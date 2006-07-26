Mathematical Problems for Chemistry Students
1st Edition
Description
Mathematical Problems for Chemistry Students has been compiled and written (a) to help chemistry students in their mathematical studies by providing them with mathematical problems really occurring in chemistry (b) to help practising chemists to activate their applied mathematical skills and (c) to introduce students and specialists of the chemistry-related fields (physicists, mathematicians, biologists, etc.) into the world of the chemical applications. Some problems of the collection are mathematical reformulations of those in the standard textbooks of chemistry, others were taken from theoretical chemistry journals. All major fields of chemistry are covered, and each problem is given a solution. This problem collection is intended for beginners and users at an intermediate level. It can be used as a companion to virtually all textbooks dealing with scientific and engineering mathematics or specifically mathematics for chemists.
Key Features
- Covers a wide range of applications of the most essential tools in applied mathematics
- A new approach to a number of classical textbook-problems
- A number of non-classical problems are included
Readership
For students, university teachers and specialists of chemistry-related fields
Table of Contents
1. Problems
Algebra
Linear Algebra
Derivative and Integral
Sequences, Series and Limits
Differential Equations
Other Problems
2. Solutions
Algebra
Linear Algebra
Derivative and Integral
Sequences, Series and Limits
Differential Equations
Other Problems
A. Stoichiometry
The Formula Matrix
Reactions
The Stoichiometric Matrix
B. Notation
Chemistry
Mathematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 26th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511214
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444527936
About the Author
Gyorgy Pota
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physical Chemistry University of Debrecen, Debrecen, Hungary