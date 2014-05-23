Mathematics for Physical Science and Engineering
1st Edition
Symbolic Computing Applications in Maple and Mathematica
Description
Mathematics for Physical Science and Engineering is a complete text in mathematics for physical science that includes the use of symbolic computation to illustrate the mathematical concepts and enable the solution of a broader range of practical problems. This book enables professionals to connect their knowledge of mathematics to either or both of the symbolic languages Maple and Mathematica.
The book begins by introducing the reader to symbolic computation and how it can be applied to solve a broad range of practical problems. Chapters cover topics that include: infinite series; complex numbers and functions; vectors and matrices; vector analysis; tensor analysis; ordinary differential equations; general vector spaces; Fourier series; partial differential equations; complex variable theory; and probability and statistics. Each important concept is clarified to students through the use of a simple example and often an illustration.
This book is an ideal reference for upper level undergraduates in physical chemistry, physics, engineering, and advanced/applied mathematics courses. It will also appeal to graduate physicists, engineers and related specialties seeking to address practical problems in physical science.
Key Features
- Clarifies each important concept to students through the use of a simple example and often an illustration
- Provides quick-reference for students through multiple appendices, including an overview of terms in most commonly used applications (Mathematica, Maple)
-
Shows how symbolic computing enables solving a broad range of practical problems
Readership
Upper level undergrads in physical chemistry, physics, engineering, advanced/applied mathematics courses.
Table of Contents
1. Computers, Science, and Engineering
2. Infinite Series
3. Complex Numbers and Functions
4. Vectors and Matrices
5. Matrix Transformations
6. Multidimensional Problems
7. Vector Analysis
8. Tensor Analysis
9. Gamma Function
10. Ordinary Differential Equations
11. General Vector Spaces
12. Fourier Series
13. Integral Transforms
14. Series Solutions: Important ODEs
14. General Vector Spaces
15. Partial Differential Equations
16. Calculus of Variations
17. Complex Variable Theory
18. Probability and Statistics
Appendix A Methods for Making Plots
Appendix B Printing Tables of Function Values
Appendix C Data Structures for Symbolic Computing
Appendix D Symbolic Computing of Recurrences Formulas
Appendix E Partial Fractions
Appendix F Mathematical Induction
Appendix G Constrained Extrema
Appendix H Symbolic Computing for Vector Analysis
Appendix I Maple Tensor Utilities
Appendix J Wronskians in ODE Theory
Appendix K Maple Code for Associated Legendre Functions and Spherical Harmonics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 944
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 23rd May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128010495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128010006
About the Author
Frank E. Harris
Frank E. Harris was awarded his A. B. (Chemistry) from Harvard University in 1951 and his Ph.D. (Physical Chemistry) from University of California in 1954. The author of 244 research publications and multiple books, Dr. Harris has been a Professor of Physics and Chemistry, University of Utah and Resident Adjunct Professor of Chemistry, Quantum Theory Project, University of Florida. He served on the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry, and has been named a Fellow for both the American Institute of Chemists and the American Physical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, USA
Reviews
"...a remarkably clear and impressively well-balanced introduction to mathematical methods for physicists and engineers…it does a very good job of picking the most important techniques." --MAA.org, Aug 2015
"...designed to clarify and optimize the efficiency of the student's acquisition of mathematical understanding and skill and...provide students with a mathematical toolbox that will rapidly become of routine use in a scientific or engineering career." --Zentralblatt MATH, Sep 2014