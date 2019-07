Mathematics Revealed focuses on the principles, processes, operations, and exercises in mathematics.

The book first offers information on whole numbers, fractions, and decimals and percents. Discussions focus on measuring length, percent, decimals, numbers as products, addition and subtraction of fractions, mixed numbers and ratios, division of fractions, addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. The text then examines positive and negative numbers and powers and computation. Topics include division and averages, multiplication, ratios, and measurements, scientific notation and estimation, signed numbers and the number line, addition and subtraction, and multiplication and division.

The manuscript elaborates on angles and figures, shapes, solving equations, and functions and equation.Concerns include ratio and proportion, solving equations by multiplication, information from graphs, squares, square roots, and the Pythagorean theorem, rectangles, parallelograms, and triangles, circles and cylinders, and angles and triangles.

The publication is a valuable reference for students interested in the different operations in mathematics.