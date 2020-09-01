Master the skills you'll need to perform accurate clinical laboratory calculations! Mathematics for the Clinical Laboratory, 4th Edition demonstrates the calculations used in the analysis of test specimens. It begins by explaining basic mathematical principles and then covers the types of calculations needed in specific areas of the clinical lab including urinalysis, hematology, and microbiology. Finally, it focuses on the statistical calculations used in quality assurance and quality control. Step-by-step examples reinforce your understanding, and calculation templates and practice problems ensure that you make correct calculations every time.