Mathematical Optimization Terminology
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Glossary of Terms
Description
Mathematical Optimization Terminology: A Comprehensive Glossary of Terms is a practical book with the essential formulations, illustrative examples, real-world applications and main references on the topic.
This book helps readers gain a more practical understanding of optimization, enabling them to apply it to their algorithms. This book also addresses the need for a practical publication that introduces these concepts and techniques.
Key Features
- Discusses real-world applications of optimization and how it can be used in algorithms
- Explains the essential formulations of optimization in mathematics
- Covers a more practical approach to optimization
Readership
Students, researchers, professors, practitioners in engineering, and all other numerous technical areas
Table of Contents
1. Elements of Mathematical Optimization
- Introduction
- History of Mathematical Optimization
- Formulation of Optimization Problems
- Methods and Algorithms
- Classification of Optimization Methods
- Design and Choice of Algorithms
- References to Chapter 1
2. Glossary of Mathematical Optimization Terminology
- Introduction
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet A
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet B
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet C
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet D
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet E
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet F
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet G
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet H
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet I
- Glossary of terms Alphabet J
- Glossary of terms Alphabet K
- Glossary of terms Alphabet L
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet M
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet N
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet O
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet P
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet Q
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet R
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet S
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet T
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet U
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet V
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet W
- Glossary of Terms Alphabet Z
- References to Chapter 2
3. Elements of Technical Background
- Introduction
- Contextual A-Z Glossary
- References to Chapter 3
4. Basic Features of Mathematical Optimization
- Introduction
- Types of Optimization
- Methods
- Algorithms
- Problems
- Application Areas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 10th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052952
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128051665
About the Author
Andre A. Keller
André A. Keller is an Associate Researcher at the Computer Science Laboratory of Lille University, Science and Technology, France. He received a PhD in Economics (Operations Research) from University of Paris I Panthéon- Sorbonne. He is a reviewer for international journals including AMM, Ecol.Model., JMAA and a Member of the JAST editorial board. He presented several Plenary Lectures at International Conferences and was Invited Professor in different countries. As a Full Professor, he has taught applied mathematics and optimization techniques, econometrics, microeconomics, game theory, and more in various universities in France. His experience centers are in the building, analyzing, and forecasting with large scale macro-economic systems within research groups of the French CNRS. Other domains of experience are notably discrete mathematics, circuit analysis, time-series analysis, spectral analysis, fuzzy logic. He has published numerous articles, book chapters, and books. The books are on topics such as time-delay systems, and multi-objective optimization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Researcher, Computer Science Laboratory, Lille University, Science and Technology, France