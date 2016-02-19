Mathematical Theory of Elastic and Elasto-Plastic Bodies, Volume 3
1st Edition
An Introduction
Authors: J. Necas I. Hlavácek
eBook ISBN: 9781483291918
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Table of Contents
Preface
Summary of Notation
Chapter 1. Stress Tensor
1.1. Tensors. Green's Theorem
1.2. Stress Vector
1.3. Components of the Stress Tensor
1.4. Equations of Equilibrium
1.5. Tensor Character of Stress
1.6. Principal Stresses and the Quadric of Stress
Chapter 2. Strain Tensor
2.1. Finite Strain Tensor
2.2. Small Strain Tensor
2.3. Equations of the Compatibility of Strain
Chapter 3. Generalized Hooke's Law
3.1. Tension Test
3.2. Generalized Hooke's Law
3.3. Elasto-Plastic Materials. Deformation Theory. (A Special Case of the Nonlinear Hooke's Law)
3.4. Elasto-Inelastic Bodies. A Model with Internal State Variables
3.5. Hooke's Law with a Perfectly Plastic Domain
3.6. Flow Theory of Plasticity
Chapter 4. Formulation of Boundary Value Problems of the Theory of Elasticity
4.1. Lamé Equations. Beltrami-Michell Equations
4.2. The Classical Formulation of Basic Boundary Value Problems of Elasticity
Chapter 5. Variational Principles in Small Displacement Theory
5.1. Principles of Virtual Wo;k, Virtual Displacements and Virtual Stresses
5.2. Principle of Minimum Potential Energy in the Theory of Elasticity
5.3. Principle of Minimum Complementary Energy in the Theory of Elasticity
5.4. Hybrid Principles in the Theory of Elasticity. The Hellinger-Reissner Principle
Chapter 6. Functions with Finite Energy
6.1. The Space of Functions with Finite Energy
6.2. The Trace Theorem. Equivalent Norms, Rellich's Theorem
6.3. Coerciveness of Strains. Korn's Inequality
Chapter 7. Variational Formulation and Solution of Basic Boundary Value Problems of Elasticity
7.1. Weak (Generalized) Solution
7.2. Solution of Basic Boundary Value Problems by the Variational Method
7.2.1. Solution of the Abstract Variational Problem
7.2.2. Application to Basic Problems of the Theory of Elasticity
7.3. Solution of the First Basic Boundaiy Value Problem of Elasticity
7.4. Contact and Other Boundary Value Problems
7.5. Variational Formulation in Terms of Stresses. Method of Orthogonal Projections and Castigliano's Principle
7.6. Basic Boundary Value Problems of Elasticity in Orthogonal Curvilinear Coordinates
7.6.1. Tensors in Curvilinear Coordinates
7.6.2. Physical Components of Strain and Stress Tensors
7.6.3. Formulation of Variational Principles in Curvilinear Coordinates
7.6.4. Weak Solution of Basic Boundary Value Problems Formulated in Terms of Displacements or Stresses
Chapter 8. Solution of Boundary Value Problems for the Elasto-Plastic Body. Deformation Theory
8.1. Formulation of the Weak Solution
8.2. Application of the Variational Method to the Solution of Basic Boundary Value Problems
Chapter 9. Solution of Boundary Value Problems for the Elasto-Inelastic Body
9.1. Elasto-Inelastic Material
9.2. Solution of the First Boundary Value Problem for the Elasto-Inelastic Body
9.3. Solution of the Second Boundary Value Problem
Chapter 10. Two- and One-Dimensional Problems
10.1. Saint-Venant's Principle
10.2. Plane Elasticity
10.2.1. Basic Cases of Plane Elasticity
10.2.2. Solution of Problems of Plane Elasticity in Terms of Displacements
10.2.3. Solution of Problems of Plane Elasticity in Terms of Stresses
10.3. Axisymmetric Boundary Value Problems
10.4. Reduction of Dimension in the Theory of Elasticity
10.4.1. Kantorovičs Method
10.4.2. Bending of a Beam
10.4.3. Bending of a Plate
10.4.4. Shells
10.4.5. Solution of a Boundary Value Problem for a Cylindrical Shell
10.5. Torsion of a Bar
Chapter 11. Ritz-Galerkin and Other Approximate Methods
11.1. Minimizing Sequence
11.2. The Ritz-Galerkin Method
11.3. Finite Element Method
11.3.1. Compatible Models
11.3.2. Equilibrium Models
11.3.3. Mixed Models
11.4. A Posteriori Error Bounds. Two-Sided Energy Bounds. The Hypercircle Method
11.5. The Kacanov Method
11.6. Method of Steepest Descent
11.7. Method of Contraction
Chapter 12. Large Deflections of Plates. The Equations of von Kármán
12.1. Finite Elasticity
12.2. Large Deflections of Plates
12.3. Theory of Von Kármán's Equations
Chapter 13. Variational Inequalities with Applications to Problems of Signorini's Type and to the Theory of Plasticity
13.1. Signorini's Problem
13.2. Elasto-Plastic Body with a Perfectly Plastic Domain
13.3. Approximate Solution of Variational Inequalities
13.4. Flow Theory of Plasticity. Elasto-Inelastic Body with a Perfectly Plastic Domain
13.5. Flow Theory. Elasto-Inelastic Body with Strain Hardening
Bibliography
Subject Index
Description
The book acquaints the reader with the basic concepts and relations of elasticity and plasticity, and also with the contemporary state of the theory, covering such aspects as the nonlinear models of elasto-plastic bodies and of large deflections of plates, unilateral boundary value problems, variational principles, the finite element method, and so on.
