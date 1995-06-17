Mathematical Modelling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340614044, 9780080571928

Mathematical Modelling

1st Edition

Authors: John Berry Ken Houston
eBook ISBN: 9780080571928
Paperback ISBN: 9780340614044
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th June 1995
Page Count: 160
Description

Mathematical modelling modules feature in most university undergraduate mathematics courses. As one of the fastest growing areas of the curriculum it represents the current trend in teaching the more complex areas of mathematics. This book introduces mathematical modelling to the new style of undergraduate - those with less prior knowledge, who require more emphasis on application of techniques in the following sections: What is mathematical modelling?; Seeing modelling at work through population growth; Seeing modelling at work through published papers; Modelling in mechanics.

Written in the lively interactive style of the Modular Mathematics Series, this text will encourage the reader to take part in the modelling process.

Readership

First year mathematics undergraduates and other students taking a first course in mathematical modelling.

Table of Contents

Empirical modelling Theoretical modelling Population growth Case studies in modelling Modelling in mechanics * Index.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080571928
Paperback ISBN:
9780340614044

About the Author

John Berry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mathematics Education, University of Plymouth, UK

Ken Houston

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mathematical Studies, University of Ulster, UK

