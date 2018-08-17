MATLAB
5th Edition
A Practical Introduction to Programming and Problem Solving
Description
MATLAB: A Practical Introduction to Programming and Problem Solving, winner of TAA’s 2017 Textbook Excellence Award ("Texty"), guides the reader through both programming and built-in functions to easily exploit MATLAB's extensive capabilities for tackling engineering and scientific problems. Assuming no knowledge of programming, this book starts with programming concepts, such as variables, assignments, and selection statements, moves on to loops, and then solves problems using both the programming concept and the power of MATLAB. The fifth edition has been updated to reflect the functionality of the current version of MATLAB (R2018a), including the addition of local functions in scripts, the new string type, coverage of recently introduced functions to import data from web sites, and updates to the Live Editor and App Designer.
Key Features
- Presents programming concepts and MATLAB built-in functions side by side, giving students the ability to program efficiently and exploit the power of MATLAB to solve technical problems
- Offers sections on common pitfalls and programming guidelines that direct students to best practice procedures
- Tests conceptual understanding of the material with Quick Questions! and Practice sections within each chapter
NEW TO THE FIFTH EDITION
- Use of MATLAB Version R2018a
- A revised Text Manipulation chapter, which includes manipulating character vectors as well as the new string type
- Introduction to alternate MATLAB platforms, including MATLAB Mobile
- Local functions within scripts
- The new output format for most expression types
- Introduction to the RESTFUL web functions which import data from web sites
- Increased coverage of App Designer
- Introduction to recording audio from a built-in device such as a microphone
- Modified and new end-of-chapter exercises
- More coverage of data structures including categorical arrays and tables
- Increased coverage of built-in functions in MATLAB
Readership
Undergraduates in engineering and science taking a course that uses (or recommends) MATLAB; engineers learning to program and model in Matlab
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction to Programming Using MATLAB
1. Introduction to MATLAB
2. Vectors and Matrices
3. Introduction to MATLAB Programming
4. Selection Statements
5. Loop Statements and Vectorizing Code
6. MATLAB Programs
7. String Manipulation
8. Data Structures
Part 2: Advanced Topics for Problem Solving with MATLAB
9. Data Transfer
10. Advanced Functions
11. Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming and Graphics
12. Advanced Plotting Techniques
13. Sights and Sounds
14. Advanced Mathematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 626
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154793
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128163450
About the Author
Stormy Attaway
Stormy Attaway is Assistant Professor and Faculty Coordinator for Special Programs within the Mechanical Engineering Department at Boston University. She also currently serves as Director of Curricular Assessment and Improvement for the College of Engineering. In this capacity, she coordinates the curricular assessment and improvement programs within the College, in order to better the academic experience of the undergraduates. She has been the course coordinator for the Engineering Computation courses at Boston University for over twenty years, and has taught a variety of programming courses using many different languages and software packages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Boston University and Director, Curricular Assessment and Improvement, College of Engineering