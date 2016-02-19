Mathematics for the General Course in Engineering
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Mechanical Engineering Division, Volume 2
Description
Mathematics for the General Course in Engineering covers the syllabus in mathematics for the general course in engineering. Topics covered deal with arithmetic, logarithms, and mensuration, along with algebra, geometry, and trigonometry. Examples and the corresponding answers are given at the end of each chapter.
This volume is comprised of six chapters and begins with an introduction to arithmetic, with emphasis on how to compute fractions, decimals, averages, ratio, percentages, reciprocals, squares and square roots, and errors. The next chapter deals with logarithms and considers positive and negative numbers, the use of brackets, and indices as well as the laws of logarithms and the use of logarithms in calculations. Subsequent chapters focus on mensuration (right prism, oblique prism, sphere, average-area rule, etc.); algebra (signs, maxima and minima, graphical solution of equations, etc.), geometry (angles, intersecting chords, radians, etc.), and trigonometry (special angles, identities, sine rule, cosine rule, etc.).
This book will be a useful resource for students of mathematics and engineering.
Table of Contents
Units
Chapter 1: Arithmetic
Fractions
Decimals
Averages
Ratio
Percentages
Reciprocals
Squares
Square roots
Calculations
Comparison of Fractions and Decimals
Errors
Chapter 2: Logarithms
Positive and Negative Numbers
The Use of Brackets
Indices
The Use of Logarithms in Calculations
The Laws of Logarithms
Chapter 3: Mensuration
The Right Prism
The Oblique Prism
The Right Circular Cylinder
The Right Circular Cone
The Oblique Circular Cone
The General Cone
The Sphere
Similar Areas
Similar Solids
The Area Under the Velocity-Time Graph
The Area Under the Acceleration-Time Graph
The Area Under the Force-Distance Graph
The Average-Ordinate Rule
The Mid-Ordinate Rule
The Average-Area Rule
The Mid-Area Rule
Chapter 4: Algebra
Signs
The Use of Letters
Power of a Product
Power of a Fraction
The Laws of Brackets
Division
Factors
Fractions
Indices
Simple Equations
Problems Involving Simple Equations
Linear Simultaneous Equations
Problems Involving Linear Simultaneous Equations
The Construction of Formulae
The Transposition of Formulae
Quadratic Equations
Problems Involving Quadratic Equations
Variation
Plotting Straight Line Graphs
Finding the Law of a Straight Line Graph
The Meaning of a and b in the Equation y = ax + b
The Slope of the Distance-Time Graph
The Slope of the Velocity-Time Graph
Equations in Straight Line Form
Plotting Curved Graphs
Maxima and Minima
The Graphical Solution of Equations
Chapter 5: Geometry
Angle at the Centre of a Circle
Angle at the Circumference
Angles in the Same Segment
Angle in a Semicircle
Angle between Tangent and Chord
Angle in the Opposite Segment
Intersecting Chords
Radians
The Use of Tables
Length of an Arc
Area of a Sector
Chapter 6: Trigonometry
Solution of the Right-Angled Triangle
Special Angles
Identities
Angles of any Size
Radians
Slope of a Straight Line Graph
Sine and Cosine Graphs
Solution of Equations
Sine Rule
Cosine Rule
Area of a Triangle
Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137117
About the Author
John Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Colorado, Greeley, U.S.A.