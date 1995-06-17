Mathematical Modelling
1st Edition
Description
Mathematical modelling modules feature in most university undergraduate mathematics courses. As one of the fastest growing areas of the curriculum it represents the current trend in teaching the more complex areas of mathematics. This book introduces mathematical modelling to the new style of undergraduate - those with less prior knowledge, who require more emphasis on application of techniques in the following sections: What is mathematical modelling?; Seeing modelling at work through population growth; Seeing modelling at work through published papers; Modelling in mechanics.
Written in the lively interactive style of the Modular Mathematics Series, this text will encourage the reader to take part in the modelling process.
Readership
First year mathematics undergraduates and other students taking a first course in mathematical modelling.
Table of Contents
Empirical modelling Theoretical modelling Population growth Case studies in modelling Modelling in mechanics * Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 17th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571928
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340614044
About the Author
John Berry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mathematics Education, University of Plymouth, UK
Ken Houston
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mathematical Studies, University of Ulster, UK