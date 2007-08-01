Mathematical Modelling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275206, 9780857099419

Mathematical Modelling

1st Edition

Education, Engineering and Economics - ICTMA 12

Authors: C Haines P Galbraith W Blum S Khan
eBook ISBN: 9780857099419
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275206
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st August 2007
Page Count: 510
Description

This book continues the ICTMA tradition of influencing teaching and learning in the application of mathematical modelling. Each chapter shows how real life problems can be discussed during university lectures, in school classrooms and industrial research. International experts contribute their knowledge and experience by providing analysis, insight and comment whilst tackling large and complex problems by applying mathematical modelling. This book covers the proceedings from the Twelfth International Conference on the Teaching of Mathematical Modelling and Applications.

Key Features

  Covers the proceedings from the Twelfth International Conference on the Teaching of Mathematical Modelling and Applications
  Continues the ICTMA tradition of influencing teaching and learning in the application of mathematical modelling
  Shows how real life problems can be discussed during university lectures, in school classrooms and industrial research

Readership

Math instructors/professors

Table of Contents

Section 1 Models and modelling in reality; Section 2 Modelling constructs in education; Section 3 Recognising modelling competencies; Section 4 Everyday aspects of modelling literacy; Section 5 Cognitive perspectives on modelling; Section 6 The practice of modelling; Section 7 Behaviours in engineering and applications.

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099419
Paperback ISBN:
9781904275206

About the Author

C Haines

Affiliations and Expertise

City University, UK

P Galbraith

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Queensland, Australia

W Blum

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kassel, Germany

S Khan

Affiliations and Expertise

City University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

