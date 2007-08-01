Mathematical Modelling
1st Edition
Education, Engineering and Economics - ICTMA 12
Description
This book continues the ICTMA tradition of influencing teaching and learning in the application of mathematical modelling. Each chapter shows how real life problems can be discussed during university lectures, in school classrooms and industrial research. International experts contribute their knowledge and experience by providing analysis, insight and comment whilst tackling large and complex problems by applying mathematical modelling. This book covers the proceedings from the Twelfth International Conference on the Teaching of Mathematical Modelling and Applications.
Key Features
- Covers the proceedings from the Twelfth International Conference on the Teaching of Mathematical Modelling and Applications
- Continues the ICTMA tradition of influencing teaching and learning in the application of mathematical modelling
- Shows how real life problems can be discussed during university lectures, in school classrooms and industrial research
Readership
Math instructors/professors
Table of Contents
Section 1 Models and modelling in reality; Section 2 Modelling constructs in education; Section 3 Recognising modelling competencies; Section 4 Everyday aspects of modelling literacy; Section 5 Cognitive perspectives on modelling; Section 6 The practice of modelling; Section 7 Behaviours in engineering and applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 1st August 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099419
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781904275206
About the Author
C Haines
Affiliations and Expertise
City University, UK
P Galbraith
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Queensland, Australia
W Blum
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kassel, Germany
S Khan
Affiliations and Expertise
City University, UK