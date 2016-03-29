Matrix Algorithms in MATLAB focuses on the MATLAB code implementations of matrix algorithms. The MATLAB codes presented in the book are tested with thousands of runs of MATLAB randomly generated matrices, and the notation in the book follows the MATLAB style to ensure a smooth transition from formulation to the code, with MATLAB codes discussed in this book kept to within 100 lines for the sake of clarity.

The book provides an overview and classification of the interrelations of various algorithms, as well as numerous examples to demonstrate code usage and the properties of the presented algorithms. Despite the wide availability of computer programs for matrix computations, it continues to be an active area of research and development. New applications, new algorithms, and improvements to old algorithms are constantly emerging.