Mathematics for the General Course in Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080097961, 9781483151175

Mathematics for the General Course in Engineering

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Liberal Studies: General Engineering Division, Volume 1

Authors: John Moore
Editors: Robert Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483151175
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 146
Description

Mathematics for the General Course in Engineering, Volume I covers the syllabus in mathematics for the G.1 year of the general course in engineering. Provided in this text are 31 unworked examples, which form a comprehensive revision course that students are recommended to work through toward the end of the G.l year. Answers to the text examples are provided at the end. The subjects covered in this book are arithmetic; indices, logarithms, and the use of tables; length, area, and volume; algebra; geometry; and trigonometry. This volume provides students taking mathematics for the G.1 year in engineering a sound basis for the work of the G.2 year.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1: Arithmetic

Fractions

Decimals

Length

Weight

Capacity

Averages

Ratio

Percentages

Tolerance

Approximations

Chapter 2: Indices, Logarithms and the Use of Tables

Powers of Numbers

The Laws of Indices

Negative Numbers

The Rule of Signs

Square Roots, Cube Roots and Higher Roots

Negative and Fractional Indices

The Standard Form of a Number

Logarithms

The Use of Rough Estimates

The Use of Tables to Find Squares, Square Roots and Reciprocals

Chapter 3: Length, Area and Volume

The Rectangle

The Parallelogram

The Triangle

The Circle

The Box

The Cylinder

Chapter 4: Algebra

The Use of Symbols

Negative Numbers and the Rule of Signs

Brackets

Addition and Subtraction in Algebra

The Removal of Brackets

Division

Factors

Simple Equations

Permissible Operations When Two Fractions are Equal

The Construction and Transposition of Formula

Linear Simultaneous Equations

Graphs

Chapter 5: Geometry

The Angle as an Amount of Turning

Different Types of Angle (Right, Straight, Acute, Obtuse and Reflex)

Vertically Opposite, Alternate and Corresponding Angles

The Angles of a Triangle

The Isosceles and the Equilateral Triangles

The Polygon

Congruent Triangles

Similar Triangles

The Theorem of Pythagoras

Chapter 6: Trigonometry

The Tangent of an Angle and the Use of Tangent Tables

The Sine of an Angle and the Use of Sine Tables

The Cosine of an Angle and the Use of Cosine Tables

Answers

About the Author

John Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Colorado, Greeley, U.S.A.

About the Editor

Robert Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine

