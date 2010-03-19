Mathematics for the Clinical Laboratory - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437701791, 9780323277006

Mathematics for the Clinical Laboratory

2nd Edition

Authors: Lorraine Doucette
eBook ISBN: 9780323277006
eBook ISBN: 9781455706044
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th March 2010
Page Count: 424
Description

Mathematics for the Clinical Laboratory is a comprehensive text that teaches you how to perform the clinical calculations used in each area of the laboratory and helps you achieve accurate results. This second edition features even more examples and practice problems. This edition ensures your success by using proven learning techniques focused on practice and repetition to demonstrate how you will use math in the lab every day!

Key Features

  • New content increases the comprehensiveness of the text

  • Charts and diagrams allow you to picture how calculations work and are applied to laboratory principles

  • Chapter outlines show what to expect from each chapter and how the topics flow and connect to each other

  • Practice problems act as a self-assessment tool to aid in reviewing the material.

Table of Contents

1. Basic Arithmetic, Rounding Numbers, and Significant Figures

2. Scientific Notation and Logarithms

3. Systems of Measurement

4. Dilutions and Titers

5. Molarity and Normality

6. Calculations Associated with Solutions

7. Clinical Chemistry Laboratory

8. Urinalysis Laboratory

9. Hematology Laboratory

10. Immunohematology Laboratory

11. Microbiology Laboratory

12. Molecular Laboratory NEW!

13. Quality Assurance in the Clinical Laboratory: Basic Statistical Concepts

14. Quality Assurance and Quality Control in the Clinical Laboratory

15. Instrument and Method Assessment

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323277006
eBook ISBN:
9781455706044

About the Author

Lorraine Doucette

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Medical Laboratory Technician Program Coordinator, Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold, MD

