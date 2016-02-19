Mathematics with Understanding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080156569, 9781483138121

Mathematics with Understanding

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Mathematical Topics, Volume 1

Authors: Harold Fletcher Arnold A. Howell
Editors: C. Plumtpon
eBook ISBN: 9781483138121
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 190
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mathematical Topics: Mathematics with Understanding, Book 1 focuses on the approaches in teaching mathematics. The book first offers information on the aims of modern approaches in teaching mathematics. The text discusses the language of sets. Set notation, empty, disjoint, and universal sets; union and intersection of two sets; Venn diagrams; and complements of sets are clarified. The selection also reviews relations and sorting, including equivalence relations, equivalent sets, partitioning sets, and number games. Recording of numbers and use of different bases are also discussed. Topics include multiplication in different bases, decomposition, equal addition, bicimals, and operations using bases other than 10. The text also focuses on open sentences, number facts, and pictorial representations. The number line, collection of data, bar charts, block graphs, pi graphs, tally charts, and line graphs are discussed. The book also takes a look at the processes of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. The selection is a reliable reference for readers interested in mathematics.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. The Aims of a Modern Approach

Chapter 2. The Language of Sets

Chapter 3. Relations and Sorting

Chapter 4. Recording of Number and Use of Different Bases

Chapter 5. Open Sentences, Number Facts and Pictorial Representation

Chapter 6. Natural Numbers and Addition

Chapter 7. Subtraction (General Thoughts)

Chapter 8. Multiplication

Chapter 9. Division

Index

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138121

About the Author

Harold Fletcher

Arnold A. Howell

About the Editor

C. Plumtpon

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.