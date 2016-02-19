Mathematics for the General Course in Engineering
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Liberal Studies: General Engineering Division, Volume 1
Description
Mathematics for the General Course in Engineering, Volume I covers the syllabus in mathematics for the G.1 year of the general course in engineering. Provided in this text are 31 unworked examples, which form a comprehensive revision course that students are recommended to work through toward the end of the G.l year. Answers to the text examples are provided at the end. The subjects covered in this book are arithmetic; indices, logarithms, and the use of tables; length, area, and volume; algebra; geometry; and trigonometry. This volume provides students taking mathematics for the G.1 year in engineering a sound basis for the work of the G.2 year.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Arithmetic
Fractions
Decimals
Length
Weight
Capacity
Averages
Ratio
Percentages
Tolerance
Approximations
Chapter 2: Indices, Logarithms and the Use of Tables
Powers of Numbers
The Laws of Indices
Negative Numbers
The Rule of Signs
Square Roots, Cube Roots and Higher Roots
Negative and Fractional Indices
The Standard Form of a Number
Logarithms
The Use of Rough Estimates
The Use of Tables to Find Squares, Square Roots and Reciprocals
Chapter 3: Length, Area and Volume
The Rectangle
The Parallelogram
The Triangle
The Circle
The Box
The Cylinder
Chapter 4: Algebra
The Use of Symbols
Negative Numbers and the Rule of Signs
Brackets
Addition and Subtraction in Algebra
The Removal of Brackets
Division
Factors
Simple Equations
Permissible Operations When Two Fractions are Equal
The Construction and Transposition of Formula
Linear Simultaneous Equations
Graphs
Chapter 5: Geometry
The Angle as an Amount of Turning
Different Types of Angle (Right, Straight, Acute, Obtuse and Reflex)
Vertically Opposite, Alternate and Corresponding Angles
The Angles of a Triangle
The Isosceles and the Equilateral Triangles
The Polygon
Congruent Triangles
Similar Triangles
The Theorem of Pythagoras
Chapter 6: Trigonometry
The Tangent of an Angle and the Use of Tangent Tables
The Sine of an Angle and the Use of Sine Tables
The Cosine of an Angle and the Use of Cosine Tables
Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151175
About the Author
John Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Colorado, Greeley, U.S.A.
About the Editor
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine