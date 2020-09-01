Mathematics for the Clinical Laboratory
4th Edition
Description
Master the skills you'll need to perform accurate clinical laboratory calculations! Mathematics for the Clinical Laboratory, 4th Edition demonstrates the calculations used in the analysis of test specimens. It begins by explaining basic mathematical principles and then covers the types of calculations needed in specific areas of the clinical lab including urinalysis, hematology, and microbiology. Finally, it focuses on the statistical calculations used in quality assurance and quality control. Step-by-step examples reinforce your understanding, and calculation templates and practice problems ensure that you make correct calculations every time.
Key Features
- Step-by-step examples explain basic mathematical principles and show you exactly how to perform each type of calculation.
- Sample problems with answers can also be used as templates for solving laboratory calculations.
- Practice problems at the end of each chapter provide a self-assessment tool, helping you determine what you need to review.
- Summaries of important formulas are included at the end of the text’s major sections.
- Coverage of statistical calculations includes standard deviation, as well as calculations associated with quality assurance and quality control.
- Quick tips and notes make it easier to understand and remember pertinent information.
- Learning objectives at the beginning of each chapter provide measurable outcomes to achieve by completing the chapter material.
- Full-color design includes 100 illustrations.
- Useful appendix of Greek symbols provides a quick reference to turn to when studying.
- Glossary at the back of the textbook includes definitions of important mathematical terms.
Table of Contents
- Basic Arithmetic, Rounding Numbers, and Significant Figures
2. Scientific Notation and Logarithms
3. Systems of Measurement
4. Dilutions and Titers
5. Calculations Associated with Solutions
6. Clinical Chemistry Laboratory
7. Urinalysis Laboratory
8. Hematology Laboratory
9. Immunohematology Laboratory
10. Microbiology Laboratory
11. Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory
12. Quality Assurance in the Clinical Laboratory: Basic Statistical Concepts
13. Quality Assurance and Quality Control in the Clinical Laboratory
14. Comprehensive Laboratory Quality Assurance
15. Infrequently Performed Calculations
Appendix: Greek Alphabet
Math Terms Glossary
Answer Key
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582315
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323554824
About the Author
Lorraine Doucette
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Medical Laboratory Technician Program Coordinator, Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold, MD