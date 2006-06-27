Mathematical Statistical Physics, Volume 83
1st Edition
Lecture Notes of the Les Houches Summer School 2005
Table of Contents
Random Matrices and Determinantal Processes
1 Introduction
2 Point processes
3 Non-intersecting paths and the Aztec diamond
4 Asymptotics
5 The corner growth model
Some Recent Aspects of Random Conformally Invariant Systems
Conformal Random Geometry
1 Preamble
2 Introduction
3 Intersections of random walks
4 Mixing random & self-avoiding walks
5 Percolation clusters
Random Motions in Random Media
1 Introduction
2 RWRE
3 RCM
4 Back to RWRE
5 Diffusions in random environment
An Introduction to Mean Field Spin Glas Theory: Methods and Results
1 Introduction
2 The mean field ferromagnetic model. Convexity and cavity methods
3 The mean field spin glass model. Basic definitions
4 The interpolation method and its generalizations
5 The thermodynamic limit and the variational bounds
6 The Parisi representation for the free energy
7 Conclusion and outlook for future developments
Short-Range Spin Glasses: Selected Open Problems
1 Introduction
2 The Fortuin-Kasteleyn random cluster representation and phase transitions
3 Spin glass ground states and invasion percolation
4 Ground state multiplicity in the 2D EA spin glass
Computing the Number of Metastable States in Infinite-Range Models
Dynamics of Trap Models
1 Introduction
2 Definition of the Bouchaud trap model
2.2. Assumption 2.2.
2.3. Assumption 2.3.
2.1 Examples of trap models
2.2 Natural questions on trap models
2.3 References
3 The one-dimensional trap model
3.3 Aging results
3.4 Subaging results
3.5 Behaviour of the aging functions on different time scales
4 The trap model in dimension larger than one
4.3 Aging results
4.4 The coarse-graining procedure
4.5 References
5 The arcsine law as a universal aging scheme
6 Applications of the arcsine law
Appendix A Subordinators
Quantum Entropy and Quantum Information
1 Introduction
2 Rudiments of Classical Information Theory
3 Introduction to Quantum Information Theory
4 Open systems
5 Quantum entropy
6 Data compression in Quantum Information Theory
7 Quantum channels and additivity
Two Lectures on Iterative Coding and Statistical Mechanics
1 Introduction
2 Codes on graphs
3 A simple-minded bound and belief propagation
4 Density evolution a.k.a. distributional recursive equations
5 The area theorem and some general questions
6 Historical and bibliographical note
Evolution in Fluctuating Populations
1 Introduction
2 Some classical coalescent theory
4 Spatial structure and the Malécot formula
5 Spatial models
Multi-Scale Analysis of Population Models
1 Spatial diffusion models of population genetics
2 Duality and representation via coalescent processes
Elements of Nonequilibrium Statistical Mechanics
1 Elements of introduction
2 Elements of an H-theorem
3 Elements of heat conduction
4 Lagrangian approach
5 A little entropology
6 Closed systems
7 Open systems
8 Why is it useful?
9 What is missing — among other things?
Mathematical Aspects of the Abelian Sandpile Model
Gibbsianness and Non-Gibbsianness in Lattice Random Fields
1 Historical remarks and purpose of the course
2 Setup, notation, and basic notions
3 Probability kernels, conditional probabilities, and statistical mechanics
4 What it takes to be Gibbsian
5 What it takes to be non-Gibbsian
Simulation of Statistical Mechanics Models
1 Overview
2 The Swendsen–Wang algorithm: some recent progress
The proceedings of the 2005 les Houches summer school on Mathematical Statistical Physics give and broad and clear overview on this fast developing area of interest to both physicists and mathematicians.
- Introduction to a field of math with many interdisciplinary connections in physics, biology, and computer science
- Roadmap to the next decade of mathematical statistical mechanics
- Volume for reference years to come
Libraries of mathematics and physics, Individual scientists
About the Series Volume Editors
Anton Bovier Series Volume Editor
François Dunlop Series Volume Editor
Aernout Van Enter Series Volume Editor
Frank Den Hollander Series Volume Editor
Jean Dalibard Series Volume Editor
Jean Dalibard works in the field of atomic physics and quantum optics. His recent activities is centered on the physics of cold quantum gases, in particular Bose-Einstein condensation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire Kastler Brossel, ENS, Paris, France