Mathematical Topics: Mathematics with Understanding, Book 1 focuses on the approaches in teaching mathematics. The book first offers information on the aims of modern approaches in teaching mathematics. The text discusses the language of sets. Set notation, empty, disjoint, and universal sets; union and intersection of two sets; Venn diagrams; and complements of sets are clarified. The selection also reviews relations and sorting, including equivalence relations, equivalent sets, partitioning sets, and number games. Recording of numbers and use of different bases are also discussed. Topics include multiplication in different bases, decomposition, equal addition, bicimals, and operations using bases other than 10. The text also focuses on open sentences, number facts, and pictorial representations. The number line, collection of data, bar charts, block graphs, pi graphs, tally charts, and line graphs are discussed. The book also takes a look at the processes of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. The selection is a reliable reference for readers interested in mathematics.