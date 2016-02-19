Matrix Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121352509, 9781483216614

Matrix Methods

1st Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Richard Bronson
eBook ISBN: 9781483216614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Matrix Methods: An Introduction is a nine-chapter text that emphasizes the methodological aspects of mathematical matrices. This book is intended for an introductory course in matrices similar to those given to sophomore and junior engineering students at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The first five chapters deal with the elementary aspects of matrices, including their definition, determinants, method of inversion, simultaneous linear equations, eigenvalues, and eigenvectors. The remaining chapters explore the materials of fundamental importance to both engineers and scientists. These chapters discuss the principles of matrix calculus, linear differential equations, Jordan canonical forms, and special matrices. A set of exercises is provided at the end of each section, which is basically routine in nature and serves primarily to enhance the reader's ability to use the methods just presented. On occasion, problems are assigned that will extend or complete topics previously introduced.

This book is intended primarily for science, engineering, and applied mathematics students.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Matrices

1.1 Matrices

1.2 Operations

1.3 Matrix Multiplication—I

1.4 Matrix Multiplication—II

1.5 Special Matrices

1.6 Submatrices and Partitioning

1.7 Vectors

2. Determinants

2.1 Determinants

2.2 Expansion by Cofactors

2.3 Properties of Determinants

2.4 Pivotal Condensation

2.5 Cramer’s Rule

3. The Inverse

3.1 The Inverse

3.2 Simultaneous Equations

3.3 Properties of the Inverse

3.4 Another Method for Inversion

Appendix to Chapter 3

4. Simultaneous Linear Equations

4.1 Linear Systems

4.2 Solutions by Inversion

4.3 Gaussian Elimination

4.4 Linear Independence

4.5 Rank

4.6 Theory of Solutions

4.7 Matrix Solutions

4.8 Homogeneous Systems

5. Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors

5.1 Definitions

5.2 Eigenvalues

5.3 Eigenvector

5.4 Properties of Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors

5.5 Linearly Independent Eigenvectors

6. Matrix Calculus

6.1 Definitions

6.2 Cayley-Hamilton Theorem

6.3 Polynomials of Matrices—Distinct Eigenvalues

6.4 Polynomials of Matrices—General Case

6.5 Functions of a Matrix

6.6 The Function eAt

6.7 Complex Eigenvalues

6.8 Properties of eA

6.9 Derivatives of a Matrix

Appendix to Chapter 6

7. Linear Differential Equations

7.1 Fundamental Form

7.2 Reduction of an nth Order Equation

7.3 Reduction of a System

7.4 Solutions of Systems with Constant Coefficients

7.5 Examples

7.6 Solutions of Systems—General Case

7.7 Properties of the Transition Matrix

7.8 The Adjoint System

Appendix to Chapter 7

8. Jordan Canonical Forms

8.1 Similar Matrices

8.2 Diagonalizable Matrices

8.3 Functions of Matrices—Diagonalizable Matrices

8.4 Generalized Eigenvectors

8.5 Chains

8.6 Canonical Basis

8.7 Jordan Canonical Forms

8.8 Functions of Matrices—General Case

8.9 The Function eAt

Appendix to Chapter 8

9. Special Matrices

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inner Products

9.3 Orthonormal Vectors

9.4 Self-Adjoint Matrices

9.5 Real Symmetric Matrices

9.6 Orthogonal Matrices

9.7 Hermitian Matrices

9.8 Unitary Matrices

9.9 Summary

9.10 Positive Definite Matrices

Answers and Hints to Selected Problems

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483216614

About the Author

Richard Bronson

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.