Mathematics for Dynamic Modeling
2nd Edition
Description
This new edition of Mathematics for Dynamic Modeling updates a widely used and highly-respected textbook. The text is appropriate for upper-level undergraduate and graduate level courses in modeling, dynamical systems, differential equations, and linear multivariable systems offered in a variety of departments including mathematics, engineering, computer science, and economics. The text features many different realistic applications from a wide variety of disciplines. The book covers important tools such as linearization, feedback concepts, the use of Liapunov functions, and optimal control. This new edition is a valuable tool for understanding and teaching a rapidly growing field. Practitioners and researchers may also find this book of interest.
Key Features
- Contains a new chapter on stability of dynamic models
- Covers many realistic applications from a wide variety of fields in an accessible manner
- Provides a broad introduction to the full scope of dynamical systems
- Incorporates new developments such as new models for chemical reactions and autocatalysis
- Integrates MATLAB throughout the text in both examples and illustrations
- Includes a new introduction to nonlinear differential equations
Readership
Upper-division undergraduate and graduate-level courses in modeling, dynamical systems, differential equations, linear multivariable systems, and differential equations for engineers offered in mathematics, engineering (especially electrical, mechanical engineering and operations research), computer science, applied mathematics, and economics departments at all major universities.
Table of Contents
Simple Dynamic Models. Ordinary Differential Equations. Stability of Dynamic Models. There is a Better Way. Motion in Time and Space. Cycles and Bifurcation. Bifurcation and Catastrophe. Chaos. References. Notes. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 219
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 20th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120855667
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299877
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511269
About the Author
Edward Beltrami
Edward Beltrami has been a professor in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics at SUNY Stony Brook for three decades. Prior to this,Dr. Beltrami worked as an engineer at the former Grumman Aerospace Corporation. He has lectured widely and spent extended periods at universities abroad, especially in Italy. With a joint appointment in the Marine Sciences Research Center at SUNY, Beltrami has wide-ranging research interests, from optimization methods in Operation Research to the dynamics of biochemical reactions in blood clotting.
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, Stony Brook, NY, U.S.A.
Reviews
"A remarkable contribution...it is not often that one finds, in the same chapter, a coherent and complementary discussion of the pumping heart, spruce budworm infestations, and terrestrial magnetic field reversal...stimulating and informative." --A.A. Barnes, McMaster University, in PHYSICS IN CANADA