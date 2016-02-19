Mathematical Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123583505, 9781483260792

Mathematical Programming

1st Edition

Proceedings of an Advanced Seminar Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin, and the U. S. Army at Madison, September 11-13, 1972

Editors: T. C. Hu Stephen M. Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483260792
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 308
Description

Mathematical Programming provides information pertinent to the developments in mathematical programming. This book covers a variety of topics, including integer programming, dynamic programming, game theory, nonlinear programming, and combinatorial equivalence. Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of optimization of very large-scale planning problems that can be achieved on significant problems. This text then introduces non-stationary policies and determines certain operating characteristics of the optimal policy for a very long planning horizon. Other chapters consider the perfect graph theorem by defining some well-known integer-valued functions of an arbitrary graph. This book discusses as well integer programming that deals with the class of mathematical programming problems in which some or all of the variables are required to be integers. The final chapter deals with the basic theorem of game theory. This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in mathematical programming. Mathematicians will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

On the Need for a System Optimization Laboratory

A Markov Decision Problem

On the Perfect Graph Theorem

A Survey of Integer Programming Emphasizing Computation and Relations Among Models

The Group Problems and Subadditive Functions

Cyclic Groups, Cutting Planes, Shortest Paths

Use of Cyclic Group Methods in Branch and Bound

Simplicial Approximation of an Equilibrium Point for Non-Cooperative N-Person Games

On Balanced Games without Side Payments

Index

About the Editor

T. C. Hu

Stephen M. Robinson

