Matrix Computer Methods of Vibration Analysis is an eight-chapter introductory text to a particular technique that combines vibration analysis, matrix algebra, and computational methods. This book is emerged from a series of lectures presented at the North-East London Polytechnic.

Chapters 1 and 2 introduce the basic concepts of matrix algebra, followed by a discussion on the facilities and methods of use of the computer in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 deals with the synthesis and manipulation of the system matrix for a vibrating system consisting of a number of lumped parameters, each of these being either a point mass or a massless spring. Chapter 5 describes the concept of separate matrices for the stiffnesses and masses of beams or shafts, while Chapter 6 evaluate the systems subjected to forced vibration due to varying frequencies of excitation and damping. Chapters 7 considers the different types of element that can be encountered in the analysis of a shaft or beam for natural frequencies, with an emphasis on the algorithm for dealing with massless shaft elements and point masses. Chapter 8 covers the analysis and computational requirements of torsional vibration. This work is an invaluable source for mathematicians and computer programmers and researchers.