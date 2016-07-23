Matlab
4th Edition
A Practical Introduction to Programming and Problem Solving
Description
MATLAB: A Practical Introduction to Programming and Problem Solving, Fourth Edition, winner of a 2017 Textbook Excellence Award (Texty), has been updated to reflect the functionality of the current version of MATLAB, including the new H2 Graphics system. It features new and revised end-of-chapter exercises, more engineering applications to help the reader learn this software tool in context, and a new section on object-oriented programming in MATLAB. MATLAB has become the standard software tool for solving scientific and engineering problems due to its powerful built-in functions and its ability to program.
Assuming no knowledge of programming, this book guides the reader through both programming and built-in functions to easily exploit MATLAB's extensive capabilities for tackling engineering problems. The book starts with programming concepts, such as variables, assignments, and selection statements, moves on to loops, and then solves problems using both the programming concept and the power of MATLAB. In-depth coverage is given to input/output, a topic fundamental to many engineering applications.
Key Features
- Winner of a 2017 Textbook Excellence Award (Texty) from the Textbook and Academic Authors Association
- Presents programming concepts and MATLAB built-in functions side-by-side
- Offers a systematic, step-by-step approach, building on concepts throughout the book and facilitating easier learning
- Includes sections on common pitfalls and programming guidelines to direct students toward best practices
- Combines basic programming concepts, built-in functions, and advanced topics for problem solving with MATLAB to make this book uniquely suitable for a wide range of courses teaching or using MATLAB across the curriculum
Readership
Engineers learning to program and model in MATLAB. Undergraduates in engineering and science taking a course that uses (or recommends) MATLAB.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction to Programming Using MATLAB
1. Introduction to MATLAB
2. Vectors and Matrices
3. Introduction to MATLAB Programming
4. Selection Statements
5. Loop Statements and Vectorizing Code
6. MATLAB Programs
7. String Manipulation
8. Data Structures: Cell Arrays and Structures
Part 2: Advanced Topics for Problem Solving with MATLAB
9. Advanced File Input and Output
10. Advanced Functions
11. Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming and Graphics
12. Advanced Plotting Technique
13. Sights and Sounds
14. Advanced Mathematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 23rd July 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128045411
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045251
About the Author
Stormy Attaway
Stormy Attaway is Assistant Professor and Faculty Coordinator for Special Programs within the Mechanical Engineering Department at Boston University. She also currently serves as Director of Curricular Assessment and Improvement for the College of Engineering. In this capacity, she coordinates the curricular assessment and improvement programs within the College, in order to better the academic experience of the undergraduates. She has been the course coordinator for the Engineering Computation courses at Boston University for over twenty years, and has taught a variety of programming courses using many different languages and software packages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Boston University and Director, Curricular Assessment and Improvement, College of Engineering