Mathematical Tables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080095158, 9781483214566

Mathematical Tables

1st Edition

Tables of in G [z] for Complex Argument

Authors: A. A. Abramov
eBook ISBN: 9781483214566
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mathematical Tables of In ? (z) for Complex Argument is a compilation of tables of In ? (z), z = x + iy, calculated for steps in x and y of 0.01 and with an accuracy of one unit in the last (the sixth) decimal place. Interpolation is used to calculate In ? (z) for intermediate values and is carried out separately for the real and imaginary parts of In ? (z). Six places are retained in interpolation.

This book first explains how the values of In ? (z) are calculated using the asymptotic formula in a wide lattice with step h = 0.16, and how the tables and the nomograph are used. The values in the lattice are interpolated successively at the centers of various symmetric figures. The calculation of In ? (z) outside the quadrangle is also considered. Formulas for the calculation of In ? (z) outside the given rectangle are listed. The nomograph is intended to facilitate the interpolation procedure. Some of the calculations (including the rounding off of the results to the sixth place and the calculation of second differences) are carried out with the aid of analytical computers.

This monograph will be of interest to mathematicians and mathematics students.

Table of Contents


Introduction

The Use of the Tables

The Calcalation of In Γ (z) Outside the Quadrangle 1 ≤ x ≤ 2; 0 ≤ y ≤ 4

The Use of the Nomograph

Compilation of the Tables

References

In Γ (Z)

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483214566

About the Author

A. A. Abramov

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.