Mathematical Models for Planning and Controlling Air Quality

1st Edition

Proceedings of an October 1979 IIASA Workshop

Editors: Giorgio Fronza Piero Melli
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 258
Description

Mathematical Models for Planning and Controlling Air Quality documents the proceedings of an IIASA Workshop on Mathematical Models for Planning and Controlling Air Quality, October 1979. The Workshop had two goals. The first was to contribute to bridging the gap between air-quality modeling and management. The second was to consider an unusual air-quality control strategy: namely, real-time emission control. The book is organized into two parts, corresponding roughly to the two goals outlined above. Part One examines the role of mathematical models in air-quality planning and includes: a presentation of a decision maker's viewpoint; illustrations of various types of models (descriptive and/or decision models) available to decision makers; assessments of the role of models in actual decision making; and two papers on the more traditional question of the significance and range of application of descriptive models, i.e., of models that represent the physics of the air-pollution phenomenon. Part Two is devoted primarily to real-time control. It includes a presentation of the IIASA case study of the Venetian lagoon; and papers on various aspects of this research; on alternative concentration predictors; and descriptions of implementations of real-time forecast and control schemes in Japan and Italy.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part One: Models for Air-quality Planning

Air-quality Management: Regulatory Procedures in the FRG

The Impact of Models on Decision Making: An Assessment of the Role of Models in Air-quality Planning

Cases in the Applications of Air-quality Models in Policy Making

Regional Air-quality Policy Analysis

Using Mathematical Programming Models for Cost-Effective Management of Air-quality

A Comprehensive Approach to Air-quality Planning: Abatement, Monitoring Networks, and Real-time Interpolation

Source Allocation and Design via Simulation Models

Air-pollution Modeling Operations and their Limits

Air-quality Models, Particularly for the Mesoscale

Generalizing the Concept and Factors of Air-quality Management

Part Two: Models for Real-time Prediction and Control of Air Pollution

Short-term Forecasting of Local Winds by Black-box Models

AK Model for Simulating the Dispersion of Sulfur Dioxide in an Airshed

Kalman Prediction of Sulfur Dioxide Episodes

The Cost of a Real-time Control Scheme for Sulfur Dioxide Emissions

ARMAX Stochastic Models of Air Pollution: Three Case Studies

ARIMA and GMDH Forecasts of Air Quality

Real-time Control of Emissions in Japanese Cities

Real-time Control of Air Pollution: The Case of Milan

Author Index

