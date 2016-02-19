Mathematics with Understanding
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Mathematical Topics, Volume 2
Authors: Harold Fletcher Arnold A. Howell
Editors: C. Plumpton
Description
Mathematics with Understanding: Book 2 is an eight-chapter book that begins with an explanation of the number systems. Fractions, rational numbers, systems of integers, algebraic relations, shape, and measurement are then described. The modular arithmetic and groups as well as probability are also explained. This book will be useful to students and teachers for a deeper understanding of the structure behind many mathematical ideas and processes.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Number Systems
Chapter 2. Fractions and Rational Numbers
Chapter 3. The System of Integers
Chapter 4. Algebraic Relations
Chapter 5. Shape
Chapter 6. Measurement
Chapter 7. Modular Arithmetic and Groups
Chapter 8. Probability
Appendix A. Assignment Cards
Appendix B. Check Cards
Index
Details
