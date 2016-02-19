Mathematics with Understanding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080167459, 9781483153407

Mathematics with Understanding

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Mathematical Topics, Volume 2

Authors: Harold Fletcher Arnold A. Howell
Editors: C. Plumpton
eBook ISBN: 9781483153407
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 258
Mathematics with Understanding: Book 2 is an eight-chapter book that begins with an explanation of the number systems. Fractions, rational numbers, systems of integers, algebraic relations, shape, and measurement are then described. The modular arithmetic and groups as well as probability are also explained. This book will be useful to students and teachers for a deeper understanding of the structure behind many mathematical ideas and processes.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Number Systems

Chapter 2. Fractions and Rational Numbers

Chapter 3. The System of Integers

Chapter 4. Algebraic Relations

Chapter 5. Shape

Chapter 6. Measurement

Chapter 7. Modular Arithmetic and Groups

Chapter 8. Probability

Appendix A. Assignment Cards

Appendix B. Check Cards

Index

