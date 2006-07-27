Mathematical Problems for Chemistry Students - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444527943, 9780080464893

Mathematical Problems for Chemistry Students

1st Edition

Authors: Gyorgy Pota
eBook ISBN: 9780080464893
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527943
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th July 2006
Page Count: 258
Description

Mathematical Problems for Chemistry Students has been compiled and written (a) to help chemistry students in their mathematical studies by providing them with mathematical problems really occurring in chemistry (b) to help practising chemists to activate their applied mathematical skills and (c) to introduce students and specialists of the chemistry-related fields (physicists, mathematicians, biologists, etc.) into the world of the chemical applications. Some problems of the collection are mathematical reformulations of those in the standard textbooks of chemistry, others were taken from theoretical chemistry journals. All major fields of chemistry are covered, and each problem is given a solution. This problem collection is intended for beginners and users at an intermediate level. It can be used as a companion to virtually all textbooks dealing with scientific and engineering mathematics or specifically mathematics for chemists.

Key Features

  • Covers a wide range of applications of the most essential tools in applied mathematics
  • A new approach to a number of classical textbook-problems
  • A number of non-classical problems are included

Readership

For students, university teachers and specialists of chemistry-related fields

Table of Contents

1. Problems Algebra
Linear Algebra
Derivative and Integral
Sequences, Series and Limits
Differential Equations
Other Problems

2. Solutions Algebra
Linear Algebra
Derivative and Integral
Sequences, Series and Limits
Differential Equations
Other Problems

A. Stoichiometry The Formula Matrix
Reactions
The Stoichiometric Matrix

B. Notation Chemistry
Mathematics

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080464893
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444527943

About the Author

Gyorgy Pota

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physical Chemistry University of Debrecen, Debrecen, Hungary

Ratings and Reviews

