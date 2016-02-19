Mathematical Models in Environmental Problems, Volume 16
1st Edition
Authors: G.I. Marchuk
eBook ISBN: 9780080875378
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1986
Page Count: 216
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875378
Reviews
@from:J. Cabral @qu:The book is useful for applied mathematicians, scientists and engineers working with the challenging task of environmental mathematical modelling. @source:Advances in Water Resources
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
G.I. Marchuk Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.