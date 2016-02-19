Mathematics Applied to Science
1st Edition
In Memoriam Edward D. Conway
Description
Mathematics Applied to Science: In Memoriam Edward D. Conway presents a compilation of articles as a lasting tribute to Edward Conway III. This book covers a variety of topics, including molecular electronic energies, partial differential equations, density matrix, electron density functional, and climate change.
Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the large-time behavior of one-dimensional motion in a model gas whose particles have a discrete set of allowed velocities. This text then explores the operator splitting techniques for the solution of time dependent differential equations. Other chapters describe a Monte Carlo simulation procedure for evaluating the relaxation rate of an excited state vibrational population of a diatomic in a simple solvent. This book discusses as well the numerical solution of nonlinear differential equations. The final chapter deals with the physical, thermal, and dynamical properties near the surface of the Earth.
This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Biographical Sketch of Edward D. Conway
Scientific Biographical Sketch of Edward D. Conway
List of Articles by Edward D. Conway
Large-Time Behavior of Model Gases with a Discrete Set of Velocities
Applications of Operator Splitting Methods to the Numerical Solution of Nonlinear Problems in Continuum Mechanics and Physics
On an Asymptotic Model for Mach Stem Formation in Planar Detonations
Growth of Cell Populations via One-Parameter Semigroups of Positive Operators
Solvent Induced Relaxation of Excited State Vibrational Populations of Diatomics: A Mixed Quantum-Classical Simulation
Moving Mesh Methods for Partial Differential Equations
Oscillatory Solutions of Partial Differential and Difference Equations
The Quantum-Mechanical Hartree-Fock Staircase Method for Molecular Electronic Energies
Electron Density Functionals from the Gradient Expansion of the Density Matrix: The Trouble with Long-Range Interactions
Dynamics of Systems in Close-to-Continuum Conditions
Hamiltonian Dynamics of Riemann Ellipsoids
Asymmetric Solutions of Problems with Symmetry
The Mathematics in Climate Change
