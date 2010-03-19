Mathematics for the Clinical Laboratory
2nd Edition
Description
Mathematics for the Clinical Laboratory is a comprehensive text that teaches you how to perform the clinical calculations used in each area of the laboratory and helps you achieve accurate results. This second edition features even more examples and practice problems. This edition ensures your success by using proven learning techniques focused on practice and repetition to demonstrate how you will use math in the lab every day!
Key Features
- New content increases the comprehensiveness of the text
- Charts and diagrams allow you to picture how calculations work and are applied to laboratory principles
- Chapter outlines show what to expect from each chapter and how the topics flow and connect to each other
- Practice problems act as a self-assessment tool to aid in reviewing the material.
Table of Contents
1. Basic Arithmetic, Rounding Numbers, and Significant Figures
2. Scientific Notation and Logarithms
3. Systems of Measurement
4. Dilutions and Titers
5. Molarity and Normality
6. Calculations Associated with Solutions
7. Clinical Chemistry Laboratory
8. Urinalysis Laboratory
9. Hematology Laboratory
10. Immunohematology Laboratory
11. Microbiology Laboratory
12. Molecular Laboratory NEW!
13. Quality Assurance in the Clinical Laboratory: Basic Statistical Concepts
14. Quality Assurance and Quality Control in the Clinical Laboratory
15. Instrument and Method Assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 19th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277006
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706044
About the Author
Lorraine Doucette
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Medical Laboratory Technician Program Coordinator, Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold, MD