Matrix Metalloproteinases and Tissue Remodeling in Health and Disease: Cardiovascular Remodeling, Volume 147
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Biochemical and Biological Attributes of Matrix Metalloproteinases
N. Cui, M. Hu and R.A. Khalil
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 MMP Structure
- 3 Sources and Tissue Distribution of MMPs
- 4 MMP Activation
- 5 MMP Substrates
- 6 MMPs, ECM Degradation, and Tissue Remodeling
- 7 MMPs and Cell Signaling
- 8 Special Attributes of Specific MMPs
- 9 MMP/TIMP Ratio
- 10 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: Matrix Metalloproteinases in Myocardial Infarction and Heart Failure
K.Y. DeLeon-Pennell, C.A. Meschiari, M. Jung and M.L. Lindsey
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 MMPs as Biomarkers for Heart Failure
- 3 Clinical Use of MMP Inhibitors Post-MI
- 4 Future Directions
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: The Balance Between Metalloproteinases and TIMPs: Critical Regulator of Microvascular Endothelial Cell Function in Health and Disease
M.G. Masciantonio, C.K S. Lee, V. Arpino, S. Mehta and S.E. Gill
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Metalloproteinases
- 3 Tissue Inhibitor of Metalloproteinases
- 4 Microvascular Endothelial Cells
- 5 MVEC Dysfunction
- 6 Metalloproteinases in Endothelial Dysfunction
- 7 TIMPs in Endothelial Dysfunction
- 8 Conclusion
Chapter Four: Matrix Metalloproteinases and Platelet Function
P. Gresele, E. Falcinelli, M. Sebastiano and S. Momi
- Abstract
- 1 Platelets: Structure and Function
- 2 Expression of MMPs by Platelets and Megakaryocytes
- 3 Functions of MMPs in Platelets and Megakaryocytes
- 4 Role of Platelet-Derived MMPs in Disease
- 5 Conclusions
Chapter Five: Matrix Metalloproteinases and Leukocyte Activation
K.S. Smigiel and W.C. Parks
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Inflammation and Tissue Remodeling
- 3 Neutrophils, Macrophages, and Lymphocytes
- 4 MMP Regulation of Leukocyte Activity
- 5 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Six: Evidence for the Involvement of Matrix-Degrading Metalloproteinases (MMPs) in Atherosclerosis
B.A Brown, H. Williams, and S.J George
- Abstract
- 1 Atherosclerosis and Cardiovascular Disease
- 2 Introduction to MMPs
- 3 TIMPs
- 4 Conclusion
Chapter Seven: The Role Matrix Metalloproteinases in the Production of Aortic Aneurysm
S.W Rabkin
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 TAA and Dissection (TAD)
- 3 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- 4 Putative Signaling Pathways Involved in Aortic Aneurysm Development: Relationship to MMPs
- 5 Cigarettes and AAA Development
- 6 MMP Substrates and Pathogenesis of Aortic Aneurysm
- 7 Summary
Chapter Eight: Matrix Metalloproteinases in Remodeling of Lower Extremity Veins and Chronic Venous Disease
Y. Chen, W. Peng, J.D. Raffetto and R.A. Khali
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chronic Venous Disease (CVD)
- 3 Structural and Functional Abnormalities in VVs
- 4 MMP Levels in VVS
- 5 Potential MMP Inducers/Activators in VVs
- 6 Mechanisms of MMP Actions in VVs
- 7 Management of VVs
- 8 Potential Benefits of MMP Inhibitors in VVs
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
Description
Matrix Metalloproteinases and Tissue Remodeling in Health and Disease: Cardiovascular Remodeling, Volume 147 contains up-to-date information on the biology and function of matrix metalloproteinases and how their effects on tissue remodeling are altered in diseases of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, and musculoskeletal systems and in other tissues and organs, and in cancer. This latest release covers such highly evolving topics as Biochemical and Biological Attributes of Matrix Metalloproteinases, Matrix Metalloproteinases in Myocardial Infarction and Heart Failure, The Balance Between Metalloproteinases and TIMPs: Critical Regulator of Microvascular Endothelial Cell Function in Health and Disease, and Matrix Metalloproteinases and Platelet Function.
As part of the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science, users will find contributions from prominent scientists and highly-recognized experts who have major accomplishments in the research field of matrix metalloproteinases.
Key Features
- Focuses on matrix metalloproteinases and their role in tissue remodeling under physiological and pathological conditions
- Contains up-to-date information on matrix metalloproteinases that is clearly presented in a concise fashion with helpful illustrations and supporting references
- Includes comprehensive reviews written by prominent scientists and highly-recognized experts in the field of matrix metalloproteinases and tissue remodeling
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students, postgraduate trainees as well as established scientists, physicians and medical professionals with interest in the field of matrix metalloproteinases and tissue remodeling.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Raouf Khalil Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Raouf Khalil is an MD PhD who is very interested in scientific research. After receiving his MD, he joined the graduate school and received his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Miami, Florida. After doing postdoctoral training at Harvard University, he joined the faculty at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He then moved back to Harvard where he is now Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Dr. Khalil has long been interested in vascular physiology and cell biology. The main focus of his research laboratory is to study the cellular mechanisms of vascular tone under physiological conditions and the changes in these mechanisms in pathological conditions such as coronary artery disease, salt-sensitive hypertension, hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease. State-of-the-art equipment to study various aspects of the vascular system at the whole animal, tissue, cellular, and molecular level are available in his laboratory. Powerful techniques such as physiological bioassays, radioimmunoassays, mRNA and protein analysis, cell and organ culture, immunofluorescence, digital imaging and confocal microscopy are also available. Dr. Khalil's research projects include investigation of endothelium-dependent mechanisms of vascular relaxation, calcium-dependent and calcium-independent mechanisms of vascular and uterine contraction, role of protein kinases and phosphatases in vascular and uterine smooth muscle contraction, mechanisms of sex differences in vascular tone, the role of endothelin in salt-sensitive hypertension, and the role of matrix metalloproteinases in hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Vascular Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA