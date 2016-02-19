Matrix Computer Methods of Vibration Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705219, 9781483161549

Matrix Computer Methods of Vibration Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: D. J. Hatter
eBook ISBN: 9781483161549
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 214
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Matrix Computer Methods of Vibration Analysis is an eight-chapter introductory text to a particular technique that combines vibration analysis, matrix algebra, and computational methods. This book is emerged from a series of lectures presented at the North-East London Polytechnic.
Chapters 1 and 2 introduce the basic concepts of matrix algebra, followed by a discussion on the facilities and methods of use of the computer in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 deals with the synthesis and manipulation of the system matrix for a vibrating system consisting of a number of lumped parameters, each of these being either a point mass or a massless spring. Chapter 5 describes the concept of separate matrices for the stiffnesses and masses of beams or shafts, while Chapter 6 evaluate the systems subjected to forced vibration due to varying frequencies of excitation and damping. Chapters 7 considers the different types of element that can be encountered in the analysis of a shaft or beam for natural frequencies, with an emphasis on the algorithm for dealing with massless shaft elements and point masses. Chapter 8 covers the analysis and computational requirements of torsional vibration. This work is an invaluable source for mathematicians and computer programmers and researchers.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Matrices and Their Manipulation

Chapter 2 Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors

Chapter 3 Computer Methods

Chapter 4 Free Vibration

Chapter 5 Flexibility, Stiffness and Mass Matrices

Chapter 6 Vibrating Systems with Internal Damping Subjected to Exciting Forces

Chapter 7 Transfer Matrices

Chapter 8 Torsional Vibration

Appendix 1 Typical Programs for Matrix Manipulation

Appendix 2 Program for Beam Natural Frequencies by Transfer Matrices

Appendix 3 Torsional Vibration Programs

Index


Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161549

About the Author

D. J. Hatter

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.