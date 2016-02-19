Mathematics Applied to Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122895104, 9781483271989

Mathematics Applied to Science

1st Edition

In Memoriam Edward D. Conway

Editors: Jerome Goldstein Steven Rosencrans Gary Sod
eBook ISBN: 9781483271989
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1987
Page Count: 332
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mathematics Applied to Science: In Memoriam Edward D. Conway presents a compilation of articles as a lasting tribute to Edward Conway III. This book covers a variety of topics, including molecular electronic energies, partial differential equations, density matrix, electron density functional, and climate change.

Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the large-time behavior of one-dimensional motion in a model gas whose particles have a discrete set of allowed velocities. This text then explores the operator splitting techniques for the solution of time dependent differential equations. Other chapters describe a Monte Carlo simulation procedure for evaluating the relaxation rate of an excited state vibrational population of a diatomic in a simple solvent. This book discusses as well the numerical solution of nonlinear differential equations. The final chapter deals with the physical, thermal, and dynamical properties near the surface of the Earth.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Biographical Sketch of Edward D. Conway

Scientific Biographical Sketch of Edward D. Conway

List of Articles by Edward D. Conway

Large-Time Behavior of Model Gases with a Discrete Set of Velocities

Applications of Operator Splitting Methods to the Numerical Solution of Nonlinear Problems in Continuum Mechanics and Physics

On an Asymptotic Model for Mach Stem Formation in Planar Detonations

Growth of Cell Populations via One-Parameter Semigroups of Positive Operators

Solvent Induced Relaxation of Excited State Vibrational Populations of Diatomics: A Mixed Quantum-Classical Simulation

Moving Mesh Methods for Partial Differential Equations

Oscillatory Solutions of Partial Differential and Difference Equations

The Quantum-Mechanical Hartree-Fock Staircase Method for Molecular Electronic Energies

Electron Density Functionals from the Gradient Expansion of the Density Matrix: The Trouble with Long-Range Interactions

Dynamics of Systems in Close-to-Continuum Conditions

Hamiltonian Dynamics of Riemann Ellipsoids

Asymmetric Solutions of Problems with Symmetry

The Mathematics in Climate Change

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483271989

About the Editor

Jerome Goldstein

Steven Rosencrans

Gary Sod

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.