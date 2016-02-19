Mathematics with Applications for the Management, Life, and Social Sciences, Second Edition presents the fundamentals of finite mathematics in a style tailored for beginners, but at the same time covers the subject matter in sufficient depth so that the student can see a rich variety of realistic and relevant applications in management, life sciences, and social sciences. Some applications of probability, game theory, and Markov chains are given.

Comprised of 16 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to set theory, followed by a discussion on Cartesian coordinate systems and graphs. Subsequent chapters focus on linear programming from a geometric point of view; matrices, the solution of linear systems, and applications; the simplex method for solving linear programming problems; and permutations, combinations, and counting methods. Probability for finite sample spaces and basic concepts in statistics are also considered, along with the mathematics of finance and applications of calculus.

This monograph is intended for students and instructors of applied mathematics.