Mathematics Applied to Science: In Memoriam Edward D. Conway presents a compilation of articles as a lasting tribute to Edward Conway III. This book covers a variety of topics, including molecular electronic energies, partial differential equations, density matrix, electron density functional, and climate change.

Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the large-time behavior of one-dimensional motion in a model gas whose particles have a discrete set of allowed velocities. This text then explores the operator splitting techniques for the solution of time dependent differential equations. Other chapters describe a Monte Carlo simulation procedure for evaluating the relaxation rate of an excited state vibrational population of a diatomic in a simple solvent. This book discusses as well the numerical solution of nonlinear differential equations. The final chapter deals with the physical, thermal, and dynamical properties near the surface of the Earth.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.