introduced.

This book is intended primarily for science, engineering, and applied mathematics students.