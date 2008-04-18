Mathematical Optimization in Computer Graphics and Vision
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Computer Graphics
Optimization: an overview
Optimization and computer graphics
Variational optimization
Continuous optimization
Combinatorial optimization
Global Optimization
Probability and Optimization
Description
Mathematical optimization is used in nearly all computer graphics applications, from computer vision to animation. This book teaches readers the core set of techniques that every computer graphics professional should understand in order to envision and expand the boundaries of what is possible in their work.
Study of this authoritative reference will help readers develop a very powerful tool- the ability to create and decipher mathematical models that can better realize solutions to even the toughest problems confronting computer graphics community today.
Key Features
- Distills down a vast and complex world of information on optimization into one short, self-contained volume especially for computer graphics
- Helps CG professionals identify the best technique for solving particular problems quickly, by categorizing the most effective algorithms by application
- Keeps readers current by supplementing the focus on key, classic methods with special end-of-chapter sections on cutting-edge developments
Readership
Professionals, students and researchers in computer graphics, computer vision, animation, visualization, and image processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 18th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080878584
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127159515
About the Authors
Luiz Velho Author
Luiz Velho works with Jonas Gomes at IMPA, also as a computer graphics researcher.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Matematica Pura e Aplicada (IMPA), Brazil
Paulo Carvalho Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Matematica Pura e Aplicada (IMPA), Brazil
Jonas Gomes Author
Jonas Gomes is a computer graphics researcher at the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (IMPA), Brazil.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Matematica Pura e Aplicada (IMPA), Brazil
Luiz de Figueiredo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Matematica Pura e Aplicada (IMPA), Brazil