Mathematical Software - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125872607, 9781483267142

Mathematical Software

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, March 28–30, 1977

Editors: John R. Rice
eBook ISBN: 9781483267142
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 398
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mathematical Software III contains the proceedings of the Symposium on Mathematical Software held in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 28-30, 1977, under the auspices of the Mathematics Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The papers focus on software designed for mathematical applications such as LINPACK for the solution of linear systems and least squares problems and ELLPACK for elliptic partial differential equations.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of LINPACK, a software package designed to solve linear systems and least squares problems. The reader is then introduced to an extension to the exchange algorithm for solving overdetermined linear equations; infallible calculation of polynomial zeros to specified precision; and representation and approximation of surfaces. Subsequent chapters discuss the ways in which mathematical software and exploratory data analysis should interact to satisfy their respective needs; production of mathematical software; computational aspects of the finite element method; and multi-level adaptive techniques for partial differential equations. The book also describes a realistic model of floating-point computation before concluding with an evaluation of the Block Lanczos method for computing a few of the least or greatest eigenvalues of a sparse symmetric matrix.

This monograph should be of considerable interest to students and specialists in the fields of mathematics and computer science.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Research, Development, and LINPACK

A Technique that Gains Speed and Accuracy in the Minimax Solution of Overdetermined Linear Equations

Infallible Calculation of Polynomial Zeros to Specified Precision

Representation and Approximation of Surfaces

Simulation: Conflicts Between Real-Time and Software

Mathematical Software and Exploratory Data Analysis

Software for C1 Surface Interpolation

Mathematical Software Production

Computational Aspects of the Finite Element Method

The Art of Writing a Runge-Kutta Code, Part I

Multi-Level Adaptive Techniques (MLAT) for Partial Differential Equations: Ideas and Software

ELLPACK: A Research Tool for Elliptic Partial Differential Equations Software

A Realistic Model of Floating-Point Computation

The Block Lanczos Method for Computing Eigenvalues

Index

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267142

About the Editor

John R. Rice

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.