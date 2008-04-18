Mathematical Optimization in Computer Graphics and Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127159515, 9780080878584

Mathematical Optimization in Computer Graphics and Vision

1st Edition

Authors: Luiz Velho Paulo Carvalho Jonas Gomes Luiz de Figueiredo
eBook ISBN: 9780080878584
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127159515
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 18th April 2008
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
58.99
50.14
87.27
74.18
84.95
72.21
64.95
55.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
81.95
69.66
49.99
42.49
62.95
53.51
75.95
64.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Computer Graphics
Optimization: an overview
Optimization and computer graphics
Variational optimization
Continuous optimization
Combinatorial optimization
Global Optimization
Probability and Optimization

Description

Mathematical optimization is used in nearly all computer graphics applications, from computer vision to animation. This book teaches readers the core set of techniques that every computer graphics professional should understand in order to envision and expand the boundaries of what is possible in their work.

Study of this authoritative reference will help readers develop a very powerful tool- the ability to create and decipher mathematical models that can better realize solutions to even the toughest problems confronting computer graphics community today.

Key Features

  • Distills down a vast and complex world of information on optimization into one short, self-contained volume especially for computer graphics
  • Helps CG professionals identify the best technique for solving particular problems quickly, by categorizing the most effective algorithms by application
  • Keeps readers current by supplementing the focus on key, classic methods with special end-of-chapter sections on cutting-edge developments

Readership

Professionals, students and researchers in computer graphics, computer vision, animation, visualization, and image processing

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080878584
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127159515

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Luiz Velho Author

Luiz Velho works with Jonas Gomes at IMPA, also as a computer graphics researcher.

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto de Matematica Pura e Aplicada (IMPA), Brazil

Paulo Carvalho Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto de Matematica Pura e Aplicada (IMPA), Brazil

Jonas Gomes Author

Jonas Gomes is a computer graphics researcher at the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (IMPA), Brazil.

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto de Matematica Pura e Aplicada (IMPA), Brazil

Luiz de Figueiredo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto de Matematica Pura e Aplicada (IMPA), Brazil

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.