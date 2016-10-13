Mathematical Models for Neglected Tropical Diseases: Essential Tools for Control and Elimination, Part B, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Mathematical Modelling of Trachoma Transmission, Control and Elimination
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methods
- 3. Results
- 4. Discussion
Chapter Two. Progress in the Mathematical Modelling of Visceral Leishmaniasis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mathematical Models of Visceral Leishmaniasis
- 3. Data–Model Interactions
- 4. Modelling Interventions
- 5. Conclusions
Chapter Three. Soil-Transmitted Helminths: Mathematical Models of Transmission, the Impact of Mass Drug Administration and Transmission Elimination Criteria
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Key Epidemiological Features and Processes
- 3. Mathematical Models
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter Four. Studies of the Transmission Dynamics, Mathematical Model Development and the Control of Schistosome Parasites by Mass Drug Administration in Human Communities
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epidemiological Patterns
- 3. Population Processes
- 4. Mathematical Models of the Basic Dynamics of Transmission
- 5. Parameter Estimation
- 6. Numerical Studies of Mass Drug Administration Programmes
- 7. Stochastic Models – The Questions of Elimination and Eradication
- 8. Model Validation
- 9. Discussion
Chapter Five. River Blindness: Mathematical Models for Control and Elimination
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Models
- 3. Model Validation
- 4. Modelling Current Treatment Strategies
- 5. Modelling Alternative Intervention Strategies
- 6. Economic Evaluations
- 7. Challenges and Future Directions
- 8. Conclusions
Chapter Six. The Role of More Sensitive Helminth Diagnostics in Mass Drug Administration Campaigns: Elimination and Health Impacts
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Modelling Diagnostics
- 3. Modelling Transmission Dynamics
- 4. Results
- 5. Discussion
Chapter Seven. Lessons Learned From Developing an Eradication Investment Case for Lymphatic Filariasis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Current State of (Efforts Against) Lymphatic Filariasis
- 3. The Feasibility of Eliminating and Eradicating Lymphatic Filariasis
- 4. Evidence for Informing Investment Decisions for Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination and Eradication
- 5. Interpretation, Limitations, and Priorities for Further Research
- 6. Conclusions
Index
Description
Mathematic Modelling: Improving the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation of Interventions, Part B, the latest volume in the Advances in Parasitology series contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in the field of mathematic modeling and its implementation within parasitology.
The series includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, all of which shape current thinking and applications.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in mathematic modeling
- Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Latest installment in the Advances in Parasitology series
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 13th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099728
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128099711
About the Serial Volume Editors
Roy Anderson Serial Volume Editor
Professor Sir Roy Anderson is the Director of the London Centre for Neglected Tropical Disease Research and works at the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Imperial College London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK
Maria Gloria Basanez Serial Volume Editor
Professor Maria-Gloria Basanez works at the Faculty of Medicine, School of Public Health at Imperial College London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK