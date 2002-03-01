Mathematics Teaching Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563792, 9780857099648

Mathematics Teaching Practice

1st Edition

Guide for University and College Lecturers

Authors: J H Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780857099648
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563792
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2002
Page Count: 230
Description

Mathematics; Clarifying the distinction between mathematical research and mathematics education, this book offers hundreds of suggestions for making small and medium sized changes for lectures, tutorials, task design, or problem solving. Here is guidance and inspiration for effective mathematics teaching in a modern technological environment, directed to teachers who are unhappy with results or experience, or those now in teacher training or new to the profession. Commencing with a range of student behaviours and attitudes that have struck and amazed tutors and lecturers, Professor Mason offers a wealth of partial diagnoses, followed by specific advice and suggestions for remedial actions.

Key Features

  • Offers suggestions for making small and medium-sized changes for lectures, tutorials, task design, or problem solving
  • Provides guidance and inspiration for effective mathematics teaching in a modern technological environment
  • Offers a wealth of partial diagnoses, followed by specific advice and suggestions for remedial actions

Readership

Math teachers

Table of Contents

Student difficulties with mathematics; Lecturing; Tutoring; Constructing tasks; Marking and commenting; Making use of history; Issues and concerns in teaching mathematics; Appendix A Exploratory tasks; Appendix B Convergence case study; Bibliography; Index of tactics, issues, frameworks and tensions.

Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099648
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563792

About the Author

J H Mason

John H. Mason, The Open University, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

The Open University, UK

Reviews

This book is a goldmine offering several hundred teaching strategies as fresh and original suggestions. It describes undergraduate mathematics as an unbounded field because questions and answers generate a new crop of ideas. The book is liberally spattered with stimulating quotations., MSOR (LTSN Maths, Stats & OR Network)
A valuable, interesting, lively contribution in teaching mathematics and useful also for those who teach mathematics in other disciplines. Set out in an accessible way, it should be on the shelves of all involved., Teaching in Higher Education

