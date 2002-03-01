Mathematics Teaching Practice
1st Edition
Guide for University and College Lecturers
Description
Mathematics; Clarifying the distinction between mathematical research and mathematics education, this book offers hundreds of suggestions for making small and medium sized changes for lectures, tutorials, task design, or problem solving. Here is guidance and inspiration for effective mathematics teaching in a modern technological environment, directed to teachers who are unhappy with results or experience, or those now in teacher training or new to the profession. Commencing with a range of student behaviours and attitudes that have struck and amazed tutors and lecturers, Professor Mason offers a wealth of partial diagnoses, followed by specific advice and suggestions for remedial actions.
Key Features
- Offers suggestions for making small and medium-sized changes for lectures, tutorials, task design, or problem solving
- Provides guidance and inspiration for effective mathematics teaching in a modern technological environment
- Offers a wealth of partial diagnoses, followed by specific advice and suggestions for remedial actions
Readership
Math teachers
Table of Contents
Student difficulties with mathematics; Lecturing; Tutoring; Constructing tasks; Marking and commenting; Making use of history; Issues and concerns in teaching mathematics; Appendix A Exploratory tasks; Appendix B Convergence case study; Bibliography; Index of tactics, issues, frameworks and tensions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 1st March 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099648
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781898563792
About the Author
J H Mason
John H. Mason, The Open University, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
The Open University, UK
Reviews
This book is a goldmine offering several hundred teaching strategies as fresh and original suggestions. It describes undergraduate mathematics as an unbounded field because questions and answers generate a new crop of ideas. The book is liberally spattered with stimulating quotations., MSOR (LTSN Maths, Stats & OR Network)
A valuable, interesting, lively contribution in teaching mathematics and useful also for those who teach mathematics in other disciplines. Set out in an accessible way, it should be on the shelves of all involved., Teaching in Higher Education