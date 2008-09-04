Matrix Methods
3rd Edition
Applied Linear Algebra
Description
Matrix Methods: Applied Linear Algebra, Third Edition, as a textbook, provides a unique and comprehensive balance between the theory and computation of matrices. The application of matrices is not just for mathematicians. The use by other disciplines has grown dramatically over the years in response to the rapid changes in technology. Matrix methods is the essence of linear algebra and is what is used to help physical scientists; chemists, physicists, engineers, statisticians, and economists solve real world problems.
Key Features
- Applications like Markov chains, graph theory and Leontief Models are placed in early chapters
- Readability- The prerequisite for most of the material is a firm understanding of algebra
- New chapters on Linear Programming and Markov Chains
- Appendix referencing the use of technology, with special emphasis on computer algebra systems (CAS) MATLAB
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in applied mathematics, computer science, engineering and science
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Matrices Chapter 2: Simultaneous Linear Equations Chapter 3: The Inverse Chapter 4: Linear Programming Chapter 5: Determinants Chapter 6: Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors Chapter 7: Matrix Calculus Chapter 8: Linear Differential Equations Chapter 9: Markov Chains Chapter 10: Real Inner Products and Least Squares Appendix: Computational Tools and technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 4th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922256
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744272
About the Author
Richard Bronson
Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA
Gabriel B. Costa
Father Gabriel B. Costa, Ph.D. Department of Mathematical Sciences United States Military Academy West Point, NY
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, USA