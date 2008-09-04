Matrix Methods - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123744272, 9780080922256

Matrix Methods

3rd Edition

Applied Linear Algebra

Authors: Richard Bronson Gabriel B. Costa
eBook ISBN: 9780080922256
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th September 2008
Page Count: 432
Description

Matrix Methods: Applied Linear Algebra, Third Edition, as a textbook, provides a unique and comprehensive balance between the theory and computation of matrices. The application of matrices is not just for mathematicians. The use by other disciplines has grown dramatically over the years in response to the rapid changes in technology. Matrix methods is the essence of linear algebra and is what is used to help physical scientists; chemists, physicists, engineers, statisticians, and economists solve real world problems.

  • Applications like Markov chains, graph theory and Leontief Models are placed in early chapters
  • Readability- The prerequisite for most of the material is a firm understanding of algebra
  • New chapters on Linear Programming and Markov Chains
  • Appendix referencing the use of technology, with special emphasis on computer algebra systems (CAS) MATLAB

Upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in applied mathematics, computer science, engineering and science

Chapter 1: Matrices Chapter 2: Simultaneous Linear Equations Chapter 3: The Inverse Chapter 4: Linear Programming Chapter 5: Determinants Chapter 6: Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors Chapter 7: Matrix Calculus Chapter 8: Linear Differential Equations Chapter 9: Markov Chains Chapter 10: Real Inner Products and Least Squares Appendix: Computational Tools and technology

Richard Bronson

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Fairleigh Dickinson University, NJ, USA

Gabriel B. Costa

Father Gabriel B. Costa, Ph.D. Department of Mathematical Sciences United States Military Academy West Point, NY

United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, USA

