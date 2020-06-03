Mathematical Statistics with Applications in R, Third Edition, offers a modern calculus-based theoretical introduction to mathematical statistics and applications. The book covers many modern statistical computational and simulation concepts that are not covered in other texts, such as the Jackknife, bootstrap methods, the EM algorithms, and Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) methods such as the Metropolis algorithm, Metropolis-Hastings algorithm and the Gibbs sampler. By combining the discussion on the theory of statistics with a wealth of real-world applications, the book helps students to approach statistical problem solving in a logical manner.

This book provides a step-by-step procedure to solve real problems, making the topics more accessible. It includes goodness of fit methods to identify the probability distribution that characterizes the probabilistic behavior or a given set of data. Exercises as well as practical, real-world chapter projects are included. The text’s wide coverage includes ANOVA, nonparametric, MCMC, empirical and Bayesian methods, with expanded coverage of the latter in the new edition as well as new chapters on "Categorical Data Analysis" and "Extreme Value Theory with Applications.