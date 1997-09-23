Mathematical Tools for Applied Multivariate Analysis, Revised Edition

@qu:"This revision includes an update of terminology and basic mathematical concepts necessitated by the increasing use of multivariate techniques in a wide range of applied fields. It is highly recommended as a companion text for courses in multivariate methods and theory." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN STATISTICAL ASSOCIATION @qu:"[The book's] approach is unique and should be an interesting and effective way to learn basic linear algebra, even for some who are primarily interested in linear algebra for its own sake." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"It provides a careful and thorough introduction to vectors and matrices. Especially valuable is the material providing geometric interpretations... A particular strength of the book is the frequent use of small numberical examples which, for example, actually demonstrate the useful properties of determinants, and make absolutely clear what is meant by operations like the multiplication of matrices. The book is designed for readers who have no prior knowledge of matrix theory, and specifically for students in the behavioural and administrative sciences. However, it is also very clear and useful that it has material of value to anyone using multivariate methods. It should be on the reading list for all courses on multivariate analysis." @source:--B.J.T. Morgan, University of Kent, Canterbury, U.K. in SHORT BOOK REVIEWS, December 1998