Mathematical Models for Planning and Controlling Air Quality
1st Edition
Proceedings of an October 1979 IIASA Workshop
Description
Mathematical Models for Planning and Controlling Air Quality documents the proceedings of an IIASA Workshop on Mathematical Models for Planning and Controlling Air Quality, October 1979. The Workshop had two goals. The first was to contribute to bridging the gap between air-quality modeling and management. The second was to consider an unusual air-quality control strategy: namely, real-time emission control. The book is organized into two parts, corresponding roughly to the two goals outlined above. Part One examines the role of mathematical models in air-quality planning and includes: a presentation of a decision maker's viewpoint; illustrations of various types of models (descriptive and/or decision models) available to decision makers; assessments of the role of models in actual decision making; and two papers on the more traditional question of the significance and range of application of descriptive models, i.e., of models that represent the physics of the air-pollution phenomenon. Part Two is devoted primarily to real-time control. It includes a presentation of the IIASA case study of the Venetian lagoon; and papers on various aspects of this research; on alternative concentration predictors; and descriptions of implementations of real-time forecast and control schemes in Japan and Italy.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One: Models for Air-quality Planning
Air-quality Management: Regulatory Procedures in the FRG
The Impact of Models on Decision Making: An Assessment of the Role of Models in Air-quality Planning
Cases in the Applications of Air-quality Models in Policy Making
Regional Air-quality Policy Analysis
Using Mathematical Programming Models for Cost-Effective Management of Air-quality
A Comprehensive Approach to Air-quality Planning: Abatement, Monitoring Networks, and Real-time Interpolation
Source Allocation and Design via Simulation Models
Air-pollution Modeling Operations and their Limits
Air-quality Models, Particularly for the Mesoscale
Generalizing the Concept and Factors of Air-quality Management
Part Two: Models for Real-time Prediction and Control of Air Pollution
Short-term Forecasting of Local Winds by Black-box Models
AK Model for Simulating the Dispersion of Sulfur Dioxide in an Airshed
Kalman Prediction of Sulfur Dioxide Episodes
The Cost of a Real-time Control Scheme for Sulfur Dioxide Emissions
ARMAX Stochastic Models of Air Pollution: Three Case Studies
ARIMA and GMDH Forecasts of Air Quality
Real-time Control of Emissions in Japanese Cities
Real-time Control of Air Pollution: The Case of Milan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153810