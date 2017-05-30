Mathematics Applied to Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128109984, 9780128104361

Mathematics Applied to Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: Mangey Ram Paulo Davim
eBook ISBN: 9780128104361
Paperback ISBN: 9780128109984
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th May 2017
Page Count: 226
Description

Mathematics Applied in Engineering presents a wide array of applied mathematical techniques for an equally wide range of engineering applications, covering areas such as acoustics, system engineering, optimization, mechanical engineering, and reliability engineering.

Mathematics acts as a foundation for new advances, as engineering evolves and develops. This book will be of great interest to postgraduate and senior undergraduate students, and researchers, in engineering and mathematics, as well as to engineers, policy makers, and scientists involved in the application of mathematics in engineering.

Key Features

  • Covers many mathematical techniques for robotics, computer science, mechanical engineering, HCI and machinability
  • Describes different algorithms
  • Explains different modeling techniques and simulations

Readership

Professionals and researchers, undergraduate, postgraduate students of engineering and mathematics; engineers, research scientists/ academicians involved in mathematics applied in engineering areas

Table of Contents

  1. Numerical Methods
    2. Numerical Simulations
    3. System ENGINEERING
    4. St ochastic Modelling
    5. Reliability Modelling and Testing for Complex Systems
    6. Reliability and Availability Assessment of Multi-state Systems
    7. Genetic Algorithm
    8. de sign Policy
    9. Optimization
    10. Modelling and design
    11. Soft computing techniques
    12. Statistical techniques
    13. Systems Fault Diagnosis and Fault Tolerance
    14. Intelligent Control, Automotive Systems
    15. Neural networks and fuzzy logic in mechatronics and robotics
    16. Industrial automation, process Control and networked Control Systems
    17. Tele robotics, human computer interaction, human-robot interaction
    18. FEM Modelling and simulation
    19. Machinability and forming of materials
    20. Mathematical applications in materials and manufacturing processes
    21. Other MATHEMATICS applications in ENGINEERING

About the Editor

Mangey Ram

Mangey Ram is currently Head of the Department and Assistant Dean (International Affairs) at Graphic Era University, India. He is Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Mathematical, Engineering and Management Sciences, as well as Executive Associate Editor of the Journal of Reliability and Statistical Studies. Prof. Ram has published 77 research papers and presented his works at national and international conferences. His research interests are in reliability theory and applied mathematics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Graphic Era University, India

Paulo Davim

J. Paulo Davim is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in manufacturing, materials and mechanical engineering. He is the Editor-in-Chief of several international journals, and is currently an editorial board member of 30 international journals. In addition, he has published in his field of research, as author and co-author, more than 60 book chapters and 400 articles for journals and conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal

