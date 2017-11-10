Mathematical Optimization Terminology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128051665, 9780128052952

Mathematical Optimization Terminology

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Glossary of Terms

Authors: Andre A. Keller
eBook ISBN: 9780128052952
Paperback ISBN: 9780128051665
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 2017
Page Count: 338
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
138.00
117.30
118.00
100.30
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
100.30
138.00
117.30
150.00
127.50
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mathematical Optimization Terminology: A Comprehensive Glossary of Terms is a practical book with the essential formulations, illustrative examples, real-world applications and main references on the topic.

This book helps readers gain a more practical understanding of optimization, enabling them to apply it to their algorithms. This book also addresses the need for a practical publication that introduces these concepts and techniques.

Key Features

  • Discusses real-world applications of optimization and how it can be used in algorithms
  • Explains the essential formulations of optimization in mathematics
  • Covers a more practical approach to optimization

Readership

Students, researchers, professors, practitioners in engineering, and all other numerous technical areas

Table of Contents

1. Elements of Mathematical Optimization

    1. Introduction

    2. History of Mathematical Optimization

    3. Formulation of Optimization Problems

    4. Methods and Algorithms

    5. Classification of Optimization Methods

    6. Design and Choice of Algorithms

    7. References to Chapter 1

2. Glossary of Mathematical Optimization Terminology

    1. Introduction

    2. Glossary of Terms Alphabet A

    3. Glossary of Terms Alphabet B

    4. Glossary of Terms Alphabet C

    5. Glossary of Terms Alphabet D

    6. Glossary of Terms Alphabet E

    7. Glossary of Terms Alphabet F

    8. Glossary of Terms Alphabet G

    9. Glossary of Terms Alphabet H

    10. Glossary of Terms Alphabet I

    11. Glossary of terms Alphabet J

    12. Glossary of terms Alphabet K

    13. Glossary of terms Alphabet L

    14. Glossary of Terms Alphabet M

    15. Glossary of Terms Alphabet N

    16. Glossary of Terms Alphabet O

    17. Glossary of Terms Alphabet P

    18. Glossary of Terms Alphabet Q

    19. Glossary of Terms Alphabet R

    20. Glossary of Terms Alphabet S

    21. Glossary of Terms Alphabet T

    22. Glossary of Terms Alphabet U

    23. Glossary of Terms Alphabet V

    24. Glossary of Terms Alphabet W

    25. Glossary of Terms Alphabet Z

    26. References to Chapter 2

3. Elements of Technical Background

    1. Introduction

    2. Contextual A-Z Glossary

    3. References to Chapter 3

4. Basic Features of Mathematical Optimization

    1. Introduction

    2. Types of Optimization

    3. Methods

    4. Algorithms

    5. Problems

    6. Application Areas

Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128052952
Paperback ISBN:
9780128051665

About the Author

Andre A. Keller

André A. Keller is an Associate Researcher at the Computer Science Laboratory of Lille University, Science and Technology, France. He received a PhD in Economics (Operations Research) from University of Paris I Panthéon- Sorbonne. He is a reviewer for international journals including AMM, Ecol.Model., JMAA and a Member of the JAST editorial board. He presented several Plenary Lectures at International Conferences and was Invited Professor in different countries. As a Full Professor, he has taught applied mathematics and optimization techniques, econometrics, microeconomics, game theory, and more in various universities in France. His experience centers are in the building, analyzing, and forecasting with large scale macro-economic systems within research groups of the French CNRS. Other domains of experience are notably discrete mathematics, circuit analysis, time-series analysis, spectral analysis, fuzzy logic. He has published numerous articles, book chapters, and books. The books are on topics such as time-delay systems, and multi-objective optimization.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Researcher, Computer Science Laboratory, Lille University, Science and Technology, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.